UScellular reports second quarter 2024 results

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $927 million for the second quarter of 2024, versus $957 million for the same period one year ago. Service revenues totaled $743 million, versus $760 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $17 million and $0.20, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $5 million and $0.05, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

2Q 2024 Highlights*

  • Announced sale of wireless operations and select spectrum assets
  • Now reporting Wireless and Towers segments
    • Wireless
      • Sequential improvement in postpaid gross additions and postpaid net losses
      • Postpaid ARPU grew 2%; service revenues decreased 2%
    • Towers
      • Third-party tower revenues increased 1%
  • Fixed wireless customers grew 40% to 134,000
  • Strong cost management across the enterprise led to increased operating income, net income and Adjusted OIBDA

* Comparisons are 2Q'23 to 2Q'24 unless otherwise noted

"Solid postpaid ARPU growth and continued strong expense discipline is keeping us on track to deliver on our financial guidance," said Laurent C. Therivel, UScellular President and CEO. "We have taken actions to improve subscriber results that have led to sequential improvement in postpaid handset net additions in the second quarter. While postpaid handset net additions remained negative, we are encouraged by the positive momentum.

"Finally, I would also like to thank all of our associates for their hard work in these dynamic times. 2024 has been a year of unprecedented change for the organization, but our team has remained focused on our mission of connecting customers to what matters most."

Announced Transaction and Exploration of Strategic Alternatives for UScellular
On May 28, 2024, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) and UScellular announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to sell UScellular's wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025, subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

UScellular retains its nearly 4,400 owned towers, its equity method investments, and approximately 70% of its spectrum assets. The strategic alternatives review process is ongoing as UScellular seeks to opportunistically monetize its spectrum assets that are not subject to the T-Mobile transaction. 

2024 Estimated Results

UScellular's current estimates of full-year 2024 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of August 2, 2024 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. UScellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2024 Estimated Results

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Service revenues

$2,950-$3,050

Unchanged

Adjusted OIBDA1, 2

$750-$850

Unchanged

Adjusted EBITDA1, 2

$920-$1,020

Unchanged

Capital expenditures

$550-$650

Unchanged



The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2024 estimated results, UScellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, UScellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, UScellular is unable to provide such guidance.

Actual Results

2024 Estimated
Results2

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

Year Ended
December 31, 2023

(Dollars in millions)




Net income (GAAP)

N/A

$42

$58

Add back:




Income tax expense

N/A

41

53

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$60-$160

$83

$111

Add back:




Interest expense

185

91

196

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

660

329

656

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$905-$1,005

$503

$963

Add back or deduct:




Expenses related to strategic alternatives review


21

8

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

15

11

17

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net


7

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$920-$1,020

$542

$986

Deduct:




Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

155

80

158

Interest and dividend income

15

6

10

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$750-$850

$456

$818

1         

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. UScellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of UScellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of UScellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of UScellular while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for June 30, 2024, can be found on UScellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.

2

2024 Estimated Results do not reflect any anticipated costs, expenses or results of the strategic alternatives review referenced above.


Conference Call Information
UScellular will hold a conference call on August 2, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.uscellular.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.

About UScellular
United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.5 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 4,300 full- and part-time associates as of June 30, 2024. At the end of the second quarter of 2024, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned approximately 82 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the announced transaction whereby UScellular has agreed to sell its wireless operations and selected spectrum assets to T-Mobile will be successfully completed or whether UScellular will be able to find buyers at mutually agreeable prices for its spectrum assets that are not subject to the agreement with T-Mobile; whether any such strategic alternative will result in additional value for UScellular and its shareholders and whether the process will have an adverse impact on UScellular's business; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; intense competition; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; UScellular's smaller scale relative to larger competitors; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms and changes in roaming practices; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of UScellular's businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which UScellular does business; uncertainties in UScellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment, including changes in regulatory support received and the ability to pass through regulatory fees to customers; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; potential conflicts of interests between TDS and UScellular; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of UScellular's Form 10-K, as updated by any UScellular Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

