UScellular reports fourth quarter and full year 2022 results

United States Cellular Corporation

Feb 16, 2023, 16:05 ET

Provides guidance for 2023

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2023 

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $1,048 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, versus $1,068 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(28) million and $(0.33), respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $27 million and $0.31, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

UScellular reported total operating revenues of $4,169 million and $4,122 million for the years ended 2022 and 2021, respectively. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $30 million and $0.35, respectively, for the year ended 2022 compared to $155 million and $1.77, respectively, for the year ended 2021.

"At UScellular, our purpose is to keep customers connected to what matters most to them. As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, we will continue to execute on that mission.

"In 2022 we focused on expanding ARPU, improving customer results, and maintaining financial discipline," said Laurent Therivel, UScellular President and CEO. "And while we are seeing progress in certain key leading indicators, we recognize that we have more work to do.  

"We have also seen good momentum from investing in growth areas, as our fixed wireless connections increased by over 50% during 2022, and our tower revenues grew by double-digit percentage points in the year. Additionally, we remain on track with our multi-year network modernization and 5G programs.

"In 2023, we will continue to focus on customer growth, cost optimization, and investing in 5G expansion."

2023 Estimated Results

UScellular's current estimates of full-year 2023 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 16, 2023 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. UScellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2023 Estimated
Results

Actual Results for

the Year Ended

December 31, 2022

(Dollars in millions)


Service revenues

$3,050-$3,150

$3,125

Adjusted OIBDA1

$725-$875

$790

Adjusted EBITDA1

$875-$1,025

$956

Capital expenditures

$600-$700

$717

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2023 estimated results, UScellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, UScellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, UScellular is unable to provide such guidance.

2023 Estimated
Results

Actual Results for

the Year Ended

December 31, 2022

(Dollars in millions)


Net income (GAAP)

N/A

$35

Add back:


Income tax expense

N/A

37

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$10-$160

$72

Add back:


Interest expense

205

163

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

645

700

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$860-$1,010

$935

Add back or deduct:


Loss on impairment of licenses


3

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

15

19

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net


(1)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$875-$1,025

$956

Deduct:


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

145

158

Interest and dividend income

5

8

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$725-$875

$790


1

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. UScellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of UScellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of UScellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2022, can be found on UScellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.

Stock Repurchase

During the fourth quarter of 2022, UScellular repurchased 578,607 of its Common Shares for $14 million.

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

 

As of or for the Quarter Ended

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

Retail Connections








Postpaid








Total at end of period

4,247,000

4,264,000

4,296,000

4,335,000

4,380,000

Gross additions

154,000

151,000

128,000

126,000

165,000

Feature phones

6,000

5,000

4,000

2,000

3,000

Smartphones

99,000

102,000

90,000

89,000

122,000

Connected devices

49,000

44,000

34,000

35,000

40,000

Net additions (losses)

(17,000)

(31,000)

(40,000)

(44,000)

(12,000)

Feature phones

(6,000)

(6,000)

(8,000)

(10,000)

(7,000)

Smartphones

(14,000)

(16,000)

(23,000)

(26,000)

5,000

Connected devices

3,000

(9,000)

(9,000)

(8,000)

(10,000)

ARPU1

$        50.60

$        50.21

$        50.07

$        49.71

$        48.62

ARPA2

$      130.97

$      130.27

$      130.43

$      129.93

$      127.14

Churn rate3

1.35 %

1.42 %

1.30 %

1.30 %

1.35 %

Handsets

1.12 %

1.15 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

Connected devices

2.99 %

3.40 %

2.73 %

2.70 %

3.08 %

Prepaid








Total at end of period

493,000

493,000

490,000

495,000

513,000

Gross additions

61,000

62,000

56,000

55,000

63,000

Net additions (losses)


2,000

(4,000)

(18,000)

(5,000)

ARPU1

$        33.34

$        35.04

$        35.25

$        34.59

$        34.53

Churn rate3

4.11 %

4.07 %

4.07 %

4.84 %

4.39 %

Market penetration at end of period








Consolidated operating population

32,370,000

32,370,000

32,370,000

32,370,000

32,127,000

Consolidated operating penetration4

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

Capital expenditures (millions)

$            176

$            136

$            268

$            137

$            321

Total cell sites in service

6,945

6,933

6,916

6,899

6,898

Owned towers

4,336

4,329

4,323

4,310

4,301

Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year.

1

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

•  Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

•  Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.

2

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.

3

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.

4

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets. 

