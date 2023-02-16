UScellular reports fourth quarter and full year 2022 results

Provides guidance for 2023

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $1,048 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, versus $1,068 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(28) million and $(0.33), respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $27 million and $0.31, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

UScellular reported total operating revenues of $4,169 million and $4,122 million for the years ended 2022 and 2021, respectively. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $30 million and $0.35, respectively, for the year ended 2022 compared to $155 million and $1.77, respectively, for the year ended 2021.

"At UScellular, our purpose is to keep customers connected to what matters most to them. As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, we will continue to execute on that mission.

"In 2022 we focused on expanding ARPU, improving customer results, and maintaining financial discipline," said Laurent Therivel, UScellular President and CEO. "And while we are seeing progress in certain key leading indicators, we recognize that we have more work to do.

"We have also seen good momentum from investing in growth areas, as our fixed wireless connections increased by over 50% during 2022, and our tower revenues grew by double-digit percentage points in the year. Additionally, we remain on track with our multi-year network modernization and 5G programs.

"In 2023, we will continue to focus on customer growth, cost optimization, and investing in 5G expansion."

2023 Estimated Results

UScellular's current estimates of full-year 2023 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 16, 2023 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. UScellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.



2023 Estimated

Results

Actual Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 (Dollars in millions)





Service revenues $3,050-$3,150

$3,125 Adjusted OIBDA1 $725-$875

$790 Adjusted EBITDA1 $875-$1,025

$956 Capital expenditures $600-$700

$717

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2023 estimated results, UScellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, UScellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, UScellular is unable to provide such guidance.



2023 Estimated

Results

Actual Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) N/A

$35 Add back:





Income tax expense N/A

37 Income before income taxes (GAAP) $10-$160

$72 Add back:





Interest expense 205

163 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 645

700 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $860-$1,010

$935 Add back or deduct:





Loss on impairment of licenses —

3 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 15

19 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —

(1) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $875-$1,025

$956 Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 145

158 Interest and dividend income 5

8 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $725-$875

$790





1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. UScellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of UScellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of UScellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2022, can be found on UScellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.

Stock Repurchase

During the fourth quarter of 2022, UScellular repurchased 578,607 of its Common Shares for $14 million.

About UScellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.7 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 4,900 full- and part-time associates as of December 31, 2022. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 84 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; UScellular's smaller scale relative to larger competitors; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms and changes in roaming practices; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of UScellular's businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which UScellular does business; uncertainties in UScellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; potential conflicts of interests between TDS and UScellular; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of UScellular's Form 10-K.

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,247,000

4,264,000

4,296,000

4,335,000

4,380,000 Gross additions 154,000

151,000

128,000

126,000

165,000 Feature phones 6,000

5,000

4,000

2,000

3,000 Smartphones 99,000

102,000

90,000

89,000

122,000 Connected devices 49,000

44,000

34,000

35,000

40,000 Net additions (losses) (17,000)

(31,000)

(40,000)

(44,000)

(12,000) Feature phones (6,000)

(6,000)

(8,000)

(10,000)

(7,000) Smartphones (14,000)

(16,000)

(23,000)

(26,000)

5,000 Connected devices 3,000

(9,000)

(9,000)

(8,000)

(10,000) ARPU1 $ 50.60

$ 50.21

$ 50.07

$ 49.71

$ 48.62 ARPA2 $ 130.97

$ 130.27

$ 130.43

$ 129.93

$ 127.14 Churn rate3 1.35 %

1.42 %

1.30 %

1.30 %

1.35 % Handsets 1.12 %

1.15 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.10 % Connected devices 2.99 %

3.40 %

2.73 %

2.70 %

3.08 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 493,000

493,000

490,000

495,000

513,000 Gross additions 61,000

62,000

56,000

55,000

63,000 Net additions (losses) —

2,000

(4,000)

(18,000)

(5,000) ARPU1 $ 33.34

$ 35.04

$ 35.25

$ 34.59

$ 34.53 Churn rate3 4.11 %

4.07 %

4.07 %

4.84 %

4.39 % Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 32,370,000

32,370,000

32,370,000

32,370,000

32,127,000 Consolidated operating penetration4 15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 176

$ 136

$ 268

$ 137

$ 321 Total cell sites in service 6,945

6,933

6,916

6,899

6,898 Owned towers 4,336

4,329

4,323

4,310

4,301



Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year. 1 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections. 2 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 3 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 4 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022 vs.

2021

2022

2021

2022 vs.

