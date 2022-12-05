USC Business Students Unlock Cutting-edge Digital Marketing Experience With Intrepid Digital Agency

USC Marshall students get hands-on experience with Intrepid's global digital marketing strategies

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With graduates facing competitive job markets and digital transformation in every workplace, global digital marketing agency Intrepid Digital ( www.intrepidonline.com ) is helping growth marketing students at the University of Southern California's (USC) Marshall School of Business test and evaluate their ideas through practical learning.

As part of the 'USC Growth Hacking' course, a collaborative 10-week elective program has been developed for hand-selected students to work alongside the industry leading team at Intrepid Digital and absorb their real-world expertise.

Intrepid's client portfolio includes many of the biggest brands in the online world including Amazon, Blue Nile, and Classpass.

Quotes attributable to Intrepid Digital Founder and CEO, Jeremy Reitman

"In today's constantly shifting digital landscape, aspiring growth marketers need to invest in their digital capabilities and understanding in order to build businesses that are relevant to the market. Digital marketing strategies aren't an optional extra–they're essential to business success and Intrepid Digital is proud to extend our expertise to this emerging generation."

"Graduate growth marketers can enter the workforce behind the curve when it comes to their knowledge of best practice in digital marketing - but not at USC Marshall. This elective provides a win-win solution, ensuring students combine the skills they're learning in class with our cutting-edge digital marketing strategies. For Intrepid, the opportunity to work with outstanding young talent at the start of their journey is a way of giving back and nurturing our industry."

"We're proud to share Intrepid Digital's client-first, flexible model and the ways we blend established strategies with innovative approaches to evolve the digital marketing industry."

"The USC Growth Hacking elective is a chance for these students to unlock the Intrepid approach to digital marketing and enterprise SEO–a valuable first step on any career path towards business success in this hyper-competitive digital marketplace."

Quotes attributable to Paul Orlando , director of the USC Marshall Greif Incubator and adjunct professor for USC's Center for Entrepreneurial Studies.

"I chose to partner with Intrepid for this elective to nurture students through mentoring, instilling real-world business know-how from testing their ideas and evaluating feedback; giving them a practical understanding of what it's like to work as a growth marketer and building the client service skills they will need that aren't available from a traditional classroom environment."

"In leveraging the entrepreneurial minds of Jeremy and his expert team at Intrepid Digital for this 10-week elective, growth marketing students from a variety of disciplines will learn the strategies they need to establish and grow successful and sustainable businesses of the future through data driven activities including search engine marketing and email marketing."

"Open and honest feedback is such an important teaching tool, and I'm impressed by the highly engaged Intrepid team who are unafraid to rigorously critique student work to push for better business outcomes. This collaborative learning environment encourages experimentation and motivates students to excel in their regular presentations to Intrepid Digital and their peers."

"This opportunity to engage directly with the digital marketing experts at Intrepid provides students with a unique educational experience, where the built in practical learning sets students up for future success on their future career journeys in growth marketing."

