USANA-Sponsored, The Dr. Oz Show Wins Daytime Emmy® for Outstanding Informative Talk Show

SALT LAKE CITY, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Daytime dynasty, The Dr. Oz Show, has won for Outstanding Informative Talk Show at the most recent Daytime Emmy® Awards on April 29th. This marks the 9th overall Emmy Award for the illustrious host and show. USANA, the Cellular Nutrition Company, has been a Trusted Sponsorship Partner of the show since 2015 and has had a long standing relationship with Dr. Mehmet Oz through his foundation, HealthCorps®.

To learn more about USANA and why it is a trusted partner of The Dr. Oz Show, please visit usana.com.

"USANA's relationship with The Dr. Oz Show and his HealthCorps foundation developed out of a shared commitment to spreading health and wellness," said Dan Macuga, USANA's chief communications and marketing officer. "USANA was founded on the vision of creating a world where every person has equal access to personal and financial health and wealth. We partnered with The Dr. Oz Show because we saw this vision in the great work Dr. Oz was doing. We congratulate him and the show on their most recent Emmy win."

"My relationship with USANA has grown into one of deep admiration and mutual respect," said Dr. Mehmet Oz. "It is clear that USANA and I share a common vision to make a positive impact on the health of others, which has made for a seamless and fruitful partnership. I couldn't be happier about our most recent Emmy win, and I want to thank the great people at USANA for all their amazing contributions. I look forward to our continued partnership for years to come."

USANA's partnership with The Dr. Oz Show allows viewers of the show and visitors of doctoroz.com a chance to get an up-close and personal look at USANA's award-winning products from the view of Dr. Oz and USANA's spokespeople. Look for the next USANA-inspired episode of The Dr. Oz Show on May 11th.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative new skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupusana.com.

