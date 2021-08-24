USB Car Charger Market Records a CAGR of almost 2% by 2024|Discover Company Insights in Technavio
Aug 24, 2021, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The USB car charger market in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry is poised to grow by $ 95.35 mn during 2020-2024. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the USB car charger market will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 2%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The penetration of smartphones & access to the internet will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
USB Car Charger Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
USB Car Charger Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- USB 2.0
- USB 3.0
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
USB Car Charger Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the USB car charger market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Belkin International Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Targus Inc., and Xiaomi Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- USB Car Charger Market size
- USB Car Charger Market trends
- USB Car Charger Market industry analysis
Market trends such as increasing demand for smart wearables and IoT devices are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the USB car charger market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
USB Car Charger Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist USB car charger market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the USB car charger market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the USB car charger market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of USB car charger market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- USB 2.0 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- USB 3.0 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Belkin International Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Corp.
- Targus Inc.
- Xiaomi Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
