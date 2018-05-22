USANA remains on top after taking home multiple local and international awards

SALT LAKE CITY, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA continues to stake its claim at the forefront of the health and wellness industry with recent awards from three major organizations. Because of USANA's quality supplements and commitment to being a top employer in the industry, the company was recently awarded by the Best of State Awards, Direct Selling News® and Global Health & Pharma. USANA has been awarded for its exceptional work as an employer, along with its research and development, manufacturing and overall product quality.

To discover USANA's entire line of award-winning nutritional and skincare products, please visit usana.com.

"Having our efforts recognized by local and industry-specific organizations shows the dedication and enthusiasm all the employees at USANA have for creating the best nutritional and skincare products on the market," said USANA's chief communication and marketing officer, Dan Macuga. "I've seen firsthand how much work went into developing our new, groundbreaking products like Celavive® and USANA® CellSentials™, so I'm happy to see them get some well-deserved attention."

BEST OF STATE

Recognizes the top businesses and leaders in the state of Utah

56 Best of State awards won since 2003

Fourth win for top employer since 2010

Second win for USANA's manufacturing team and facility

First win for USANA's new Celavive® skincare line

Ten consecutive wins for best beverage for Rev3 Energy ®

Second win for USANA ® CellSentials ™ as best dietary supplement

CellSentials as best dietary supplement Fifth win for USANA's research & development team since 2012

GLOBAL HEALTH & PHARMA

USANA was named as the Best Nutritional Supplements Manufacturer of 2018 at the Biotechnology Awards by the England-based organization, Global Health & Pharma. USANA was selected through a combination of public nominations and research done by the Global Health & Pharma team. The award was created to recognize the companies within the ever-evolving biotechnology industry, creating a true representation of the very best the industry has to offer.

DIRECT SELLING NEWS BEST PLACES TO WORK

USANA was named among the best places to work in the direct selling industry by the leading trade publication, Direct Selling News. The award was judged based on the overall results from an anonymous survey of U.S.-based USANA employees. Only companies meeting the threshold of "best place to work" were announced as Honorees for 2018, as determined by employee engagement company, Quantum Workplace.

Since its inception in 1992, USANA has won more than 650 local, national and international awards.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative new skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupusana.com.

