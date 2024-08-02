UScellular reports second quarter 2024 results
Aug 02, 2024, 07:31 ET
2024 guidance reaffirmed
UScellular will hold a teleconference on August 2, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. CDT.
United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $927 million for the second quarter of 2024, versus $957 million for the same period one year ago. Service revenues totaled $743 million, versus $760 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $17 million and $0.20, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $5 million and $0.05, respectively, in the same period one year ago.
2Q 2024 Highlights*
- Announced sale of wireless operations and select spectrum assets
- Now reporting Wireless and Towers segments
- Wireless
- Sequential improvement in postpaid gross additions and postpaid net losses
- Postpaid ARPU grew 2%; service revenues decreased 2%
- Towers
- Third-party tower revenues increased 1%
- Wireless
- Fixed wireless customers grew 40% to 134,000
- Strong cost management across the enterprise led to increased operating income, net income and Adjusted OIBDA
* Comparisons are 2Q'23 to 2Q'24 unless otherwise noted
"Solid postpaid ARPU growth and continued strong expense discipline is keeping us on track to deliver on our financial guidance," said Laurent C. Therivel, UScellular President and CEO. "We have taken actions to improve subscriber results that have led to sequential improvement in postpaid handset net additions in the second quarter. While postpaid handset net additions remained negative, we are encouraged by the positive momentum.
"Finally, I would also like to thank all of our associates for their hard work in these dynamic times. 2024 has been a year of unprecedented change for the organization, but our team has remained focused on our mission of connecting customers to what matters most."
Announced Transaction and Exploration of Strategic Alternatives for UScellular
On May 28, 2024, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) and UScellular announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to sell UScellular's wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025, subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
UScellular retains its nearly 4,400 owned towers, its equity method investments, and approximately 70% of its spectrum assets. The strategic alternatives review process is ongoing as UScellular seeks to opportunistically monetize its spectrum assets that are not subject to the T-Mobile transaction.
2024 Estimated Results
UScellular's current estimates of full-year 2024 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of August 2, 2024 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. UScellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
|
2024 Estimated Results
|
Previous
|
Current
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Service revenues
|
$2,950-$3,050
|
Unchanged
|
Adjusted OIBDA1, 2
|
$750-$850
|
Unchanged
|
Adjusted EBITDA1, 2
|
$920-$1,020
|
Unchanged
|
Capital expenditures
|
$550-$650
|
Unchanged
The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2024 estimated results, UScellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, UScellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, UScellular is unable to provide such guidance.
|
Actual Results
|
2024 Estimated
|
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
|
Year Ended
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
N/A
|
$42
|
$58
|
Add back:
|
Income tax expense
|
N/A
|
41
|
53
|
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
|
$60-$160
|
$83
|
$111
|
Add back:
|
Interest expense
|
185
|
91
|
196
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
|
660
|
329
|
656
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
|
$905-$1,005
|
$503
|
$963
|
Add back or deduct:
|
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
|
—
|
21
|
8
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
15
|
11
|
17
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
—
|
7
|
(2)
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
|
$920-$1,020
|
$542
|
$986
|
Deduct:
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
155
|
80
|
158
|
Interest and dividend income
|
15
|
6
|
10
|
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
|
$750-$850
|
$456
|
$818
|
1
|
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. UScellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of UScellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of UScellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of UScellular while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for June 30, 2024, can be found on UScellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.
|
2
|
2024 Estimated Results do not reflect any anticipated costs, expenses or results of the strategic alternatives review referenced above.
Conference Call Information
UScellular will hold a conference call on August 2, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.
- Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com or at
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/870908711
- Access the call by phone at (888)330-2384 conference ID: 1328528.
Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.uscellular.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.
