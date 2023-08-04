UScellular reports second quarter 2023 results

2Q 2023 Highlights*

Focused on improving subscriber trajectory to reduce postpaid losses - made progress in reducing postpaid churn

Reduced postpaid handset churn 8%

Executing on growth initiatives

Fixed Wireless customers grew 66% to 96,000



Tower rental revenues grew 10%

Reduced debt balance by $150 million in 2Q'23

Launching 5G Mid-Band network - providing low latency and faster speeds

Ended June with availability in parts of Illinois , Iowa , Wisconsin , Maine , Missouri , Nebraska , Oklahoma , Oregon , Virginia and Washington

* Comparisons are 2Q'22 to 2Q'23 unless otherwise noted

As previously announced, UScellular will hold a teleconference on August 4, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $957 million for the second quarter of 2023, versus $1,027 million for the same period one year ago. Service revenues totaled $760 million, versus $783 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $5 million and $0.05, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $21 million and $0.25, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"Postpaid handset subscriber trends improved slightly year-over-year driven by improvements in churn, however, gross additions remained challenged. Two of UScellular's growth areas, fixed wireless and the tower portfolio, produced year-over-year double-digit increases in gross additions and revenues, respectively. And our ongoing cost optimization programs are helping to offset inflationary pressures," said Laurent Therivel, UScellular President and CEO. "In July, UScellular surpassed 100,000 fixed wireless customers – a key milestone as momentum for the product continues."

Recent Development: On August 4, 2023, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) and UScellular announced a process to explore a range of strategic alternatives for UScellular.

2023 Estimated Results

UScellular's current estimates of full-year 2023 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of August 4, 2023 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. UScellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

The 2023 Estimated Results shown below do not reflect any anticipated costs, expenses or results of the strategic review referenced above.



2023 Estimated Results

Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Service revenues $3,050-$3,150 $3,025-$3,075 Adjusted OIBDA1 $725-$875 $750-$850 Adjusted EBITDA1 $875-$1,025 $925-$1,025 Capital expenditures $600-$700 Unchanged

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2023 estimated results, UScellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, UScellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, UScellular is unable to provide such guidance.







Actual Results

2023 Estimated

Results

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Year Ended

December 31, 2022 (Dollars in millions)









Net income (GAAP) N/A

$20

$35 Add back:









Income tax expense N/A

29

37 Income before income taxes (GAAP) $50-$150

$49

$72 Add back:









Interest expense 200

99

163 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 655

330

700 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $905-$1,005

$478

$935 Add back or deduct:









Loss on impairment of licenses —

—

3 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 20

13

19 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —

—

(1) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $925-$1,025

$491

$956 Deduct:









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 160

82

158 Interest and dividend income 15

5

8 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $750-$850

$404

$790





1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. UScellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of UScellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of UScellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for June 30, 2023, can be found on UScellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.

About UScellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.7 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 4,600 full- and part-time associates as of June 30, 2023. At the end of the second quarter of 2023, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 83 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether any strategic alternatives for UScellular will be successfully identified or completed; whether any such strategic alternative will result in additional value for UScellular and its shareholders and whether the process will have an adverse impact on UScellular's business; intense competition; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; UScellular's smaller scale relative to larger competitors; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms and changes in roaming practices; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of UScellular's businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which UScellular does business; uncertainties in UScellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; potential conflicts of interests between TDS and UScellular; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of UScellular's Form 10-K, as updated by any UScellular Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,194,000

4,223,000

4,247,000

4,264,000

4,296,000 Gross additions 125,000

137,000

154,000

151,000

128,000 Handsets 83,000

93,000

105,000

107,000

94,000 Connected devices 42,000

44,000

49,000

44,000

34,000 Net additions (losses) (28,000)

(24,000)

(17,000)

(31,000)

(40,000) Handsets (29,000)

(25,000)

(20,000)

(22,000)

(31,000) Connected devices 1,000

1,000

3,000

(9,000)

(9,000) ARPU1 $ 50.64

$ 50.66

$ 50.60

$ 50.21

$ 50.07 ARPA2 $ 130.19

$ 130.77

$ 130.97

$ 130.27

$ 130.43 Handset upgrade rate3 4.8 %

4.9 %

7.0 %

8.1 %

6.0 % Churn rate4 1.21 %

1.27 %

1.35 %

1.42 %

1.30 % Handsets 1.01 %

1.06 %

1.12 %

1.15 %

1.10 % Connected devices 2.65 %

2.78 %

2.99 %

3.40 %

2.73 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 462,000

470,000

493,000

493,000

490,000 Gross additions 50,000

43,000

61,000

62,000

56,000 Net additions (losses) (8,000)

(23,000)

