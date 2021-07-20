usastrong.IO Releases First App to Shop Small Businesses and Verified USA Made Products

The usastrong.IO app is available for iOS and Android.

"We're excited to offer our customers an additional way to shop usastrong.IO," said Mashinsky. "With the app you now have a one-stop shop by location for all American-made products at your fingertips. With the majority of our sales already coming from mobile, we realized this could be a gamechanger.

"Our shoppers want us to be wherever they are," Mashinsky continued. "The app is important to our customers and to the company's growth."

The recently developed app gives shoppers easy access to usastrong.IO's 8,000 products from 180 brands made in 34 states.

Among them are fashion brands for women and men, home goods, accessories, outdoor, food, wellness, beauty, self care, and coming soon, wine. Every product on the app and site has gone through the made-in-the-USA STRONG BLOCKCHAIN™ verification process.

"We sell products that have been verified, that you can trust," said Mashinsky. "We are pleased to make these curated products conveniently available via the app as we continue to unite small businesses on our platform."

About usastrong.IO

usastrong.IO is a female-owned tech marketplace, started in 2020, featuring branded products including usastrong.IO clothing. It is the first marketplace for made-in- the USA products, verified with the Strong Blockchain™ technology. You can check it out at www.usastrong.IO.

About Krissy Mashinsky

Krissy Mashinsky is the CEO and founder of usastrong.IO a made-in-America brand and tech marketplace which sells products verified by Strong Blockchain™ technology. Ms. Mashinsky started her career in luxury fashion working with designer names such as Christian LaCroix, Byron Lars and BCBG. Before launching usastrong.IO last year amid the pandemic, Ms. Mashinsky spent 17 years as a top executive at Urban Outfitters rising to President of URBN Wholesale which includes the popular retail brands Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People.

A mother and native New Yorker, she is married to Alex Mashinsky, the tech entrepreneur and CEO of Celsius Network, the first blockchain- based lending platform accessible through an app.

SOURCE usastrong.IO

Related Links

www.usastrong.IO

