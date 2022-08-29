UScellular Announces Rebecca Murphy Thompson as Vice President of Government Affairs

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular (NYSE: USM) announced today that Rebecca Murphy Thompson has joined the company as vice president of government affairs. In this role, she is responsible for UScellular's federal regulatory and policy efforts that support the company's strategic business positions and is the principal representative for the company on federal legislative and regulatory matters.

Murphy Thompson has more than 20 years of experience in legal affairs and managing legislative and regulatory issues. Prior to joining UScellular, she was the executive vice president and general counsel for the Competitive Carriers Association and most recently served as head of North America policy communications for Twilio, Inc.

"I'm excited for Rebecca to join our organization and bring her experience to this role," said Adriana Rios Welton, head of legal and government affairs for UScellular. "Her industry knowledge combined with her legal and regulatory expertise will support our efforts to provide connectivity to underserved Americans and help us make progress towards our long-term company goals."

Murphy Thompson earned a bachelor's degree in history and political science from Drexel University in Philadelphia and holds a juris doctor from Catholic University of America's Columbus School of Law in Washington, D.C. She resides in the Washington D.C. area.

