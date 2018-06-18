USC Sued By Student Claiming Sexual Abuse By USC Gynecologist

Nysla, a freshman at the time of the alleged abuse, was a recent rape victim, a fact she shared with Dr. Tydall. Despite that knowledge the USC gynecologist insisted that she remove all her clothes prior to the pelvic exam so that he could "check for moles" and once he began the exam with his fingers instead of a vaginal speculum he stated, "Your vaginal muscles are very tight, are you a runner?"

6 women have filed civil lawsuits against USC and Dr. Tyndall claiming similar sexual abuse at the hands of the USC gynecologist.

Tyndall, 71, who worked at USC's student health clinic for almost three decades has not been criminally charged.

USC has admitted to receiving detailed and severe complaints against Tyndall as far back as the early 2000's and acknowledged that the doctor should have been removed from the clinic years ago.

Notwithstanding the knowledge of Tyndall's inappropriate and criminal behavior USC did not suspend the doctor until June 2016, after a supervising nurse, Cindy Gilbert, became frustrated by clinic administrators for not taking complaints against Tyndall seriously and reported him to the campus rape crisis center. He was placed on paid leave for nearly one year and barred from the clinic while an internal investigation was underway.

Nysla Trejo's lawsuit, which brings claims against The University of Southern California and George Tyndall, MD, was filed today in the Superior Court of Los Angles, California.

Hilliard states, "America has watched and listened in horror as young female victims recount their sexual assaults by doctors whom they trusted. Dr. Tyndall was funded and protected by USC and given absolute unfettered access to as many victims as his perverted psyche desired. USC wrapped Dr. Tyndall in an untouchable blanket of prestige while ignoring the complaints and the pleas of his victims, making it a knowing accomplice to numerous sexual assaults and rapes."

Case No. BC709664

