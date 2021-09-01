USAntibiotics Appoints Company President to Lead Operations at Nation's Only Antibiotics Manufacturer of Amoxicillin Products

BRISTOL, Tenn., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USAntibiotics, the only U.S. manufacturer of penicillin-based Amoxicillin and Amoxil Clavulanate, the life-saving antibiotics commonly known as Amoxil® and Augmentin®, today announced the appointment of Patrick Cashman as company president.

With over three decades in the pharmaceutical and medical technology industries, Cashman has served in executive leadership positions in high-performing pharmaceutical organizations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Latin America. Most recently, he led business operations as president and general manager of Lundbeck Canada. His expertise includes developing and implementing strategies focused on operational excellence, providing exceptional client support and cultivating high-performance teams.

The appointment of Cashman follows USAntibiotics being purchased out of bankruptcy in April 2021 by Jackson Healthcare and this week's grand reopening of the company's Bristol, Tenn. manufacturing facility.

"Patrick Cashman is a tremendous leader who combines a deep knowledge of pharmaceutical operations with an unwavering commitment to excellence," said Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare. "We are confident that under Patrick's leadership, USAntibiotics will successfully build the U.S. supply of these essential medications. This is an exciting time for our organization and for all Americans who will benefit from these life-saving antibiotics."

Cashman earned a Bachelor in Agricultural Economics degree from the University of Wisconsin and holds an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University. His career includes leadership roles with such organizations as Lundbeck, SmithKline Beecham and Pfizer.

About USAntibiotics

USAntibiotics is the only U.S. manufacturer of Amoxicillin and Amoxicillin Clavulanate, commonly known as Amoxil and Augmentin. Based in Bristol, Tenn., it operates a world-class, 360,000-square-foot antibiotic production facility with the sole focus of making quality, life-saving antibiotics widely available for the benefit of all Americans. USAntibiotics is part of the Jackson Healthcare family of companies. For more information, visit www.us-antibiotics.com.

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and with over $1.4 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is a top three U.S. healthcare staffing firm. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently named an employer of choice, having been nationally recognized as a best workplace in healthcare, a best workplace for women and a best workplace for millennials. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

