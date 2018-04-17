USB Memory Direct Attended ExhibitorLive Again

With 15 years of experience, USB Memory Direct continues to lead as a top producer of high-quality wholesale flash drives. "We make custom flash drives for businesses who want to break the trend of boring promotional items," said David Krymowski, Sales Manager of the company. "Our flash drives vary from business cards, bottle openers, pens, wristbands, all the way to 3D custom shapes."

At ExhibitorLive, USB Memory Direct showcased their custom 3D and 2D designed USB flash drives. Glass cases in their booth displayed 3D drives for companies like Microsoft, JanSport, DirectTV, and Putzmeister. "[The drives] were eye-catching, they attracted a lot of attention," Misha Shvartsman, Director of Marketing, commented. "Many of the buyers we talked to who didn't market with USBs before already ordered 3D custom drives."

The Vice President of USB Memory Direct, Nicholas Moller, said: "ExhibitorLive was an amazing opportunity to connect with new clients and reconnect with some awesome companies." ExhibitorLive was an even larger success for the company the second time around. "Though there was a lot of effort and planning that went into our sales tactics," Moller concluded, "it was all worth it based on the great response we received during and after the event." Companies like Alcon, Alltech, Booksource, Moo, and Navico engaged at their booth.

USB Memory Direct appreciates and thanks everyone who took the time to stop by their booth. The company looks forward to making new memories and connections next year at ExhibitorLive 2019.

Find out more on the USB Memory Direct Blog: https://www.usbmemorydirect.com/blog/

About USB Memory Direct:

USB Memory Direct is a leader in custom made flash drives, servicing clients all over the world for over 15 years. Whether you're looking for a flash drive with a classic style or a to-scale replica of your company's most notable product, our grade-A memory prices are unbeatable. From Fortune 500 companies to small businesses, we transform your digital marketing materials and deliverables into a memorable product.

https://www.usbmemorydirect.com

Contact:

David Krymowski

Sales Manager

davidk@usbmemorydirect.com

1(866)404-4645 ext.325

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usb-memory-direct-attended-exhibitorlive-again-300631744.html

SOURCE USB Memory Direct

Related Links

www.usbmemorydirect.com

