USBid, Inc. unveils new website!

USBid

08 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

PALM BAY, Fla., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USBid, Inc., which sells PC board level electronic components to thousands of customers worldwide, launched a new website at www.usbid.com. The website features a modern look and more product information, easier navigation, and an efficient quoting process.

We are excited to announce our newly designed www.usbid.com website!
"This website was designed with the customer in mind," said Matt McIntosh, the CEO of USBid, Inc. "We wanted to improve the customer experience and offer a simple and convenient transaction of information. At USBid, our employees share a unified commitment to the customer and the website should reflect that."

Founded in 1998, and located in Palm Bay, FL, USBid, Inc. is a distributor of electronic components, including end-of-life and obsolete semiconductors, and other allocated or hard-to-find products.

