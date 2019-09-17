USC Marshall Announces 2019 WAFC Scholarship Recipients

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Southern California (USC) Marshall School of Business Food Industry Program recently announced the six outstanding awardees of the Western Association of Food Chains (WAFC; http://wafc.com/) scholarship for 2019. Elizabeth Alvarez-Sell, Chelsea Cubero, Sam Frescoln, Alex Macksoud, Allison Monroe, and Levi Wingo will all receive scholarships for the new online Master of Science, Food Industry Leadership Program (MS.FIL - https://www.marshall.usc.edu/programs/specialized-masters-programs/master-science-food-industry-leadership).

"As a result of the educational collaboration between WAFC and the USC Marshall School of Business Food Industry Program, each year the WAFC scholarship selection committee at USC chooses students who align with the organization's mission to advance high-potential food industry associates," said Cynthia McCloud, Director of Food Industry Programs at USC Marshall. "The recipients of this year's scholarship are ambitious and talented professionals with extensive experience in the food industry. This recognition honors their past hard work and dedication, as well as their future leadership capabilities."

The MS.FIL degree program is the most recent program developed by the USC Marshall Food Industry Programs, which has worked closely with WAFC since 1958. The success of the Food Industry Programs is a superb example of business and academia working together to develop leaders. Through the generous donations of companies and individuals in the food industry, this partnership has helped grow some of the top executives in the industry.

The scholarship winners are all in the first cohort that will progress through the new MS.FIL program that started on August 19. Featuring a highly competitive and hands-on curriculum focused on the newest industry technologies, strategic planning, and managing change, the specialized, 16-month degree is a hybrid of online lectures, discussions, and group projects, and two intensive residential weeks on the USC campus. All courses are designed and taught by food industry experts, and created with specific learning objectives in mind: develop personal strengths, gain knowledge & skills, and motivate and build high-performing teams.

The 2019 recipients of the WAFC scholarship are:

Elizabeth Alvarez-Sell – Customer Sales Executive, The Hershey Company (https://www.hersheys.com/en_us/home.html) – A graduate of the USC Food Industry Management (FIM) program, Alvarez-Sell has worked her way up within the industry, beginning with her time at Zacky Farms to her current role with The Hershey Company. Her growing career has increased her leadership exposure, management experience, and interactions with various grocery chains.

Chelsea Cubero – District Merchandising Manager, The Kroger Company, Fred Meyer Division (https://www.kroger.com/) – In her 18 years at the Kroger Company, Cubero has advanced her career from courtesy clerk, to her current role as District Merchandising Manager in the Greater Seattle Area. Recognized as a Top Woman in Grocery by the Progressive Grocer, Cubero is also a graduate of the USC FIM program.

Sam Frescoln – Manager of Strategy Execution, UNFI & SUPERVALU (https://www.unfi.com/) – In his 13 years in the grocery retail industry, Frescoln has held the positions of Center Store Sales Consultant, Sales Analyst II and, now, Manager of Strategy Execution. In just three years with the company, he has lived in Ohio, Virginia, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis. He is a graduate of the 2019 USC FIM program.

Alex Macksoud – Store Manager, Smart & Final (https://www.smartandfinal.com/) – Having grown up in the grocery industry, Macksoud began his career with Albertson's while attending high school. As he has advanced through his career, he has taken on greater management and leadership responsibilities, preparing him for the rigorous curriculum he will encounter in the USC FIL program.

Allison Monroe – Key Account Manager, General Mills, Inc. (https://www.generalmills.com/) – With more than 17 years of experience in food industry sales, Monroe has spent most of her career with multinational manufacturer General Mills, expanding her skills from sales support to analytics, business development, trade marketing, and customer management, engaging with General Mills network of retail partners. An award-winning innovator and sales manager, Monroe is a graduate of the USC Food Industry Executive Management Program Certificate.

Levi Wingo – Executive Director, Store Operations, Raley's (https://www.rallys.com/) – During his 15 years with Raley's, Wingo has progressed his career from courtesy clerk through several leadership positions to his current role as Executive Director, Store Operations with leadership responsibility for all 119 Raley's, Bel Air, and Nob Hill stores and seven districts. Wingo completed the Food Industry Leadership certificate at USC in 2015.

ABOUT THE FOOD INDUSTRY PROGRAMS AT USC MARSHALL

USC Marshall's Food Industry Programs are built on decades of proven results and the commitment to provide food industry leaders with innovative solutions facing them in the marketplace. Founded in 1958, the Food Industry Management (FIM) program is a 16-week undergraduate program that integrates the functional areas of business with cutting-edge theory and practical application. The 4-day Food Industry Executive Program (FIEP) workshop is designed for busy industry executives and taught by full-time faculty at USC Marshall School of Business as well as experts within the food industry. The new online Master of Science, Food Industry Leadership (MS.FIL) program expands on the rich educational offerings with a 16-month focus on key areas of leadership in the food industry. For more information, please visit: https://www.marshall.usc.edu/programs.

ABOUT THE WESTERN ASSOCIATION OF FOOD CHAINS

Established in 1921, the WAFC is focused on providing educational opportunities for food industry associates. The highly acclaimed Food Industry Management Program at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business has been available to qualified industry participants for 61 years. In 2000, the WAFC expanded its scope by working with community colleges throughout the Western United States to establish the "Retail Management Certificate Program." The Retail Management Certificate Program curriculum is currently available at 160 college and satellite locations in the west and online nationally.