—

2,000

(4,000) ARPU1 $ 33.86

$ 33.19

$ 33.34

$ 35.04

$ 35.25 Churn rate4 4.18 %

4.63 %

4.11 %

4.07 %

4.07 % Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 32,350,000

32,350,000

32,370,000

32,370,000

32,370,000 Consolidated operating penetration5 15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 143

$ 208

$ 176

$ 136

$ 268 Total cell sites in service 6,952

6,950

6,945

6,933

6,916 Owned towers 4,341

4,338

4,336

4,329

4,323





1 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections. 2 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 3 Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections. 4 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 5 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023

2022

2023 vs. 2022 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















Service $ 760

$ 783

(3) %

$ 1,527

$ 1,570

(3) % Equipment sales 197

244

(20) %

415

467

(11) % Total operating revenues 957

1,027

(7) %

1,942

2,037

(5) %























Operating expenses





















System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below) 190

192

(1) %

372

377

(1) % Cost of equipment sold 228

275

(17) %

480

533

(10) % Selling, general and administrative 341

339

1 %

686

663

3 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 161

172

(7) %

330

342

(4) % Loss on impairment of licenses —

3

N/M

—

3

N/M (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 3

6

(44) %

13

8

73 % Total operating expenses 923

987

(7) %

1,881

1,926

(2) %























Operating income 34

40

(13) %

61

111

(45) %























Investment and other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 38

37

3 %

82

82

— Interest and dividend income 3

3

11 %

5

4

43 % Interest expense (51)

(40)

(30) %

(99)

(73)

(35) % Total investment and other income (expense) (10)

—

N/M

(12)

13

N/M























Income before income taxes 24

40

(40) %

49

124

(60) % Income tax expense 19

18

6 %

29

50

(41) % Net income 5

22

(76) %

20

74

(73) % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax —

1

(7) %

2

3

(33) % Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 5

$ 21

(79) %

$ 18

$ 71

(75) %























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 85

86

(1) %

85

86

(1) % Basic earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 0.05

$ 0.25

(79) %

$ 0.21

$ 0.82

(75) %























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 86

87

(1) %

86

87

(1) % Diluted earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 0.05

$ 0.25

(79) %

$ 0.20

$ 0.82

(75) %



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 20

$ 74 Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 330

342 Bad debts expense 50

51 Stock-based compensation expense 6

14 Deferred income taxes, net 25

31 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (82)

(82) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 78

80 Loss on impairment of licenses —

3 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 13

8 Other operating activities 3

3 Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable 35

(17) Equipment installment plans receivable 7

(25) Inventory 52

(33) Accounts payable (106)

(8) Customer deposits and deferred revenues (9)

6 Accrued taxes 1

135 Accrued interest (1)

1 Other assets and liabilities (32)

(5) Net cash provided by operating activities 390

578







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (351)

(288) Cash paid for licenses (8)

(563) Advance payments for license acquisitions —

(1) Other investing activities 14

1 Net cash used in investing activities (345)

(851)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 115

625 Repayment of long-term debt (156)

(227) Issuance of short-term debt —

60 Repayment of short-term debt (60)

— Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (6)

(5) Repurchase of Common Shares —

(18) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (2)

(2) Cash paid for software license agreements (19)

(3) Other financing activities (1)

(1) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (129)

429







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (84)

156







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 308

199 End of period $ 224

$ 355

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS









June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 186

$ 273 Accounts receivable, net 984

1,072 Inventory, net 210

261 Prepaid expenses 69

68 Income taxes receivable 4

4 Other current assets 47

45 Total current assets 1,500

1,723







Assets held for sale 16

26







Licenses 4,694

4,690







Investments in unconsolidated entities 457

452







Property, plant and equipment, net 2,640

2,624







Operating lease right-of-use assets 912

918







Other assets and deferred charges 670

686







Total assets $ 10,889

$ 11,119

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 54

$ 13 Accounts payable 249

356 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 231

239 Accrued taxes 32

35 Accrued compensation 54

84 Short-term operating lease liabilities 134

133 Other current liabilities 254

335 Total current liabilities 1,008

1,195







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 732

708 Long-term operating lease liabilities 836

843 Other deferred liabilities and credits 607

604







Long-term debt, net 3,105

3,187







Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 12

12







Equity





UScellular shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share 88

88 Additional paid-in capital 1,710

1,703 Treasury shares (80)

(98) Retained earnings 2,855

2,861 Total UScellular shareholders' equity 4,573

4,554







Noncontrolling interests 16

16







Total equity 4,589

4,570







Total liabilities and equity $ 10,889

$ 11,119

United States Cellular Corporation Financial Measures and Reconciliations (Unaudited) Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 349

$ 267

$ 390

$ 578 Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (155)

(138)

(351)

(288) Cash paid for software license agreements (12)

—

(19)

(3) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ 182

$ 129

$ 20

$ 287





1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