About UScellular
United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.5 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 4,300 full- and part-time associates as of June 30, 2024. At the end of the second quarter of 2024, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned approximately 82 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the announced transaction whereby UScellular has agreed to sell its wireless operations and selected spectrum assets to T-Mobile will be successfully completed or whether UScellular will be able to find buyers at mutually agreeable prices for its spectrum assets that are not subject to the agreement with T-Mobile; whether any such strategic alternative will result in additional value for UScellular and its shareholders and whether the process will have an adverse impact on UScellular's business; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; intense competition; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; UScellular's smaller scale relative to larger competitors; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms and changes in roaming practices; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of UScellular's businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which UScellular does business; uncertainties in UScellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment, including changes in regulatory support received and the ability to pass through regulatory fees to customers; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; potential conflicts of interests between TDS and UScellular; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of UScellular's Form 10-K, as updated by any UScellular Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.
For more information about UScellular, visit: www.uscellular.com
|
United States Cellular Corporation
|
As of or for the Quarter Ended
|
6/30/2024
|
3/31/2024
|
12/31/2023
|
9/30/2023
|
6/30/2023
|
Retail Connections
|
Postpaid
|
Total at end of period1
|
4,027,000
|
4,051,000
|
4,106,000
|
4,159,000
|
4,194,000
|
Gross additions
|
117,000
|
106,000
|
129,000
|
128,000
|
125,000
|
Handsets
|
73,000
|
63,000
|
80,000
|
84,000
|
83,000
|
Connected devices
|
44,000
|
43,000
|
49,000
|
44,000
|
42,000
|
Net additions (losses)1
|
(24,000)
|
(44,000)
|
(50,000)
|
(35,000)
|
(28,000)
|
Handsets
|
(29,000)
|
(47,000)
|
(53,000)
|
(38,000)
|
(29,000)
|
Connected devices
|
5,000
|
3,000
|
3,000
|
3,000
|
1,000
|
ARPU2
|
$ 51.45
|
$ 51.96
|
$ 51.61
|
$ 51.11
|
$ 50.64
|
ARPA3
|
$ 130.41
|
$ 132.00
|
$ 131.63
|
$ 130.91
|
$ 130.19
|
Handset upgrade rate4
|
4.1 %
|
4.5 %
|
5.8 %
|
4.5 %
|
4.8 %
|
Churn rate5
|
1.16 %
|
1.22 %
|
1.44 %
|
1.30 %
|
1.21 %
|
Handsets
|
0.97 %
|
1.03 %
|
1.22 %
|
1.11 %
|
1.01 %
|
Connected devices
|
2.47 %
|
2.52 %
|
3.03 %
|
2.64 %
|
2.65 %
|
Prepaid
|
Total at end of period1
|
439,000
|
436,000
|
451,000
|
462,000
|
462,000
|
Gross additions
|
50,000
|
41,000
|
43,000
|
52,000
|
50,000
|
Net additions (losses)1
|
3,000
|
(13,000)
|
(11,000)
|
—
|
(8,000)
|
ARPU2, 6
|
$ 32.37
|
$ 32.25
|
$ 32.32
|
$ 33.44
|
$ 33.86
|
Churn rate5
|
3.60 %
|
4.06 %
|
3.87 %
|
3.68 %
|
4.18 %
|
Market penetration at end of period
|
Consolidated operating population
|
32,550,000
|
32,550,000
|
32,350,000
|
32,350,000
|
32,350,000
|
Consolidated operating penetration7
|
15 %
|
14 %
|
15 %
|
15 %
|
15 %
|
Capital expenditures (millions)
|
$ 165
|
$ 131
|
$ 148
|
$ 111
|
$ 143
|
Total cell sites in service
|
6,990
|
6,995
|
7,000
|
6,973
|
6,952
|
Owned towers
|
4,388
|
4,382
|
4,373
|
4,356
|
4,341
|
1
|
First quarter 2024 connections were adjusted to remove subscribers that could no longer access the UScellular network due to the CDMA shutdown. This resulted in 11,000 and 2,000 subscribers removed from the postpaid and prepaid base, respectively, that are not included in Net additions (losses) for the quarter.
