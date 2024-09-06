USC Football and Better for All Partner for 2024 Zero Waste Game

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Better for All and Kaneka Green Planet PHBH kick off their second year as proud sponsors of the University of Southern California Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. Look for Better for All at the USC Football Zero Waste Game against Utah State on Saturday, September 7th at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The game will kick off at 8:00 PM PT and will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network via the Fox Sports App .

Better for All Cups and © Monster Energy

Fans will be able to enjoy pregame beverages in Better for All 's reusable, renewable, and certified home compostable cups during USC's Ultimate Tailgate Trojan Fan Fest from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on September 7th, located just east of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum . Fans in the Audi Field House VIP tent will also enjoy their beverages out of Better for All cups during the game.

Better for All 's lightweight yet durable cups are made from co-sponsor Kaneka Biopolymers' Green Planet™ PHBH , a material made by fermenting plant seed oils. Better for All cups are capable of handling both warm and cold beverages and are non toxic and certified home compostable, giving Trojan fans the opportunity to enjoy their beverages and seamlessly reduce single-use plastic drinkware at every game.

The Zero Waste Game caps USC's Green Week , a week of campus activities profiling sustainable initiatives and progress at USC September 3rd through September 6th.

Better for All's sponsorship of the USC Zero Waste game directly supports USC President Carol Folt's mission by contributing to USC's Assignment: Earth initiative , promoting sustainability in campus operations. The University has previously partnered with Better for All for Zero Waste Game in 2023 as well as the 2024 USC men's basketball season . USC was named the winner of the Best Fan Engagement sub-category in the Pac-12 Zero Waste Challenge for the 2022 football season .

Better for All will also return as a sponsor for the USC women's basketball games at the Galen Center for the 2024-25 season, bringing their home compostable cups to the VIP area starting in January.

For more information about Better for All and its products, visit betterforall.co .

About USC Football:

The University of Southern California's football team, known as the Trojans, is a member of the Big Ten Conference in the Football Bowl Subdivision of the NCAA and is known for a history of success on the field, producing numerous professional athletes and Olympians.

About Better for All:

Better for All is driving a zero-waste movement within the celebration space by offering 100% reusable, renewable, and home compostable alternatives to disposable plastic cups. Verified plastic-free by Oceanic Global's Blue Standard, Better for All cups are designed to leave no trace behind. Through education on bioplastics and the net-positive impact of compostable products, Better for All aims to convert the next generation of conscious consumers into advocates for a greener future. Learn more at www.betterforall.co . Also sign up to be an affiliate for Better for All on ShareASale here .

About USC Sports Properties:

USC Sports Properties is the locally-based, exclusive multimedia rightsholder for USC Athletics. As a part of the Playfly Sports Properties portfolio of nearly 40 collegiate and high school state association properties, the USC Sports Properties team connects brands to USC's passionate and deeply-rooted fanbase. Through broadcast, in-arena, experiential, and technology-based marketing and media solutions, Playfly Sports Properties' fully scalable platform provides marketers unparalleled access to the most highly engaged audiences on a local and national level. Playfly Sports Properties is a division of Playfly Sports. Connect with the USC Sports Properties team by visiting www.playfly.com/properties .

About Playfly Sports:

Playfly Sports is a sports media, marketing and technology business centered around the team, league, brand, and network. Believing in 'Fandom as a Service' and focusing on a consultative, data driven approach to REACH, ENGAGE, MONETIZE AND MEASURE FANDOM gives the company's partners and brands a competitive advantage. Playfly connects more than 2,000 brand partners with approximately 83% of all U.S. sports fans. Through the proprietary platform the business delivers scalable, data-oriented marketing, technology, and media solutions with capabilities including exclusive MMR management, sponsorship sales and activation, streaming, consulting, ticket/premium sales, all along with new revenue-driving platforms and technologies. Founded in September of 2020, Playfly Sports is now home to approximately 1,000 team members located across 43 U.S. states dedicated to maximizing the impact of highly passionate local sports fans. Follow Playfly Sports on social media @PlayflySports or visit www.playfly.com .

