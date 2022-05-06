UScellular Rate Plans are Price Protected through 2023

CHICAGO, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular announced today that all its postpaid and prepaid plans are price protected through 2023. From now through at least December 31, 2023, UScellular has committed to not increase the price on customers' rate plans, no matter what plan they are on. Customers don't need to take any action for this to be in effect.

"Our customers have enough on their minds, and they shouldn't need to worry about their wireless rates going up. Whether they're a brand-new customer or have been one for years, their rate plan will not increase," said Laurent "LT" Therivel, President and CEO of UScellular. "We are committed to being transparent with our customers, and we want them to have peace of mind knowing that if they don't want to make a change, we won't change a thing."