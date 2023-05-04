UScellular reports first quarter 2023 results

2023 guidance reaffirmed

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $986 million for the first quarter of 2023, versus $1,010 million for the same period one year ago. Service revenues totaled $767 million, versus $787 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $13 million and $0.15, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $49 million and $0.57, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"Postpaid subscriber trends improved year over year as we made progress toward stabilizing our customer base, but we still had net subscriber losses during the quarter and have more work to do," said Laurent Therivel, UScellular President and CEO. "We continue to make significant investments in advancing our network, while our cost optimization program is helping us improve efficiency. Finally, we continue to see momentum in two growth areas of the business - both fixed wireless and towers had another strong quarter."

2023 Estimated Results

UScellular's current estimates of full-year 2023 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of May 4, 2023 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. UScellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.



Service revenues $3,050-$3,150 Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA1 $725-$875 Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA1 $875-$1,025 Unchanged Capital expenditures $600-$700 Unchanged

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2023 estimated results, UScellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, UScellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, UScellular is unable to provide such guidance.







Actual Results

2023 Estimated

Results

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Year Ended

December 31, 2022 (Dollars in millions)









Net income (GAAP) N/A

$14

$35 Add back:









Income tax expense N/A

11

37 Income before income taxes (GAAP) $10-$160

$25

$72 Add back:









Interest expense 205

47

163 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 645

170

700 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $860-$1,010

$242

$935 Add back or deduct:









Loss on impairment of licenses —

—

3 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 15

10

19 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —

—

(1) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $875-$1,025

$252

$956 Deduct:









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 145

44

158 Interest and dividend income 5

2

8 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $725-$875

$206

$790





1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. UScellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of UScellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of UScellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for March 31, 2023, can be found on UScellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.

Conference Call Information

UScellular will hold a conference call on May 5, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com or at

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/239182809

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/239182809 Access the call by phone at (888)330-2384 conference ID: 1328528.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.uscellular.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.

About UScellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.7 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 4,900 full- and part-time associates as of March 31, 2023. At the end of the first quarter of 2023, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 84 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; UScellular's smaller scale relative to larger competitors; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms and changes in roaming practices; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of UScellular's businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which UScellular does business; uncertainties in UScellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; potential conflicts of interests between TDS and UScellular; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of UScellular's Form 10-K, as updated by any UScellular Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,223,000

4,247,000

4,264,000

4,296,000

4,335,000 Gross additions 137,000

154,000

151,000

128,000

126,000 Feature phones 7,000

6,000

5,000

4,000

2,000 Smartphones 86,000

99,000

102,000

90,000

89,000 Connected devices 44,000

49,000

44,000

34,000

35,000 Net additions (losses) (24,000)

(17,000)

(31,000)

(40,000)

(44,000) Feature phones (4,000)

(6,000)

(6,000)

(8,000)

(10,000) Smartphones (21,000)

(14,000)

(16,000)

(23,000)

(26,000) Connected devices 1,000

3,000

(9,000)

(9,000)

(8,000) ARPU1 $ 50.66

$ 50.60

$ 50.21

$ 50.07

$ 49.71 ARPA2 $ 130.77

$ 130.97

$ 130.27

$ 130.43

$ 129.93 Handset upgrade rate3 4.9 %

7.0 %

8.1 %

6.0 %

5.0 % Churn rate4 1.27 %

1.35 %

1.42 %

1.30 %

1.30 % Handsets 1.06 %

1.12 %

1.15 %

1.10 %

1.10 % Connected devices 2.78 %

2.99 %

3.40 %

2.73 %

2.70 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 470,000

493,000

493,000

490,000

495,000 Gross additions 43,000

61,000

62,000

56,000

55,000 Net additions (losses) (23,000)

—

2,000

(4,000)

(18,000) ARPU1 $ 33.19

$ 33.34

$ 35.04

$ 35.25

$ 34.59 Churn rate4 4.63 %

4.11 %

4.07 %

4.07 %

4.84 % Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 32,350,000

32,370,000

32,370,000

32,370,000

32,370,000 Consolidated operating penetration5 15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 208

