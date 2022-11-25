USB Retimer Market Projected to Reach $1.4 Billion, Globally, By 2031 at 17.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for ethernet and bandwidth and rise in the number of data centers drive the growth of the global USB retimer market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "USB Retimer Market By Type (USB 3.0, USB 3.1, USB 3.2, USB 4, and Others), Application (Servers, Storage Applications, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global USB retimer industry was estimated at $ $270.96 million in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $1.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 17.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes.

Determinants of growth

Increase in demand for ethernet and bandwidth and rise in the number of data centers drive the growth of the global USB retimer market. On the other hand, higher data rates impede the growth to some extent. However, the market players are using acquisition strategies to build their business portfolios and strengthen their market position, which in turn has paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $270.96 million Market Size in 2031 $1.4 billion CAGR 17.9 % No. of Pages in Report 195 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Drivers Increase in demand for ethernet and bandwidth Rise in the number of data centers to increase the application of retimers Opportunities Increase in integration of retimers in USB 4 Restrains Higher data rates

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the pandemic had as disrupted the global supply chain, thus creating significant gap in the supply chain. Key players operating in the USB retimer industry witnessed a huge slowdown temporarily, mainly due to lack of skilled professional to develop USB retimer market solutions, which impacted the global USB retimer market negatively.

However, as the global situation started recovering at a slow and steady pace, the market for USB retimer also got back on track.

The USB 3.2 segment to cite the highest market share

By type, the USB 3.2 segment held more than two-fifths of the global USB retimer market revenue, accounting for the major share in 2021. This is because the newest, fastest version of USB 3.2 offers a max speed of 20Gbps and is called USB 3.2 Gen 2x2. The USB 4 segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 19.13% during the forecast period. Since all the USB 4 devices contain USB Power Delivery technology (USB PD), the power supply of USB 4.0 can reach 100W. Its interface is the new standard for USB C (USB Type-C) that is under development.

The Servers segment to dominate by 2031

By application, the servers segment accounted for the major share in 2021, holding more than half of the global USB retimer market revenue. This is attributed to the fact that USB retimers happen to play a significant role in maintaining signal integrity in many data center system applications. The storage applications segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.35% from 2022 to 2031. This is because retimers reset the signal jitter budget and regenerates a flesh clean signal for retransmission, there is no insertion loss and designers can realize the full performance benefits of their storage applications at a reasonable system cost.

North America grabbed the lion's share

By region, North America held the lion's share, contributing to nearly one-third of the global global USB retimer market revenue. Growing automotive & healthcare applications are the major factors bolstering the adoption and sales of USB retimers across the region. The Asia-Pacific region, nevertheless, would garner the fastest CAGR of 19.56% throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the steady economic growth, escalating consumption of computing devices, proliferation of smartphones and tablets, and adoption of USB devices for storing, transferring, and sharing content in the region, particularly China and India.

Key Players in the Industry:

Texas Instruments Inc.

Montage Technology

Intel Corporation

Diodes Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors

Microchip Technology Inc.

Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Kandou Bus SA

Astera Labs, Inc.

Analogix Semiconductor

The report analyzes these key players in the global USB retimer market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the USB retimer market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing USB retimer market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the USB retimer market outlook assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global USB retimer market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, USB retimer market forecast and market growth strategies.

USB Retimer Market Key Segments:

By Type:

USB 3.0

USB 3.1

USB 3.2

USB 4

Others

By Application:

Servers

Storage Applications

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , Italy , France , Spain , U.K., Russia , and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , U.K., , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East and Africa )

SOURCE Allied Market Research