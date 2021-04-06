UScellular Board of Directors Nominates Deirdre C. Drake

"We believe good governance involves continuous review of Board composition and the skill sets required to oversee our long-term strategies. The culture at UScellular, known as the Dynamic Organization, has always been a competitive advantage, and nominating Ms. Drake to the Board recognizes her significant contributions to driving improved associate engagement, talent development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion focus and succession planning – all topics the Board is very intent on," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., UScellular Board chairman.

As executive vice president – chief people officer, Ms. Drake leads the human resources and corporate communications functions at UScellular and is responsible for delivering integrated human resources solutions that directly enable the achievement of UScellular's strategic objectives. She collaborates with various teams to ensure there is appropriate support for and communications about the organization's mission and vision of providing an excellent customer experience. Ms. Drake joined UScellular in April 2014.

Ms. Drake began her career in human resources in 1989 with Marathon Oil Company. She also held increasingly senior leadership positions in human resources with Kraft Foods, ARAMARK Corporation and The Bank of Montreal Financial Group. Prior to joining UScellular, she was managing director and chief human resources officer for the Bank of Montreal Financial Group-Capital Markets Division.

Ms. Drake earned a bachelor's degree in human resources from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Mich., and a master's degree in business administration from St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia. She also received an honorary doctorate in commercial science from Central Michigan University. She is a lifetime member of the National Black MBA Association, serves as a board member with the Chicago Public Library Foundation and American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, and is actively involved in a number of local and national not-for profit organizations.

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 5.0 million connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 5,300 full- and part-time associates as of December 31, 2020.

