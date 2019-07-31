USATestprep Announces Nationwide Training Tour

ATLANTA, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Four months. 13 states. 27 cities. USATestprep, a national leader in performance-based, standards-aligned curriculum and assessments for grades 3-12, today announced the dates and locations for their "In It to Win It" fall training series.

Teachers and administrators attending the half-day workshops will learn how to maximize the effectiveness of USATestprep with new features and resources, use customized remediation--and the company's signature Dot Rank System and Green Dot Challenge--for individualized learning, and employ data analysis for insights.

All attendees will receive a professional development (PD) certificate.

"Our training is ideal for new and experienced USATestprep users," said Morgan Waters, training and implementation specialist for USATestprep and a former teacher. "People know we excel with assessments, but there's so much our platform can do on a daily basis to help teachers in the classroom."

Founded by two teachers in 1998, USATestprep provides state standards-aligned resources that help teachers prepare their students for classroom and state testing.

The company's solutions are delivered via an online platform enabling teachers to access up-to-date content across all core subject areas, to customize the learning pathway for each student, and to provide insights through benchmarking to administrators.

USATestprep is used by nearly 2 million students across more than 3,500 schools nationwide. For a complete list of dates and locations and to register, visit www.eventbrite.com or the USATestprep Facebook events page. To receive a free trial, visit www.usatestprep.com.

About USATestprep

USATestprep, LLC is the nation's #1 teacher-trusted provider of curriculum resources and test prep for grades 3-12. Founded by two teachers in 1998, the company helps teachers prepare more than two million students annually for subject area end-of-grade, end-of-course, and college entrance assessments. The platform delivers standards-aligned content with daily tools for the creation of formative and summative assessments, progress monitoring, and customized remediation. Teachers using USATestprep are able to quickly identify student strengths and weakness for high-stakes testing in ELA, math, science and social studies. Visit www.usatestprep.com.

