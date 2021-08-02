UScellular Announces Redemption Of 6.95 Percent Senior Notes Due 2060

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding 6.95 percent Senior Notes due 2060 (NYSE: UZA). The $342 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding notes will be redeemed September 1, 2021, at a redemption price of 100 percent of the principal amount ($25 face value per unit), together with accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date. The paying agent is The Bank of New York Mellon.

"Utilizing UScellular's recently upsized $450M EIP securitization facility for the redemption of these notes, we continue to build on the progress already made towards lowering the average rate paid on our borrowings, which remains a top Treasury priority this year," said Peter L. Sereda, TDS executive vice president and chief financial officer. "The cost savings generated through these redemptions will enable additional opportunities for UScellular to invest in 5G."

A notice of redemption with instructions is being distributed to registered holders of the notes. Beneficial holders with any questions about the redemption should contact their respective brokerage firm or financial institution that holds notes on their behalf.

About UScellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 5.0 million connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 5,200 full- and part-time associates as of March 31, 2021. At the end of the first quarter of 2021, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 82 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

