USB Type-C Market to Expand by USD 17.35 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Rising Adoption of Premium Smartphones in Emerging Markets, AI-Powered Market Analysis- Technavio's

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation- The global usb type-c market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.35 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of premium smartphones in emerging markets is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing penetration of wireless charging outlets. However, fluctuations in prices of raw materials and rising operational costs poses a challenge. Key market players include AUK, Belkin International Inc., Bright Industries, ByteCable, Cabledo, Diodes Inc., Farreach Electronic Co., Ltd., HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Moke International Group Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Shenzhen STC Cable, Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., and Wandkey Electronic Co.,Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global USB type-C market 2024-2028

Usb Type-C Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.1% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 17350.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries China, US, India, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled AUK, Belkin International Inc., Bright Industries, ByteCable, Cabledo, Diodes Inc., Farreach Electronic Co., Ltd., HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Moke International Group Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Shenzhen STC Cable, Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., and Wandkey Electronic Co.,Ltd.

Market Driver

The USB Type-C market is experiencing significant growth due to its versatility and compatibility with various devices. This connector type offers faster data transfer rates and charging capabilities. Major tech companies are integrating USB Type-C ports into their latest products, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets. The market is expected to continue expanding as more manufacturers adopt this technology. USB Type-C's reversible design and ability to support Power Delivery make it a preferred choice for consumers and businesses alike.

The USB Type-C market is booming as more and more electronic devices adopt this versatile technology. Smartphones, tablets, laptops, and MacBooks are leading the charge, with USB Type-C ports becoming standard. The trend is driven by the need for faster data transfer and charging capabilities. USB Type-C is also making waves in industries like robotics, aerospace, and automotive, where voltage adjustment and temperature protection are crucial. With increasing internet penetration, USB Type-C devices are finding applications in wireless computing and consumer electronics. Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, USB4, and DisplayPort are key specifications that set USB Type-C apart. USB Type-C technology offers voltage compensation and temperature protection, making it ideal for use in commercial and private aircraft, automobiles, medical devices, and USB power adapters and wall chargers. As the USB Type-C industry grows, it's essential to consider import and export analysis and the environmental impact, including electronic waste management.

Market Challenges

The USB Type-C market is experiencing significant growth due to its versatility and compatibility with various devices. This connector type offers faster data transfer speeds and charging capabilities. Major tech companies are integrating USB Type-C ports into their latest devices, driving market demand. The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) continues to develop and promote USB Type-C technology, ensuring its widespread adoption.

The USB Type-C market is growing rapidly due to its versatility and compatibility with various electronic devices, including automotive infotainment systems, Apple devices, commercial and private aircraft, robots, and personal computers. The USB Type-C industry faces challenges in transferring data at high speeds and providing sufficient power for devices like digital cameras and voltage-hungry laptops. USB Type-C connections in automobiles and medical devices require import-export analysis for regulatory compliance. Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, USB4, and DisplayPort specifications are key technologies driving the market. USB Type-C power adapters and wall chargers are essential accessories for this technology. However, managing electronic waste from discarded USB Type-C products is a significant challenge for the industry.

Segment Overview

This usb type-c market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product Type 1.1 Charger

1.2 Cable

1.3 Adaptor

1.4 Other accessories Application 2.1 Consumer electronics

2.2 Automotive

2.3 Healthcare

2.4 Industrial automation

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Charger- The USB Type-C chargers market is projected to expand due to the rising demand for consumer electronics requiring continuous power supply. The consumer base for electronic peripherals is expanding, and the growing popularity of low-cost chargers in developing economies is fueling market growth. E-commerce platforms have made mobile accessories like chargers more accessible, further accelerating segment expansion. Replacement demand for smartphones dominates, but portable chargers and cables' convenience and government initiatives to reduce electronic waste are influencing market trends. Manufacturers focus on technological innovation for reliable power supply, reducing downtime and enhancing user experience, driving market growth.

Research Analysis

The USB Type-C market is experiencing significant growth due to its versatility and compatibility with various devices. This advanced technology supports data transfer speeds up to 10Gbps and can be used for charging mobile phones, tablets, laptops, MacBooks, smartphones, and more. USB Type-C connections are not only limited to computing devices but are also being adopted in robotics, aerospace, and automobiles. With the increasing internet penetration and the rise of consumer electronics, the demand for USB Type-C technology is expected to surge. USB Type-C ports offer features like voltage compensation and temperature protection, making them a preferred choice for various industries. USB Type-C market includes USB power adapters, wall chargers, and even DisplayPort alt mode for video output. The USB Type-C market analysis also covers import and export trends, making it an essential topic for technology enthusiasts and industry professionals.

Market Research Overview

The USB Type-C market is experiencing significant growth due to its versatility and widespread adoption in various electronic devices. USB Type-C technology offers fast data transfer speeds, making it ideal for use in mobile phones, tablets, laptops, MacBooks, smartphones, and various consumer electronics. The technology's ability to support Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, USB4, and DisplayPort makes it a popular choice for high-performance applications in robotics, aerospace, and automotive industries. Voltage adjustment and temperature protection features ensure safe and efficient charging of USB Type-C devices, including USB power adapters and wall chargers. The USB Type-C industry is also expanding to include commercial and private aircraft, medical devices, and automobiles. With increasing internet penetration and the growing importance of wireless technology, the USB Type-C market is poised for continued growth. However, concerns over electronic waste and the need for sustainable manufacturing practices are essential considerations for the industry's future.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product Type

Charger



Cable



Adaptor



Other Accessories

Application

Consumer Electronics



Automotive



Healthcare



Industrial Automation



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

