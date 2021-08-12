UScellular Provides STEM Learning Support for 500 Teachers and 50,000 Students Tweet this

In May, UScellular surveyed parents1 regarding their child(ren)'s learning during the pandemic. The results showed:

Half of parents thought remote learning negatively impacted their child's learning

1 in 4 parents felt their child needed tutoring over the summer

Nearly 50% of parents were interested in extra assistance for their child

To address the need for extra summer assistance, 10% of UScellular's donation went towards summer school STEM projects. Students from kindergarten through high school received resources ranging from sensory tables and windmill kits to solar-car-design projects.

Mrs. McBride, a grade school teacher in Oklahoma City, who received $270 for her classroom project said, "As a teacher, I try to make the learning environment as engaging, inviting, and comfortable as possible…My students will be so excited to use the pop it hands-on math games and paints…your gift is a forever gift!"

Oklahoma is one of the 14 states where teachers received funding from UScellular's donation. UScellular has a longstanding commitment to supporting its local communities through donations and volunteerism. Since 2009, the company has donated more than $20.8 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country. For more information about UScellular's corporate social responsibility initiatives, please go to https://www.uscellular.com/get-to-know-us/community-outreach .

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with UScellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 4.8 million people and partners have contributed $1.1 billion to support nearly 2 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit www.donorschoose.org.

1 April 2021 C+R Research: 150 online interviews were conducted among parents and/or guardians of children ages 4-17 who attended any form of remote learning since March 2020.