2021 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















Service $ 774

$ 782

(1) %

$ 3,125

$ 3,115

— Equipment sales 274

286

(4) %

1,044

1,007

4 % Total operating revenues 1,048

1,068

(2) %

4,169

4,122

1 %























Operating expenses





















System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below) 181

196

(8) %

755

790

(4) % Cost of equipment sold 330

332

(1) %

1,216

1,118

9 % Selling, general and administrative 374

359

4 %

1,408

1,345

5 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 179

169

7 %

700

678

3 % Loss on impairment of licenses —

—

—

3

—

N/M (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 11

8

28 %

19

23

(18) % (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —

(1)

78 %

(1)

(2)

52 % Total operating expenses 1,075

1,063

1 %

4,100

3,952

4 %























Operating income (loss) (27)

5

N/M

69

170

(59) %























Investment and other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 36

43

(16) %

158

179

(12) % Interest and dividend income 3

1

N/M

8

6

35 % Interest expense (49)

(32)

(52) %

(163)

(175)

7 % Total investment and other income (10)

12

N/M

3

10

(73) %























Income (loss) before income taxes (37)

17

N/M

72

180

(60) % Income tax expense (benefit) (9)

(11)

14 %

37

20

79 % Net income (loss) (28)

28

N/M

35

160

(78) % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax —

1

(51) %

5

5

(3) % Net income (loss) attributable to UScellular shareholders $ (28)

$ 27

N/M

$ 30

$ 155

(81) %























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 85

86

(1) %

85

86

(1) % Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to UScellular shareholders $ (0.33)

$ 0.31

N/M

$ 0.35

$ 1.80

(80) %























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 85

87

(2) %

86

87

(1) % Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to UScellular shareholders $ (0.33)

$ 0.31

N/M

$ 0.35

$ 1.77

(80) %



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







Year Ended December 31, 2022

2021 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 35

$ 160 Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 700

678 Bad debts expense 132

56 Stock-based compensation expense 24

27 Deferred income taxes, net 33

41 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (158)

(179) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 145

176 Loss on impairment of licenses 3

— (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 19

23 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (1)

(2) Other operating activities 9

33 Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable (59)

(27) Equipment installment plans receivable (199)

(116) Inventory (88)

(27) Accounts payable 12

(57) Customer deposits and deferred revenues 47

40 Accrued taxes 121

(41) Other assets and liabilities 57

17 Net cash provided by operating activities 832

802







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (602)

(724) Cash paid for licenses (585)

(1,302) Cash received from divestitures and exchanges 8

3 Advance payments for license acquisitions —

(20) Other investing activities —

7 Net cash used in investing activities (1,179)

(2,036)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 800

1,342 Repayment of long-term debt (329)

(1,118) Issuance of short-term debt 110

— Repayment of short-term debt (50)

— Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (5)

(16) Repurchase of Common Shares (43)

(31) Payment of debt issuance costs (1)

(22) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (3)

(3) Cash paid for software license agreements (22)

(9) Other financing activities (1)

(1) Net cash provided by financing activities 456

142







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 109

(1,092)







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 199

1,291 End of period $ 308

$ 199

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS







December 31, 2022

2021 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 273

$ 156 Accounts receivable, net 1,072

1,046 Inventory, net 261

173 Prepaid expenses 68

58 Income taxes receivable 4

123 Other current assets 45

49 Total current assets 1,723

1,605







Assets held for sale 26

18







Licenses 4,690

4,088







Investments in unconsolidated entities 452

439







Property, plant and equipment, net 2,624

2,606







Operating lease right-of-use assets 918

959







Other assets and deferred charges 686

626







Total assets $ 11,119

$ 10,341

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







December 31, 2022

2021 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 13

$ 3 Accounts payable 356

360 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 239

191 Accrued taxes 35

33 Accrued compensation 84

83 Short-term operating lease liabilities 133

129 Other current liabilities 335

104 Total current liabilities 1,195

903







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 708

674 Long-term operating lease liabilities 843

889 Other deferred liabilities and credits 604

573







Long-term debt, net 3,187

2,728







Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 12

11







Equity





UScellular shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share 88

88 Additional paid-in capital 1,703

1,678 Treasury shares (98)

(68) Retained earnings 2,861

2,849 Total UScellular shareholders' equity 4,554

4,547







Noncontrolling interests 16

16







Total equity 4,570

4,563







Total liabilities and equity $ 11,119

$ 10,341

United States Cellular Corporation Financial Measures and Reconciliations (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 180

$ 135

$ 832

$ 802 Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (192)

(268)

(602)

(724) Cash paid for software license agreements (17)

(5)

(22)

(9) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ (29)

$ (138)

$ 208

$ 69





1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

SOURCE United States Cellular Corporation