USC launches transformational AI initiative with one of the largest gifts in university history

A $200 million gift from venture capitalist Mark Stevens and his wife, Mary, will build on USC's strengths by leveraging AI to accelerate breakthroughs in the health sciences, security, business and the arts.

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the University of Southern California announced a transformational initiative that will leverage AI to accelerate innovation, breakthroughs and discovery across USC, including in the health sciences, security, business and the arts.

Launched with a $200 million gift from legendary venture capitalist, NVIDIA board member and USC Trustee Mark Stevens and his wife, Mary, this new university wide effort will recruit world-class AI researchers seeking to expand the frontiers of knowledge, develop new therapeutics, enhance our security, transform the world of business and enhance human creativity.

In recognition of their generosity and vision, the USC School of Advanced Computing, which sits within the USC Viterbi School of Engineering, will be renamed the USC Mark and Mary Stevens School of Computing and Artificial Intelligence.

"As AI becomes ever more powerful, it creates enormous opportunities to improve lives and solve some of our greatest challenges, if used the right way," USC President Beong-Soo Kim said. "Mark and Mary Stevens' generosity will allow USC to leverage our existing interdisciplinary strengths and capitalize on these new opportunities at a critical inflection point for our society. As a top destination for AI talent, USC can accelerate our mission of educating future leaders, addressing real-world problems and enhancing human values and agency."

"We know the next great universities will be those that invest in computing," said Mark Stevens, BS/BA '81, MS '84. "This is a key moment. I am confident that USC has the leadership and direction to run quickly and stake our position as the trailblazer."

USC already ranks in the top five in federal research support in areas related to computer science and offers more than 30 AI- and computing-related majors, minors and graduate degree programs that enroll thousands of students, with a new Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence being introduced this fall. After graduation, Trojan alumni are leading the AI era: USC is the nation's top producer of computer and information sciences graduates and the second-most common alma mater in Silicon Valley.

One of those Trojans is Mark Stevens, a tech venture capitalist legendary for investing early in the people, ideas and businesses that go on to transform the world. As a partner at Sequoia Capital, he was part of the team that made early-stage investments in Google, Yahoo, YouTube and NVIDIA, which landed him on Forbes' Midas List.

Trojans like Stevens have led era-defining technological impact for nearly 60 years. USC faculty and alumni are responsible for the algorithm that made digital communication like GPS and cellphones possible; the .com, .edu, .gov and .org internet naming standards; and even the technology that gave us films like The Matrix and Avatar.

Today, USC researchers, faculty and students are using AI to better understand and treat neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, prevent suicides among college students and active-duty military members, and create high-tech, interactive virtual settings for film, TV and games.

The newly named USC Mark and Mary Stevens School of Computing and Artificial Intelligence is the university's nexus for interdisciplinary research, teaching and innovation in AI. The school was established in 2024 with a founding investment from the Lord Foundation of California and the opening of the award-winning Dr. Allen and Charlotte Ginsburg Human-Centered Computation Hall.

"Mark and Mary's generosity will have incalculable impact," said Gaurav Sukhatme, inaugural director of the USC Stevens School. "The timing of their gift — which builds on the momentum of our launch, the opening of Ginsburg Hall and the rapidly growing impact of computing and AI on every field — has positioned USC to be a national and global leader for decades to come."

Because of the USC Stevens School's unique interdisciplinary model, the Stevenses' investment will power research and education across the university. Their gift will scale existing efforts like those in the USC Mark and Mary Stevens Neuroimaging and Informatics Institute, where researchers are using AI to analyze thousands of brain scans and uncover the genetic patterns that help diagnose neurodegenerative diseases early, and the USC Institute for Creative Technologies, a University Affiliated Research Center of the U.S. Army that uses cutting-edge AI for military applications such as safe, immersive training.

Interdisciplinary faculty expertise has also been key to launching efforts like USC's new degree in Artificial Intelligence for Business, which trains students to bring the power of AI into business settings and applications; the USC Institute on Ethics and Trust in Computing, which connects USC philosophers, computer scientists, journalists, doctors, policymakers and others to explore how society can balance innovation with the responsible use of AI; and the USC Center for AI in Society, one of the first "AI for Good" centers, which focuses on the use of computing to support vulnerable people and communities.

AI is even supporting students' creative work in places like USC's No. 1-ranked game design program as well as the USC School of Cinematic Arts, where emerging filmmakers use cutting-edge technologies to film with virtual production.

"Mark and Mary have always understood the myriad opportunities that exist at the intersection of technology and domain expertise," said Yannis Yortsos, dean of USC Viterbi. "Their generosity at this pivotal time, when we enter the transformative Age of AI, will lead to breakthroughs, innovation and thought leadership here on the USC campus and around the world. We are grateful for their extraordinary gift."

About USC:

Founded in 1880, the University of Southern California is one of the world's leading academic research institutions with 23 schools, a multi-billion-dollar health enterprise and a vast research and development engine. The university enrolls 46,000 highly accomplished undergraduate and graduate students and employs 4,600 faculty who are members of major national academies, and MacArthur, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize winners, among many others. USC has a nationally recognized athletic program and a passionate global network of 500,000 alumni — the Trojan Family. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, USC is a powerhouse of innovation and impact with a global reach.

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SOURCE University of Southern California