$ 176

$ 136

$ 268

$ 137 Total cell sites in service 6,950

6,945

6,933

6,916

6,899 Owned towers 4,338

4,336

4,329

4,323

4,310





1 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections. 2 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 3 Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections. 4 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 5 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023 vs. 2022 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)









Operating revenues









Service $ 767

$ 787

(3) % Equipment sales 219

223

(2) % Total operating revenues 986

1,010

(2) %











Operating expenses









System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below) 182

185

(2) % Cost of equipment sold 253

257

(2) % Selling, general and administrative 345

325

6 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 170

171

(1) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 10

2

N/M (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —

(1)

N/M Total operating expenses 960

939

2 %











Operating income 26

71

(63) %











Investment and other income (expense)









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 44

45

(2) % Interest and dividend income 2

1

N/M Interest expense (47)

(33)

(41) % Total investment and other income (expense) (1)

13

N/M











Income before income taxes 25

84

(70) % Income tax expense 11

32

(66) % Net income 14

52

(72) % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 1

3

(43) % Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 13

$ 49

(74) %











Basic weighted average shares outstanding 85

86

(1) % Basic earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 0.15

$ 0.57

(73) %











Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 86

87

(1) % Diluted earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 0.15

$ 0.57

(73) %



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 14

$ 52 Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 170

171 Bad debts expense 26

25 Stock-based compensation expense —

7 Deferred income taxes, net 7

22 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (44)

(45) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 20

19 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 10

2 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —

(1) Other operating activities 2

1 Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable 37

15 Equipment installment plans receivable 1

— Inventory (1)

(4) Accounts payable (149)

(62) Customer deposits and deferred revenues (10)

9 Accrued taxes 1

130 Accrued interest 9

10 Other assets and liabilities (52)

(40) Net cash provided by operating activities 41

311







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (196)

(150) Cash paid for licenses (5)

(561) Other investing activities 9

1 Net cash used in investing activities (192)

(710)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 115

625 Repayment of long-term debt (3)

(126) Issuance of short-term debt —

60 Repayment of short-term debt (60)

— Repurchase of Common Shares —

(10) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (1)

(1) Cash paid for software license agreements (7)

(2) Other financing activities (1)

(2) Net cash provided by financing activities 43

544







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (108)

145







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 308

199 End of period $ 200

$ 344

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS









March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 154

$ 273 Accounts receivable, net 1,009

1,072 Inventory, net 262

261 Prepaid expenses 76

68 Income taxes receivable 4

4 Other current assets 57

45 Total current assets 1,562

1,723







Assets held for sale 18

26







Licenses 4,692

4,690







Investments in unconsolidated entities 477

452







Property, plant and equipment, net 2,658

2,624







Operating lease right-of-use assets 910

918







Other assets and deferred charges 680

686







Total assets $ 10,997

$ 11,119

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 15

$ 13 Accounts payable 214

356 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 229

239 Accrued taxes 33

35 Accrued compensation 44

84 Short-term operating lease liabilities 133

133 Other current liabilities 285

335 Total current liabilities 953

1,195







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 715

708 Long-term operating lease liabilities 836

843 Other deferred liabilities and credits 601

604







Long-term debt, net 3,297

3,187







Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 12

12







Equity





UScellular shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share 88

88 Additional paid-in capital 1,704

1,703 Treasury shares (96)

(98) Retained earnings 2,872

2,861 Total UScellular shareholders' equity 4,568

4,554







Noncontrolling interests 15

16







Total equity 4,583

4,570







Total liabilities and equity $ 10,997

$ 11,119

United States Cellular Corporation Financial Measures and Reconciliations (Unaudited) Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 41

$ 311 Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (196)

(150) Cash paid for software license agreements (7)

(2) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ (162)

$ 159





1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

SOURCE United States Cellular Corporation