|
2
|
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:
|
•
|
Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.
|
•
|
Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.
|
3
|
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.
|
4
|
Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections.
|
5
|
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
|
6
|
Fourth quarter 2023 Prepaid ARPU excludes a $6 million reduction of prepaid revenue related to an adjustment to correct a prior period error recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.
|
7
|
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.
|
United States Cellular Corporation
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
vs. 2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
vs. 2023
|
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Operating revenues
|
Service
|
$ 743
|
$ 760
|
(2) %
|
$ 1,497
|
$ 1,527
|
(2) %
|
Equipment sales
|
184
|
197
|
(6) %
|
380
|
415
|
(9) %
|
Total operating revenues
|
927
|
957
|
(3) %
|
1,877
|
1,942
|
(3) %
|
Operating expenses
|
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and
|
180
|
190
|
(5) %
|
362
|
372
|
(3) %
|
Cost of equipment sold
|
211
|
228
|
(7) %
|
427
|
480
|
(11) %
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
322
|
341
|
(5) %
|
653
|
686
|
(5) %
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
165
|
161
|
2 %
|
329
|
330
|
—
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
5
|
3
|
49 %
|
11
|
13
|
(19) %
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
8
|
—
|
N/M
|
7
|
—
|
N/M
|
Total operating expenses
|
891
|
923
|
(3) %
|
1,789
|
1,881
|
(5) %
|
Operating income
|
36
|
34
|
6 %
|
88
|
61
|
44 %
|
Investment and other income (expense)
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
38
|
38
|
2 %
|
80
|
82
|
(2) %
|
Interest and dividend income
|
3
|
3
|
18 %
|
6
|
5
|
11 %
|
Interest expense
|
(45)
|
(51)
|
8 %
|
(91)
|
(99)
|
8 %
|
Total investment and other expense
|
(4)
|
(10)
|
54 %
|
(5)
|
(12)
|
61 %
|
Income before income taxes
|
32
|
24
|
31 %
|
83
|
49
|
69 %
|
Income tax expense
|
14
|
19
|
(28) %
|
41
|
29
|
41 %
|
Net income
|
18
|
5
|
N/M
|
42
|
20
|
N/M
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
|
1
|
—
|
(20) %
|
7
|
2
|
N/M
|
Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders
|
$ 17
|
$ 5
|
N/M
|
$ 35
|
$ 18
|
N/M
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
86
|
85
|
1 %
|
86
|
85
|
1 %
|
Basic earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders
|
$ 0.20
|
$ 0.05
|
N/M
|
$ 0.41
|
$ 0.21
|
99 %
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
88
|
86
|
3 %
|
88
|
86
|
2 %
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to UScellular
|
$ 0.20
|
$ 0.05
|
N/M
|
$ 0.40
|
$ 0.20
|
95 %
|
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
|
United States Cellular Corporation
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net income
|
$ 42
|
$ 20
|
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
329
|
330
|
Bad debts expense
|
46
|
50
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
25
|
6
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
11
|
25
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
(80)
|
(82)
|
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
|
80
|
78
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
11
|
13
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
7
|
—
|
Other operating activities
|
3
|
3
|
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
|
Accounts receivable
|
(1)
|
35
|
Equipment installment plans receivable
|
5
|
7
|
Inventory
|
57
|
52
|
Accounts payable
|
—
|
(106)
|
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
|
6
|
(9)
|
Accrued taxes
|
20
|
1
|
Accrued interest
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
(44)
|
(32)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
516
|
390
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
|
(270)
|
(351)
|
Cash paid for licenses
|
(15)
|
(8)
|
Other investing activities
|
1
|
14
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(284)
|
(345)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Issuance of long-term debt
|
40
|
115
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(198)
|
(156)
|
