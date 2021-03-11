UScellular advances 5G mid-band spectrum strategy with C-Band purchase

CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) successfully bid for spectrum licenses in the recent Federal Communications Commission (FCC) C-Band Auction 107 and purchased 254 licenses covering 94 percent of its subscribers for an estimated total cost of $1.46 billion, including gross bids as well as estimated relocation costs and accelerated relocation incentive payments. Combined with prior mid-band purchases of CBRS spectrum in Auction 105, UScellular will have mid-band spectrum in nearly all of its operating footprint.

"All spectrum bands will play an important role in our 5G network strategy," said Laurent Therivel, UScellular president and CEO. "We are currently deploying 5G on 600 MHz spectrum and we have planned all along to augment it with mid and high band spectrum. We are pleased with our success in the C-Band auction, acquiring 60 MHz in the majority of our key markets, in places like Wisconsin and Iowa.

Therivel continued, "We applaud the FCC for conducting this auction. We are also hopeful that the administration will focus on bridging the digital divide by making more spectrum available for network deployment and ensuring all Americans have access to high-quality and affordable broadband services."

"Network quality has always been the foundation of our strategy," said Michael S. Irizarry, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer-Engineering and Information Services. "As we continue our multi-year network modernization and 5G deployment, we are delivering an outstanding customer experience while ramping up business opportunities that utilize 5G and IoT. We are also conducting customer pilots using millimeter wave spectrum for a high-speed internet product to test market demand."

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 5.0 million connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 5,300 full- and part-time associates as of December 31, 2020. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 82 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.

