USB Car Charger Market Records a CAGR of almost 2% by 2024|Discover Company Insights in Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The penetration of smartphones & access to the internet will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

USB Car Charger Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

USB Car Charger Market is segmented as below:

Product

USB 2.0



USB 3.0

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

USB Car Charger Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the USB car charger market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Belkin International Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Targus Inc., and Xiaomi Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

USB Car Charger Market size

USB Car Charger Market trends

USB Car Charger Market industry analysis

Market trends such as increasing demand for smart wearables and IoT devices are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the USB car charger market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



USB Car Charger Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist USB car charger market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the USB car charger market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the USB car charger market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of USB car charger market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

USB 2.0 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

USB 3.0 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Belkin International Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Targus Inc.

Xiaomi Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

