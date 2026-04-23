USAP Reaches Agreement in Principle with Federal Trade Commission

Parties File Joint Stay Request Asking Court to Pause Case While Settlement Details Are Finalized

DALLAS, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc. (USAP) announced today that it has reached an agreement in principle with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that, if finalized, would resolve the case brought by the FTC against USAP in Texas in September 2023.

USAP Physician and Board Chairman Scott Holliday, DO, MBA, said that while USAP believes it has strong defenses to the FTC's allegations and has operated responsibly in the state of Texas, finding a way to resolve the case that avoids disruption of patient care and the cost, time commitment, and uncertainty associated with this litigation is in the best interests of patients, clinicians, and hospital partnerships.

"There are uncertainties in any legal proceeding and this exceptionally prolonged litigation has required enormous time, energy, and financial commitments," said Dr. Holliday. "In considering the best interests of our patients, clinicians, and hospital partnerships, we felt it was important to resolve this now so that USAP can remain laser focused on providing high-quality anesthesia services to our communities."

The settlement is subject to several conditions, and any final settlement will be made without an admission of fault by USAP.

About U.S. Anesthesia Partners

U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc. (USAP) is a physician-owned and clinician-led organization dedicated to providing high-quality anesthesia services. USAP anesthesiologists, certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) and certified anesthesiologist assistants (CAAs) work in more than 700 facilities across the country to provide anesthesia care for more than 2 million cases annually. USAP's over 4,500 clinicians have expertise in many anesthesia subspecialties, including pediatric, cardiac and OB anesthesia. USAP's data-driven quality metrics enable continuous innovation and improvements that are shared across the organization via its national and local clinical quality network. This network helps facilitate the delivery of consistent, high-quality services for patients, surgeons, facilities, and health plans. To learn more about USAP, visit http://www.usap.com/

Media contact: Anthony Good, VP of Communications, USAP; [email protected]

SOURCE USAP