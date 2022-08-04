UScellular reports second quarter 2022 results

2022 guidance reaffirmed

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) reported total operating revenues of $1,027 million for the second quarter of 2022, versus $1,014 million for the same period one year ago. Service revenues totaled $783 million, versus $774 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $21 million and $0.25, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $35 million and $0.39, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"UScellular is continuing to execute on its growth strategy, resulting in increased retail service revenues and ARPU in the quarter," said Laurent Therivel, UScellular President and CEO. "We are seeing nice momentum in a number of the growth areas of the business, including fixed wireless and our tower portfolio. Additionally, we are seeing promising early results from our recent moves in the marketplace, including our rate plan guarantee and our existing-same-as-new offers.

"Halfway through the year, I believe UScellular is well-positioned, and I thank all of our associates for their hard work."

2022 Estimated Results

UScellular's current estimates of full-year 2022 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of August 4, 2022 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. UScellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.



2022 Estimated Results

Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Service revenues $3,100-$3,200 Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA1 $750-$900 Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA1 $925-$1,075 Unchanged Capital expenditures $700-$800 Unchanged

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2022 estimated results, UScellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, UScellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, UScellular is unable to provide such guidance.







Actual Results

2022 Estimated Results

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Year Ended

December 31, 2021 (Dollars in millions)









Net income (GAAP) N/A

$ 74

$ 160 Add back:









Income tax expense N/A

50

20 Income before income taxes (GAAP) $45-$195

$ 124

$ 180 Add back:









Interest expense 160

73

175 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 705

342

678 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $910-$1,060

$ 539

$ 1,033 Add back or deduct:









Loss on impairment of licenses —

3

— (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 15

8

23 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —

—

(2) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $925-$1,075

$ 550

$ 1,054 Deduct:









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 170

82

179 Interest and dividend income 5

4

6 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $750-$900

$ 464

$ 869





1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. UScellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of UScellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of UScellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for June 30, 2022, can be found on UScellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.

Stock Repurchase

During the second quarter of 2022, UScellular repurchased 294,721 of its Common Shares for $9 million.

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.8 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 4,700 full- and part-time associates as of June 30, 2022. At the end of the second quarter of 2022, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 83 percent of UScellular.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; USM's smaller scale relative to larger competitors; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of UScellular's businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; uncertainties in UScellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; potential conflicts of interests between TDS and UScellular; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of UScellular's Form 10-K, as updated by any UScellular Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,296,000

4,335,000

4,380,000

4,391,000

4,399,000 Gross additions 128,000

126,000

165,000

145,000

141,000 Feature phones 4,000

2,000

3,000

2,000

3,000 Smartphones 90,000

89,000

122,000

103,000

98,000 Connected devices 34,000

35,000

40,000

40,000

40,000 Net additions (losses) (40,000)

(44,000)

(12,000)

(8,000)

(6,000) Feature phones (8,000)

(10,000)

(7,000)

(7,000)

(7,000) Smartphones (23,000)

(26,000)

5,000

2,000

6,000 Connected devices (9,000)

(8,000)

(10,000)

(3,000)

(5,000) ARPU1,2 $ 50.07

$ 49.71

$ 48.62

$ 48.12

$ 47.74 ARPA1,3 $ 130.43

$ 129.93

$ 127.14

$ 125.99

$ 125.25 Churn rate4 1.30 %

1.30 %

1.35 %

1.15 %

1.11 % Handsets 1.10 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

0.95 %

0.88 % Connected devices 2.73 %

2.70 %

3.08 %

2.59 %

2.69 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 490,000

495,000

513,000

518,000

507,000 Gross additions 56,000

55,000

63,000

74,000

65,000 Net additions (losses) (4,000)

(18,000)

(5,000)

11,000

10,000 ARPU2 $ 35.25

$ 34.59

$ 34.53

$ 35.05

$ 35.64 Churn rate4 4.07 %

4.84 %

4.39 %

4.09 %

3.66 % Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 32,370,000

32,370,000

32,127,000

31,865,000

31,493,000 Consolidated operating penetration5 15 %

15 %

15 %

16 %

16 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 268

$ 137

$ 321

$ 185

$ 148 Total cell sites in service 6,916

6,899

6,898

6,857

6,819 Owned towers 4,323

4,310

4,301

4,274

4,278





1 Q3 2021 Postpaid ARPU and ARPA amounts exclude $9 million of postpaid revenue related to an out-of-period error recorded in that quarter. 2 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections. 3 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 4 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 5 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