For more information about UScellular, visit: www.uscellular.com

United States Cellular Corporation
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

Retail Connections








Postpaid








Total at end of period1

4,027,000

4,051,000

4,106,000

4,159,000

4,194,000

Gross additions

117,000

106,000

129,000

128,000

125,000

Handsets

73,000

63,000

80,000

84,000

83,000

Connected devices

44,000

43,000

49,000

44,000

42,000

Net additions (losses)1

(24,000)

(44,000)

(50,000)

(35,000)

(28,000)

Handsets

(29,000)

(47,000)

(53,000)

(38,000)

(29,000)

Connected devices

5,000

3,000

3,000

3,000

1,000

ARPU2

$        51.45

$        51.96

$        51.61

$         51.11

$         50.64

ARPA3

$      130.41

$      132.00

$      131.63

$       130.91

$       130.19

Handset upgrade rate4

4.1 %

4.5 %

5.8 %

4.5 %

4.8 %

Churn rate5

1.16 %

1.22 %

1.44 %

1.30 %

1.21 %

Handsets

0.97 %

1.03 %

1.22 %

1.11 %

1.01 %

Connected devices

2.47 %

2.52 %

3.03 %

2.64 %

2.65 %

Prepaid








Total at end of period1

439,000

436,000

451,000

462,000

462,000

Gross additions

50,000

41,000

43,000

52,000

50,000

Net additions (losses)1

3,000

(13,000)

(11,000)


(8,000)

ARPU2, 6

$        32.37

$        32.25

$        32.32

$         33.44

$         33.86

Churn rate5

3.60 %

4.06 %

3.87 %

3.68 %

4.18 %

Market penetration at end of period








Consolidated operating population

32,550,000

32,550,000

32,350,000

32,350,000

32,350,000

Consolidated operating penetration7

15 %

14 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

Capital expenditures (millions)

$            165

$           131

$           148

$            111

$            143

Total cell sites in service

6,990

6,995

7,000

6,973

6,952

Owned towers

4,388

4,382

4,373

4,356

4,341


1        

First quarter 2024 connections were adjusted to remove subscribers that could no longer access the UScellular network due to the CDMA shutdown. This resulted in 11,000 and 2,000 subscribers removed from the postpaid and prepaid base, respectively, that are not included in Net additions (losses) for the quarter.

2        

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.

3        

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.

4        

Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections.

5        

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.

6        

Fourth quarter 2023 Prepaid ARPU excludes a $6 million reduction of prepaid revenue related to an adjustment to correct a prior period error recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.

7        

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

United States Cellular Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
(Unaudited)






Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)










Operating revenues










Service

$      743

$      760

(2) %

$  1,497

$  1,527

(2) %

Equipment sales

184

197

(6) %

380

415

(9) %

Total operating revenues

927

957

(3) %

1,877

1,942

(3) %












Operating expenses










System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and
accretion reported below)

180

190

(5) %

362

372

(3) %

Cost of equipment sold

211

228

(7) %

427

480

(11) %

Selling, general and administrative

322

341

(5) %

653

686

(5) %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

165

161

2 %

329

330

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

5

3

49 %

11

13

(19) %

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

8


N/M

7


N/M

Total operating expenses

891

923

(3) %

1,789

1,881

(5) %












Operating income

36

34

6 %

88

61

44 %












Investment and other income (expense)










Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

38

38

2 %

80

82

(2) %

Interest and dividend income

3

3

18 %

6

5

11 %

Interest expense

(45)

(51)

8 %

(91)

(99)

8 %

Total investment and other expense

(4)

(10)

54 %

(5)

(12)

