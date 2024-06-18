USB Car Charger Market size is set to grow by USD 191 millionn from 2024-2028, rising penetration of smartphones and access to internet boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global USB car charger market size is estimated to grow by USD 191 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 2.93% during the forecast period. Rising penetration of smartphones and access to internet is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing penetration of wireless charging outlets. However, improved battery life in latest smartphones poses a challenge. Key market players include AINOPE E COMMERCE Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Anker Technology UK Ltd., Apple Inc., AUKEY Online, Belkin International Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intex Technologies India Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Moshi Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Scosche Industries, Sony Group Corp., Spigen Inc., Targus, The Duracell Co., Trianium, Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., and Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global USB car charger market 2024-2028

Usb Car Charger Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.93% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 191 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.81 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries China, US, India, Germany, and France Key companies profiled AINOPE E COMMERCE Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Anker Technology UK Ltd., Apple Inc., AUKEY Online, Belkin International Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intex Technologies India Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Moshi Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Scosche Industries, Sony Group Corp., Spigen Inc., Targus, The Duracell Co., Trianium, Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., and Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd.

Market Driver

The global retail market trend towards installing wireless charging pads in outlets, such as cafes and restaurants, is expected to negatively impact the demand for USB car chargers. This shift is due to the convenience and compatibility advantages of wireless charging, allowing multiple device types to be charged on a single pad. Notable adopters include Starbucks in the US and various outlets in South Korea. This development may expand the USB car charger market during the forecast period, as the need for these chargers becomes less essential.

The USB car charger market is experiencing significant growth with the increasing use of portable devices. Power and convenience are key factors driving this trend. USB chargers come in various forms such as wall chargers, car chargers, and portable chargers. The market offers a range of charging solutions for consumers, including fast charging and wireless charging options. Devices support multiple USB ports, allowing users to charge multiple devices simultaneously. The market also caters to different power needs, with chargers offering outputs ranging from 5W to 60W. Additionally, some chargers come with added features like LED lighting and temperature control. The US market size for USB chargers is projected to reach USDXX billion by 2025.

Market Challenges

• The USB car charger market may face challenges due to advancements in smartphone technology. With larger screens, high-definition displays, powerful processors, and larger batteries, smartphones can last longer on a single charge. Companies like Samsung and OnePlus have increased battery capacities to 3,000 mAh and 3,700 mAh, respectively. This reduces the need for constant charging on long trips, potentially impacting the demand for USB car chargers.

• The USB car charger market faces several challenges. With the increasing use of electronic devices, there is a growing demand for multiple USB ports in car chargers. However, implementing this feature can be complex and costly. Another challenge is ensuring compatibility with various devices and their charging requirements. Additionally, consumers seek fast charging capabilities, which can be a technical hurdle for manufacturers. Furthermore, the market is competitive, with numerous brands offering similar products. Therefore, differentiating offerings through unique features or pricing strategies is essential. Lastly, ensuring safety standards and regulations are met adds to the complexity of the market.

Segment Overview

This usb car charger market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 USB 2.0

1.2 USB 3.0 End-user 2.1 Passenger car

2.2 Commercial vehicle Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 USB 2.0- The USB car charger market continues to grow, driven by the widespread use of USB 2.0 technology. With speeds up to 480 Mbps and the ability to transfer current up to 500 mA, USB 2.0 has replaced various interfaces, including charging ones. The USB Battery Charging Specification, released in 2007, enables charging of both data transfer and dedicated charging ports, with up to 1.5 A of current. Despite the emergence of USB 3.0, major vendors like Belkin International, Portronics, and Cable Matters still produce USB 2.0 car chargers, ensuring market expansion.

Research Analysis

The USB car charger market caters to the increasing demand for charging electronic devices on-the-go. With the proliferation of various electronic gadgets, power consumption has become a significant concern. USB car chargers offer reliability and portability, making them an essential accessory for smartphone users. These chargers come in various types, including single port and multi-port options, catering to different user needs. Fast charging nature is a crucial factor in the market, with USB-C and Lightning Connector being the latest trends. Additionally, features like multiple ports, mobile functionality, battery life extension, data transfer, and docking system enhance the value proposition. USB-3, USB-B, Micro-USB, Mini-USB, and Portable Power Bank are other essential components of the market. Wall Chargers and Car Chargers are the primary application areas for USB car chargers.

Market Research Overview

The U.S.B car charger market encompasses a range of devices designed to charge electronic devices in vehicles. These chargers come in various forms, including portable and mounted options. They utilize charging technologies such as USB, Type-C, and wireless charging. The market caters to the growing demand for on-the-go charging solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other portable devices. Consumers seek chargers that offer fast charging, multiple ports, and compatibility with various devices. The market is driven by factors such as increasing vehicle electrification, the proliferation of electronic devices, and the need for longer battery life. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to these trends.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

USB 2.0



USB 3.0

End-user

Passenger Car



Commercial Vehicle

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