Service $ 783

$ 774

1 %

$ 1,570

$ 1,545

2 % Equipment sales 244

240

2 %

467

492

(5) % Total operating revenues 1,027

1,014

1 %

2,037

2,037

–























Operating expenses





















System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below) 192

204

(6) %

377

389

(3) % Cost of equipment sold 275

258

7 %

533

533

– Selling, general and administrative 339

334

2 %

663

639

4 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 172

180

(4) %

342

350

(2) % Loss on impairment of licenses 3

—

N/M

3

—

N/M (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 6

2

N/M

8

7

7 % (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —

—

N/M

—

(1)

52 % Total operating expenses 987

978

1 %

1,926

1,917

–























Operating income 40

36

10 %

111

120

(8) %























Investment and other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 37

47

(21) %

82

88

(8) % Interest and dividend income 3

2

59 %

4

3

3 % Interest expense (40)

(60)

34 %

(73)

(97)

26 % Total investment and other income (expense) —

(11)

N/M

13

(6)

N/M























Income before income taxes 40

25

60 %

124

114

9 % Income tax expense (benefit) 18

(10)

N/M

50

17

N/M Net income 22

35

(37) %

74

97

(24) % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 1

—

1 %

3

2

33 % Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 21

$ 35

(38) %

$ 71

$ 95

(25) %























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 86

87

(1) %

86

87

(1) % Basic earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 0.25

$ 0.40

(37) %

$ 0.82

$ 1.10

(25) %























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 87

88

(1) %

87

88

(1) % Diluted earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 0.25

$ 0.39

(37) %

$ 0.82

$ 1.08

(25) %



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 74

$ 97 Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 342

350 Bad debts expense 51

21 Stock-based compensation expense 14

12 Deferred income taxes, net 31

35 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (82)

(88) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 80

79 Loss on impairment of licenses 3

— (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 8

7 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —

(1) Other operating activities 3

19 Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable (17)

23 Equipment installment plans receivable (25)

(32) Inventory (33)

(37) Accounts payable (8)

(72) Customer deposits and deferred revenues 6

2 Accrued taxes 135

(23) Accrued interest 1

— Other assets and liabilities (5)

(29) Net cash provided by operating activities 578

363







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (288)

(281) Cash paid for licenses (563)

(1,259) Cash received from investments —

3 Cash received from divestitures and exchanges 1

1 Advance payments for license acquisitions (1)

— Other investing activities —

2 Net cash used in investing activities (851)

(1,534)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 625

992 Repayment of long-term debt (227)

(775) Issuance of short-term debt 60

— Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (5)

(13) Repurchase of Common Shares (18)

(2) Payment of debt issuance costs (1)

(16) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (2)

(2) Other financing activities (3)

(7) Net cash provided by financing activities 429

177







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 156

(994)







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 199

1,291 End of period $ 355

$ 297

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS









June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 320

$ 156 Accounts receivable, net 1,044

1,046 Inventory, net 206

173 Prepaid expenses 62

58 Income taxes receivable —

123 Other current assets 41

49 Total current assets 1,673

1,605







Assets held for sale 15

18







Licenses 4,677

4,088







Investments in unconsolidated entities 441

439







Property, plant and equipment, net 2,671

2,606







Operating lease right-of-use assets 944

959







Other assets and deferred charges 582

626







Total assets $ 11,003

$ 10,341

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 8

$ 3 Accounts payable 328

360 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 197

191 Accrued taxes 37

33 Accrued compensation 56

83 Short-term operating lease liabilities 133

129 Other current liabilities 223

104 Total current liabilities 982

903







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 705

674 Long-term operating lease liabilities 872

889 Other deferred liabilities and credits 690

573







Long-term debt, net 3,118

2,728







Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 12

11







Equity





UScellular shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share 88

88 Additional paid-in capital 1,692

1,678 Treasury shares (75)

(68) Retained earnings 2,903

2,849 Total UScellular shareholders' equity 4,608

4,547







Noncontrolling interests 16

16







Total equity 4,624

4,563







Total liabilities and equity $ 11,003

$ 10,341

United States Cellular Corporation Financial Measures and Reconciliations (Unaudited) Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 267

$ 239

$ 578

$ 363 Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment 138

148

288

281 Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ 129

$ 91

$ 290

$ 82





1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