Repayment of short-term debt
|
—
|
(60)
|
Tax payments for stock-based compensation awards
|
(12)
|
(6)
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
Cash paid for software license agreements
|
(20)
|
(19)
|
Other financing activities
|
(3)
|
(1)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(196)
|
(129)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
36
|
(84)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
Beginning of period
|
179
|
308
|
End of period
|
$ 215
|
$ 224
|
United States Cellular Corporation
|
ASSETS
|
June 30, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 195
|
$ 150
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
952
|
957
|
Inventory, net
|
143
|
199
|
Prepaid expenses
|
58
|
57
|
Income taxes receivable
|
—
|
1
|
Other current assets
|
26
|
36
|
Total current assets
|
1,374
|
1,400
|
Assets held for sale
|
—
|
15
|
Licenses
|
4,715
|
4,693
|
Investments in unconsolidated entities
|
461
|
461
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
2,540
|
2,576
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
906
|
915
|
Other assets and deferred charges
|
643
|
690
|
Total assets
|
$ 10,639
|
$ 10,750
|
United States Cellular Corporation
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
June 30, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Current liabilities
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
$ 20
|
$ 20
|
Accounts payable
|
268
|
248
|
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
|
236
|
229
|
Accrued taxes
|
41
|
32
|
Accrued compensation
|
57
|
83
|
Short-term operating lease liabilities
|
134
|
135
|
Other current liabilities
|
130
|
154
|
Total current liabilities
|
886
|
901
|
Deferred liabilities and credits
|
Deferred income tax liability, net
|
765
|
755
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
822
|
831
|
Other deferred liabilities and credits
|
573
|
565
|
Long-term debt, net
|
2,887
|
3,044
|
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
|
16
|
12
|
Equity
|
UScellular shareholders' equity
|
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share
|
88
|
88
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,752
|
1,726
|
Treasury shares
|
(58)
|
(80)
|
Retained earnings
|
2,893
|
2,892
|
Total UScellular shareholders' equity
|
4,675
|
4,626
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
15
|
16
|
Total equity
|
4,690
|
4,642
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 10,639
|
$ 10,750
|
United States Cellular Corporation
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
UScellular
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Operating Revenues
|
Wireless
|
$ 902
|
$ 932
|
(3) %
|
$ 1,826
|
$ 1,892
|
(3) %
|
Towers
|
58
|
57
|
3 %
|
116
|
113
|
3 %
|
Intra-company eliminations
|
(33)
|
(32)
|
(4) %
|
(65)
|
(63)
|
(3) %
|
Total operating revenues
|
927
|
957
|
(3) %
|
1,877
|
1,942
|
(3) %
|
Operating expenses
|
Wireless
|
885
|
916
|
(3) %
|
1,779
|
1,868
|
(5) %
|
Towers
|
39
|
39
|
1 %
|
75
|
76
|
(1) %
|
Intra-company eliminations
|
(33)
|
(32)
|
(4) %
|
(65)
|
(63)
|
(3) %
|
Total operating expenses
|
891
|
923
|
(3) %
|
1,789
|
1,881
|
(5) %
|
Operating income
|
$ 36
|
$ 34
|
6 %
|
$ 88
|
$ 61
|
44 %
|
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 227
|
$ 198
|
14 %
|
$ 456
|
$ 404
|
13 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 268
|
$ 239
|
13 %
|
$ 542
|
$ 491
|
10 %
|
Capital expenditures
|
$ 165
|
$ 143
|
15 %
|
$ 295
|
$ 351
|
(16) %
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
UScellular Wireless
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Retail service
|
$ 666
|
$ 686
|
(3) %
|
$ 1,344
|
$ 1,378
|
(2) %
|
Other
|
52
|
49
|
7 %
|
102
|
99
|
3 %
|
Service revenues
|
718
|
735
|
(2) %
|
1,446
|
1,477
|
(2) %
|
Equipment sales
|
184
|
197
|
(6) %
|
380
|
415
|
(9) %
|
Total operating revenues
|
902
|
932
|
(3) %
|
1,826
|
1,892
|
(3) %
|
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
194
|
203
|
(4) %
|
390
|
398
|
(2) %
|
Cost of equipment sold
|
211
|
228
|
(7) %
|
427
|
480
|
(11) %
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
313
|
333
|
(6) %
|
637
|
670
|
(5) %
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
154
|
149
|
3 %
|
308
|
307
|
—