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022 vs.
2021

2022

2021

2022 vs.
2021

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)










Operating revenues










Service

$     774

$   782

(1) %

$  3,125

$  3,115

Equipment sales

274

286

(4) %

1,044

1,007

4 %

Total operating revenues

1,048

1,068

(2) %

4,169

4,122

1 %












Operating expenses










System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below)

181

196

(8) %

755

790

(4) %

Cost of equipment sold

330

332

(1) %

1,216

1,118

9 %

Selling, general and administrative

374

359

4 %

1,408

1,345

5 %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

179

169

7 %

700

678

3 %

Loss on impairment of licenses




3


N/M

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

11

8

28 %

19

23

(18) %

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net


(1)

78 %

(1)

(2)

52 %

Total operating expenses

1,075

1,063

1 %

4,100

3,952

4 %












Operating income (loss)

(27)

5

N/M

69

170

(59) %












Investment and other income (expense)










Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

36

43

(16) %

158

179

(12) %

Interest and dividend income

3

1

N/M

8

6

35 %

Interest expense

(49)

(32)

(52) %

(163)

(175)

7 %

Total investment and other income

(10)

12

N/M

3

10

(73) %












Income (loss) before income taxes

(37)

17

N/M

72

180

(60) %

Income tax expense (benefit)

(9)

(11)

14 %

37

20

79 %

Net income (loss)

(28)

28

N/M

35

160

(78) %

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax


1

(51) %

5

5

(3) %

Net income (loss) attributable to UScellular shareholders

$      (28)

$     27

N/M

$       30

$   155

(81) %












Basic weighted average shares outstanding

85

86

(1) %

85

86

(1) %

Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to UScellular shareholders

$  (0.33)

$  0.31

N/M

$    0.35

$  1.80

(80) %












Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

85

87

(2) %

86

87

(1) %

Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to UScellular shareholders

$  (0.33)

$  0.31

N/M

$    0.35

$  1.77

(80) %

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)




Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

(Dollars in millions)


Cash flows from operating activities


Net income

$                     35

$                   160

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

700

678

Bad debts expense

132

56

Stock-based compensation expense

24

27

Deferred income taxes, net

33

41

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(158)

(179)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

145

176

Loss on impairment of licenses

3

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

19

23

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(1)

(2)

Other operating activities

9

33

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations


Accounts receivable

(59)

(27)

Equipment installment plans receivable

(199)

(116)

Inventory

(88)

(27)

Accounts payable

12

(57)

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

47

40

Accrued taxes

121

(41)

Other assets and liabilities

57

17

Net cash provided by operating activities

832

802




Cash flows from investing activities


Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(602)

(724)

Cash paid for licenses

(585)

(1,302)

Cash received from divestitures and exchanges

8

3

Advance payments for license acquisitions


(20)

Other investing activities


7

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,179)

(2,036)




Cash flows from financing activities


Issuance of long-term debt

800

1,342

Repayment of long-term debt

(329)

(1,118)

Issuance of short-term debt

110

Repayment of short-term debt

(50)

Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(5)

(16)

Repurchase of Common Shares

(43)

(31)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(1)

(22)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(3)

(3)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(22)

(9)

Other financing activities

(1)

(1)

Net cash provided by financing activities

456

142




Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

109

(1,092)




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


Beginning of period

199

1,291

End of period

$                   308

$                   199

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

ASSETS




December 31,

2022

2021

(Dollars in millions)


Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$                   273

$                   156

Accounts receivable, net

1,072

1,046

Inventory, net

261

173

Prepaid expenses

68

58

Income taxes receivable

4

123

Other current assets

45

49

Total current assets

1,723

1,605




Assets held for sale

26

18




Licenses

4,690

4,088




Investments in unconsolidated entities

452

439




Property, plant and equipment, net

2,624

2,606




Operating lease right-of-use assets

918

959




Other assets and deferred charges

686

626




Total assets

$              11,119

$              10,341

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




December 31,

2022

2021

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Current liabilities


Current portion of long-term debt

$                     13

$                        3

Accounts payable

356

360

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

239

191

Accrued taxes

35

33

Accrued compensation

84

83

Short-term operating lease liabilities

133

129

Other current liabilities

335

104

Total current liabilities

1,195

903




Deferred liabilities and credits


Deferred income tax liability, net

708

674

Long-term operating lease liabilities

843

889

Other deferred liabilities and credits

604

573




Long-term debt, net

3,187

2,728




Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

12

11




Equity


UScellular shareholders' equity


Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share

88

88

Additional paid-in capital

1,703

1,678

Treasury shares

(98)

(68)

Retained earnings

2,861

2,849

Total UScellular shareholders' equity

4,554

4,547




Noncontrolling interests

16

16




Total equity

4,570

4,563




Total liabilities and equity

$              11,119

$              10,341

United States Cellular Corporation

Financial Measures and Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Dollars in millions)






Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$                180

$                135

$                832

$                802

Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(192)

(268)

(602)

(724)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(17)

(5)

(22)

(9)

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$                (29)

$              (138)

$                208

$                  69


1

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

