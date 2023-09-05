USC Football and Better for All Partner for a Zero Waste Game

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Southern California Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Better for All, natural products innovator, launch an exciting partnership for the upcoming Zero Waste Game against Stanford University on September 9th at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The game will kick-off at 7:30 PM PT and will be broadcast live on FOX Sports.

Fans will be able to enjoy pre-game beverages in Better for All reusable, renewable and certified home compostable cups, inside USC's Ultimate Tailgate located in Trojan Fan Fest located just east of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Better for All's lightweight yet durable cups are made from Kaneka Biopolymers Green Planet PHBH, a material made by fermenting plant seed oils. Better for All cups are capable of handling both hot and cold beverages and are non-toxic and compostable, giving fans the opportunity to enjoy the game guilt free.

USC is no stranger to sustainable initiatives. The University was recently named the winner of the Best Fan Engagement sub-category in the Pac-12 Zero Waste Challenge for the 2022 football season. A stunning 91.3% diversion rate was achieved at the Zero Waste Game against Arizona State, and the University is keen to build on this success.

"USC is proud to partner with Better for All for this year's Zero Waste Game. We see this as a unique opportunity to provide a no-waste, game-day experience that resonates with the values of our students, fan base and the USC Trojan community," says Drew DeHart, Vice President/General Manager, USC Sports Properties and Playfly Sports. "We acknowledge the important role sports venues play in combating waste and climate change, and are proud to use our influence as a platform in the sports community to promote sustainable change." 

About USC Football:
The University of Southern California's football team, known as the Trojans, is a member of the Pac-12 Conference in the Football Bowl Subdivision of the NCAA and is known for a history of success on the field, producing numerous professional athletes and Olympians.

About Better for All:
As a winner of the 2023 NEXTY Award for Best New Natural Living Product, Better for All is committed to providing 100% reusable, renewable, and home compostable alternatives to disposable plastic cups. With unique designs and high-temperature tolerance, Better for All cups are a testament to the brand's innovative spirit and dedication to sustainability. For more information visit www.betterforall.co.

About USC Sports Properties:
USC Sports Properties is the locally-based, exclusive multimedia rightsholder for USC Athletics. As a part of the Playfly Sports Properties portfolio of nearly 40 collegiate and high school state association properties, the USC Sports Properties team connects brands to USC's passionate and deeply-rooted fanbase. Through broadcast, in-arena, experiential, and technology-based marketing and media solutions, Playfly Sports Properties' fully scalable platform provides marketers unparalleled access to the most highly engaged audiences on a local and national level. Playfly Sports Properties is a division of Playfly Sports. Connect with the USC Sports Properties team by visiting www.playfly.com/properties.

About Playfly Sports: Playfly Sports is a sports media, marketing and technology business centered around the team, league, brand, and network.  Believing in 'Fandom as a Service' and focusing on a consultative, data driven approach to REACH, ENGAGE, MONETIZE AND MEASURE FANDOM gives the company's partners and brands a competitive advantage. Playfly connects more than 2,000 brand partners with approximately 83% of all U.S. sports fans. Through the proprietary platform the business delivers scalable, data-oriented marketing, technology, and media solutions with capabilities including exclusive MMR management, sponsorship sales and activation, streaming, consulting, ticket/premium sales, all along with new revenue-driving platforms and technologies.  Founded in September of 2020, Playfly Sports is now home to approximately 1,000 team members located across 43 U.S. states dedicated to maximizing the impact of highly passionate local sports fans. Follow Playfly Sports on social media @PlayflySports or visit www.playfly.com.

