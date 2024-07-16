UScellular Doubles Network Capacity in the Town of Rumford with Ubicquia's Rapid-Install Streetlight Small Cell Platform

TOWN OF RUMFORD, Maine, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular has completed its deployment of Ericsson Street Radios, a small cell platform created in collaboration with Ubicquia. This innovative approach, made possible through an agreement with the Town of Rumford, leverages existing streetlight infrastructure to enhance 4G and 5G connectivity at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional small cell solutions.

With Street Radio installations taking less than 3 minutes, UScellular has boosted outdoor and indoor coverage and set a new standard for rapid, efficient network expansion.

"Doubling network capacity in such a short timeframe and in a cost-effective manner demonstrates the transformative potential of this technology." Mike Irizarry, UScellular Post this

"This project represents a significant milestone as we continuously strive to identify the most efficient ways to enhance wireless connectivity in the communities we serve," said Mike Irizarry, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for UScellular. "Doubling network capacity in such a short timeframe and in a cost-effective manner demonstrates the transformative potential of this technology. We commend the Town of Rumford for their forward thinking, and we're excited to work with Ubicquia to replicate this success in other municipalities."

The enhanced network performance has garnered positive feedback from Rumford residents. "Our community is thrilled with the enhanced connectivity," said George O'Keefe, Town Manager and Economic Development Director for the Town of Rumford. "The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and our residents are enjoying the benefits of a significantly faster and more reliable network while preserving Town aesthetics."

Ubicquia's CEO, Ian Aaron, emphasized the broader impact of such partnerships: "The Town of Rumford exemplifies the potential of strong private/public partnerships. By providing access to streetlights for our platform, the Town of Rumford has enabled a swift, impactful, and cost-effective network capacity expansion that benefits its residents."

To facilitate similar network expansions in cities wanting best in class wireless services without obtrusive cell towers, Ubicquia has created a site acquisition and deployment team. To find out more contact Ubicquia.

About Town of Rumford

The Town of Rumford, Maine is Oxford County's single largest municipality with a population of just under 6,000 people and growing. Located in the heart of Maine's ski country and surrounded by beautiful lakes and mountains the Town sits astride the Rumford Falls along the shores of the Androscoggin River. Known historically for its pulp and paper industry the Town's economy has diversified significantly in the past 20 years with major new investment in energy production and storage, healthcare services, business services, education services and a cluster of regional retail. New housing construction, downtown renovations, and rehabilitation of existing housing stock have contributed to major increases in property values and the arrival of new residents. The Town has executed creatively on several recent opportunities for projects on public infrastructure or land and looks forward to continuing its productive and fruitful relationship with Ubicquia's smart node solutions and RTE Energy Solutions streetlight services.

About Ubicquia

Ubicquia AI platforms make existing critical infrastructure intelligent to reduce energy consumption, increase grid resiliency, and enhance operational efficiencies for utilities and municipalities. The company's advanced analytics platform leverages more than 2 billion data sets per day to deliver its customers actionable insights. Ubicquia's platforms, which include sensors, software, and connectivity, are compatible with over 360 million streetlights, 500 million transformers, and 1 billion utility poles worldwide. Ubicquia's platforms are deployed by more than 800 utilities and cities. Ubicquia's technology is integrated on an OEM basis or otherwise with leading manufacturers of streetlights, distribution transformers, and public safety solutions. For more information visit www.ubicquia.com.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project, the company has donated more than $23 million in hotspots and service to help youth connect to reliable internet. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com.

SOURCE Ubicquia, Inc.