USC Iovine and Young Academy Launches Master of Science in Product Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Southern California's Iovine and Young Academy (Academy) is offering a revolutionary new Master of Science in Product Innovation (MSPRIN) for advanced students wishing to pursue product design for the 21st century. In addition to the two-year course of study for applicants holding a qualified bachelor's degree, MSPRIN also offers a progressive option for select USC undergraduates who wish to begin work on the master's degree while completing their USC bachelor's degree. The application deadline is May 1st for entry in fall 2020.

Interweaving design, technology, business and communication, the degree provides the knowledge necessary for designers and entrepreneurs to 'futureproof' their ideas, and adapt quickly to changing work environments and consumer needs. Through the Academy's signature cohort model, students from diverse backgrounds and areas of practice including design, engineering, computer science, architecture, and visual and interactive media will combine knowledge and experience to ideate bold solutions to society's problems, and products that will define the next century of consumer- and user-based industries.

"The current pace of innovation demands a new breed of product designer with abilities and skills that encompass a broad range of product applications," said Erica Muhl, dean and founding executive director of the USC Iovine and Young Academy. "The best and most sought after designers will also be capable of working in multidisciplinary teams to envision the entire lifecycle of a product, from the first ideas all the way through to delivery."

Reimagining the traditional concept of a product to encompass not just physical objects but also virtual, multi-dimensional and cross-platform devices, environments and experiences, this groundbreaking program provides students with an expertise in the development and launch of products that address the needs of a global society. In addition to developing proficiency in collaborative design processes, students also learn to navigate the current product ecosystem to take their ideas from concept through prototyping, funding, manufacturing, marketing and distribution, and to envision entirely new models for product-driven businesses.

"In today's market, it's crucial for product designers to understand the end-to-end product lifecycle – from design to go-to-market business strategy to distribution," said Grant Delgatty, chair of Product Innovation at the Iovine and Young Academy. "Students will learn to understand human needs and pain points, market conditions, competition, and how to design a winning product that provides value and impact."

Delgatty brings over 20 years of product design experience to the Academy. He is the founder and designer of URB-E, the foldable, electric vehicle that addresses the "last mile" problem of urban transportation. Prior to URB-E, Delgatty served as head of product design at skateboard shoe giant Vans. During his tenure from 2001 to 2008, Vans grew from $250 million to $1 billion in yearly revenue. Soon after, Delgatty launched his own shoe startup, Urshuz, which allowed customers to create custom looks that included interchangeable soles.

In addition to the Academy's esteemed faculty, the program provides a direct pipeline for students to learn directly from industry experts through Academy guest lectures and speaker series, and its extensive roster of industry and impact labs that provide opportunities for students to work on real-world design briefs inside leading for- and non-profit organizations.

For more information about the Master of Science, Product Innovation visit:

https://iovine-young.usc.edu/program/ms-product-innovation.html

About USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy

The USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy was founded in 2013 by entrepreneurs Jimmy Iovine and Andre "Dr. Dre" Young to teach critical thinking, complex problem solving, and nurture unbridled creativity at the intersection of three essential areas: art and design; engineering and computer science; and business and venture management. Conceived as an educational startup, the Academy is not just a home for disruptors but a disruptor itself. Its model is unique among higher education institutions, and continues to achieve student outcomes that garner recognition from higher education, research, big tech, and the creative industries. In addition to its undergraduate Bachelor of Science in Arts, Technology, and the Business of Innovation, the Academy offers an online Master of Science in Integrated Design, Business and Technology, and recently launched a minor in Health Innovation in partnership with USC Keck School of Medicine.

