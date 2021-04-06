UScellular Partners With WMC Global To Launch SpamResponse, Empowering Customers To Take Action Against Malicious Messages On Their Phones

SpamResponse is easy and effective, allowing customers to report spam without having to contact customer service. Tweet this

SpamResponse combines ease-of-use and effectiveness without compromise, allowing customers to report spam messages without having to contact customer service or follow a complicated process. Importantly, SpamResponse doesn't collect any private customer data, making the reporting simple, secure, and anonymous.

"Millions of spam messages reach consumers globally every day, eroding the user experience and posing significant security and privacy concerns," explains Ian Matthews, President and CEO of WMC Global. He adds, "SpamResponse empowers users to take action directly on their smartphones, allowing UScellular and WMC Global to assess potential threats while improving user experience across the board."

"At UScellular, we are committed to helping customers avoid and prevent unwanted and sometimes deceptive messages," said Courtland Madock, Vice President of Marketing at UScellular. "Teaming up with an industry leader like WMC Global allows us to provide our customers stronger protection against spam, and this app is a great addition to our portfolio of solutions to help stop unwanted calls and messages."

In response to reported spam, WMC Global and UScellular investigate fraudulent websites, creating a safer and better customer experience. The SpamResponse app has been made available on many UScellular Android devices and can be downloaded from the Google Play store or the App Store for iOS devices.

To learn more about SpamResponse, visit: https://www.spamresponse.com

About WMC Global

WMC Global is a market leader in digital threat intelligence with headquarters in Fairfax, VA and offices in London, UK and Sydney, AU. WMC Global delivers world-leading technology and solutions, enhanced by an unrivaled team of experts to protect their clients' brands by protecting their customers. As a well-respected industry player in the mobile space, WMC Global is the most trusted digital compliance firm in North America, having partnered with all Tier 1 mobile carriers for the past 13 years. The WMC Global portfolio is at the forefront of fighting text messaging spam, eradicating phishing attacks, keeping cyber criminals from targeting brands, and monitoring consumer experiences for industry compliance. WMC Global provides its partners with proprietary data feeds of phishing attacks, threat response and takedown services, automated partner due diligence, and customer experience monitoring. For more information, follow WMC Global on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. It is ranked #1 in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2020 Wireless Network Quality Performance Study – Volume 2 . To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com . To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with UScellular on Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

