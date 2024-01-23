USANA to Continue Investing in Local Community after Decades-Long Amphitheatre Sponsorship Ends

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a 20-year sponsorship, the USANA Amphitheatre will sport a new name. This change allows USANA Health Sciences, Inc., to focus on supporting other vital community-building projects.

"USANA is proud to be a Utah-based company, and investing in the betterment of our state is a top priority," said Jim Brown, USANA president and CEO. "We are grateful to have played a role in the USANA Amphitheatre since the venue opened, bringing some of the world's best musical performers to Utah. We've also worked to improve our community as a top employer and through our non-profit USANA Foundation and its local USANA Kids Eat program. Going forward, USANA will place even more emphasis on efforts to help Utahns who are most at risk."

The global USANA® Foundation began to make a strong, local impact in Utah in 2019 by partnering with two smaller charities to form USANA® Kids Eat. Kids Eat now provides backpacks filled with food to thousands of Utah kids. The bags are filled at USANA headquarters and delivered weekly through schools and organizations along the Wasatch Front to ensure meals get to those who need it most.

And the need is great. A staggering one in nine children in Utah and more than 56,000 children along the Wasatch Front face food insecurity. Since 2019, USANA Kids Eat has delivered 173,542 backpacks and provided 1,643,286 meals to 84 schools and organizations around the state.

Kids Eat isn't the only way USANA supports its community. The USANA Foundation's Garden Tower project has produced food for hundreds of local families and given them a place to grow and cultivate their own fresh produce.

USANA employees have also contributed mightily to improve the world around them. Since beginning to track volunteer hours in 2021, USANA employees have logged 6,800 hours of service.

As USANA Foundation Director for Global Programs Michelle Benedict explains, anyone can make a difference.

"Volunteering your time or making a one-time or monthly donation gets even more meals in the hands of hungry kids—and every bit helps. Because 100% of the Foundation's administration costs are covered by USANA, every dollar you give to Kids Eat goes to feed hungry kids."