61 %












Income before income taxes

32

24

31 %

83

49

69 %

Income tax expense

14

19

(28) %

41

29

41 %

Net income

18

5

N/M

42

20

N/M

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

1


(20) %

7

2

N/M

Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders

$        17

$          5

N/M

$        35

$        18

N/M












Basic weighted average shares outstanding

86

85

1 %

86

85

1 %

Basic earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders

$    0.20

$    0.05

N/M

$    0.41

$    0.21

99 %












Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

88

86

3 %

88

86

2 %

Diluted earnings per share attributable to UScellular
shareholders

$    0.20

$    0.05

N/M

$    0.40

$    0.20

95 %

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

(Dollars in millions)


Cash flows from operating activities


Net income

$                     42

$                     20

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

329

330

Bad debts expense

46

50

Stock-based compensation expense

25

6

Deferred income taxes, net

11

25

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(80)

(82)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

80

78

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

11

13

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

7

Other operating activities

3

3

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations


Accounts receivable

(1)

35

Equipment installment plans receivable

5

7

Inventory

57

52

Accounts payable


(106)

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

6

(9)

Accrued taxes

20

1

Accrued interest

(1)

(1)

Other assets and liabilities

(44)

(32)

Net cash provided by operating activities

516

390




Cash flows from investing activities


Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(270)

(351)

Cash paid for licenses

(15)

(8)

Other investing activities

1

14

Net cash used in investing activities

(284)

(345)




Cash flows from financing activities


Issuance of long-term debt

40

115

Repayment of long-term debt

(198)

(156)

Repayment of short-term debt


(60)

Tax payments for stock-based compensation awards

(12)

(6)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(3)

(2)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(20)

(19)

Other financing activities

(3)

(1)

Net cash used in financing activities

(196)

(129)




Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

36

(84)




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


Beginning of period

179

308

End of period

$                   215

$                   224

United States Cellular Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)

ASSETS





June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

(Dollars in millions)


Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$                                195

$                                150

Accounts receivable, net

952

957

Inventory, net

143

199

Prepaid expenses

58

57

Income taxes receivable


1

Other current assets

26

36

Total current assets

1,374

1,400




Assets held for sale


15




Licenses

4,715

4,693




Investments in unconsolidated entities

461

461




Property, plant and equipment, net

2,540

2,576




Operating lease right-of-use assets

906

915




Other assets and deferred charges

643

690




Total assets

$                          10,639

$                          10,750

United States Cellular Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Current liabilities


Current portion of long-term debt

$                                  20

$                                  20

Accounts payable

268

248

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

236

229

Accrued taxes

41

32

Accrued compensation

57

83

Short-term operating lease liabilities

134

135

Other current liabilities

130

154

Total current liabilities

886

901




Deferred liabilities and credits


Deferred income tax liability, net

765

755

Long-term operating lease liabilities

822

831

Other deferred liabilities and credits

573

565




Long-term debt, net

2,887

3,044




Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

16

12




Equity


UScellular shareholders' equity


Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share

88

88

Additional paid-in capital

1,752

1,726

Treasury shares

(58)

(80)

Retained earnings

2,893

2,892

Total UScellular shareholders' equity

4,675

4,626




Noncontrolling interests

15

16




Total equity

4,690

4,642




Total liabilities and equity

$                          10,639

$                          10,750

United States Cellular Corporation
Segment Results
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

UScellular

2024

2023

2024
vs. 2023

2024

2023

 

2024
vs. 2023

(Dollars in millions)










Operating Revenues










Wireless

$      902

$      932

(3) %

$  1,826

$  1,892

(3) %

Towers

58

57

3 %

116

113

3 %

Intra-company eliminations

(33)

(32)

(4) %

(65)

(63)

(3) %

Total operating revenues

927

957

(3) %

1,877

1,942

(3) %












Operating expenses










Wireless

885

916

(3) %

1,779

1,868

(5) %

Towers

39

39

1 %

75

76

(1) %

Intra-company eliminations

(33)

(32)

(4) %

(65)

(63)

