USB Type-C With Power Delivery On Power Over Ethernet

With 10 times the power capacity of earlier USB protocols, USB-C powers modern electronics with the capacity to charge a phone in 15 minutes or simultaneously charge a laptop and power an external monitor. Phones, cameras, Wifi Access Points, laptops and tablets utilize the USB-C PD standard.

Why Power over Ethernet?

PoE significantly lowers the cost of adopting USB-C by eliminating the need for new electrical infrastructure. USB-C can only transmit power less than ten feet (three meters) and is uncommon in buildings and homes. Ethernet cable can transmit power and data 328 feet (100 meters) and is nearly ubiquitous in modern construction.

The new PoE Texas Devices :

GAT-USBC - a 802.3at/PoE+ splitter that supports 25 watts PoE+ (both active and passive).

24 Volt Passive - For cost conscious users who control both the Power Supplying Equipment (PSE) and the Powered Device (PD), the POE-USBC-Kit uses the 24 volt PoE standard at up to 25 watts.

uPoE (IEEE 802.3bt) - With this new standard coming in 2018, PoE Texas has developed 60 watt PoE PSE's with upcoming designs for 60 watt PoE splitters to support full capacity USB-C PD.