(3) %

Total operating expenses

891

923

(3) %

1,789

1,881

(5) %












Operating income

$        36

$        34

6 %

$        88

$        61

44 %












Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$      227

$      198

14 %

$      456

$      404

13 %

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$      268

$      239

13 %

$      542

$      491

10 %

Capital expenditures

$      165

$      143

15 %

$      295

$      351

(16) %



Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

UScellular Wireless

2024

2023

2024
vs. 2023

2024

2023

 

2024
vs. 2023

(Dollars in millions)










Retail service

$      666

$      686

(3) %

$  1,344

$  1,378

(2) %

Other

52

49

7 %

102

99

3 %

Service revenues

718

735

(2) %

1,446

1,477

(2) %

Equipment sales

184

197

(6) %

380

415

(9) %

Total operating revenues

902

932

(3) %

1,826

1,892

(3) %












System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion
reported below)

194

203

(4) %

390

398

(2) %

Cost of equipment sold

211

228

(7) %

427

480

(11) %

Selling, general and administrative

313

333

(6) %

637

670

(5) %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

154

149

3 %

308

307

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

5

3

40 %

10

13

(23) %

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

8


N/M

7


N/M

Total operating expenses

885

916

(3) %

1,779

1,868

(5) %












Operating income

$        17

$        16

5 %

$        47

$        24

97 %












Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$      196

$      168

16 %

$      392

$      344

14 %

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$      196

$      168

16 %

$      392

$      344

14 %

Capital expenditures

$      160

$      140

13 %

$      286

$      346

(17) %

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation
Segment Results
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

UScellular Towers

2024

2023

2024
vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024
vs. 2023

(Dollars in millions)










Third-party revenues

$        25

$        25

1 %

$        51

$        50

2 %

Intra-company revenues

33

32

4 %

65

63

3 %

Total tower revenues

58

57

3 %

116

113

3 %












System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion
reported below)

19

19

(1) %

37

37

1 %

Selling, general and administrative

9

8

8 %

16

16

(3) %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

11

12

(5) %

21

23

(5) %

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net



N/M

1


N/M

Total operating expenses

39

39

1 %

75

76

(1) %












Operating income

$        19

$        18

7 %

$        41

$        37

10 %












Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$        31

$        30

6 %

$        64

$        60

7 %

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$        31

$        30

6 %

$        64

$        60

7 %

Capital expenditures

$          5

$          3

N/M

$          9

$          5

89 %

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation
Free Cash Flow
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

UScellular

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Dollars in millions)






Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$                313

$                349

$                516

$                390

Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(137)

(155)

(270)

(351)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(11)

(12)

(20)

(19)

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$                165

$                182

$                226

$                  20


1         

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

United States Cellular Corporation 
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA
(Unaudited)

 

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income,
Income before income taxes and/or Operating income. Income and expense items below Operating Income are not provided at the
individual segment level for UScellular Wireless and UScellular Towers; therefore, the reconciliations begin with EBITDA and the most
directly comparable GAAP measure is Operating income rather than Net income at the segment level.


Three Months Ended
June 30,

UScellular

2024

2023

(Dollars in millions)


Net income (GAAP)

$                 18

$                   5

Add back:


Income tax expense

14

19

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

32

24

Add back:


Interest expense

45

51

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

165

161

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

242

236

Add back or deduct:


Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

13

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

5

3

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

8

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

268

239

Deduct:


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

38

38

Interest and dividend income

3

3

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$               227

$               198



Three Months Ended
June 30,

UScellular Wireless

2024

2023

(Dollars in millions)


EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$               171

$               165

Add back or deduct:


Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

12

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

5

3

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

8

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

196

168

Deduct:


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

154

149

Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

12

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

5

3

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

8

Operating income (GAAP)

$                 17

$                 16


EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

Three Months Ended
June 30,

UScellular Towers

2024

2023

(Dollars in millions)


EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$                 30

$                 30

Add back or deduct:


Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

1

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

31

30

Deduct:


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

11

12

Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

1

Operating income (GAAP)

$                 19

$                 18