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
5
|
3
|
40 %
|
10
|
13
|
(23) %
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
8
|
—
|
N/M
|
7
|
—
|
N/M
|
Total operating expenses
|
885
|
916
|
(3) %
|
1,779
|
1,868
|
(5) %
|
Operating income
|
$ 17
|
$ 16
|
5 %
|
$ 47
|
$ 24
|
97 %
|
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 196
|
$ 168
|
16 %
|
$ 392
|
$ 344
|
14 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 196
|
$ 168
|
16 %
|
$ 392
|
$ 344
|
14 %
|
Capital expenditures
|
$ 160
|
$ 140
|
13 %
|
$ 286
|
$ 346
|
(17) %
|
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
|
United States Cellular Corporation
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
UScellular Towers
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Third-party revenues
|
$ 25
|
$ 25
|
1 %
|
$ 51
|
$ 50
|
2 %
|
Intra-company revenues
|
33
|
32
|
4 %
|
65
|
63
|
3 %
|
Total tower revenues
|
58
|
57
|
3 %
|
116
|
113
|
3 %
|
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
19
|
19
|
(1) %
|
37
|
37
|
1 %
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
9
|
8
|
8 %
|
16
|
16
|
(3) %
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
11
|
12
|
(5) %
|
21
|
23
|
(5) %
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
—
|
—
|
N/M
|
1
|
—
|
N/M
|
Total operating expenses
|
39
|
39
|
1 %
|
75
|
76
|
(1) %
|
Operating income
|
$ 19
|
$ 18
|
7 %
|
$ 41
|
$ 37
|
10 %
|
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 31
|
$ 30
|
6 %
|
$ 64
|
$ 60
|
7 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 31
|
$ 30
|
6 %
|
$ 64
|
$ 60
|
7 %
|
Capital expenditures
|
$ 5
|
$ 3
|
N/M
|
$ 9
|
$ 5
|
89 %
|
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
|
United States Cellular Corporation
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
UScellular
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
|
$ 313
|
$ 349
|
$ 516
|
$ 390
|
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
|
(137)
|
(155)
|
(270)
|
(351)
|
Cash paid for software license agreements
|
(11)
|
(12)
|
(20)
|
(19)
|
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
|
$ 165
|
$ 182
|
$ 226
|
$ 20
|
1
|
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.
|
United States Cellular Corporation
|
The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income,
|
Three Months Ended
|
UScellular
|
2024
|
2023
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$ 18
|
$ 5
|
Add back:
|
Income tax expense
|
14
|
19
|
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
|
32
|
24
|
Add back:
|
Interest expense
|
45
|
51
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
165
|
161
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
242
|
236
|
Add back or deduct:
|
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
|
13
|
—
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
5
|
3
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
8
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
268
|
239
|
Deduct:
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
38
|
38
|
Interest and dividend income
|
3
|
3
|
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 227
|
$ 198
|
Three Months Ended
|
UScellular Wireless
|
2024
|
2023
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 171
|
$ 165
|
Add back or deduct:
|
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
|
12
|
—
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
5
|
3
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
8
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
|
196
|
168
|
Deduct:
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
154
|
149
|
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
|
12
|
—
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
5
|
3
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
8
|
—
|
Operating income (GAAP)
|
$ 17
|
$ 16
|
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA
|
Three Months Ended
|
UScellular Towers
|
2024
|
2023
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 30
|
$ 30
|
Add back or deduct:
|
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
|
1
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
|
31
|
30
|
Deduct:
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
11
|
12
|
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
|
1
|
—
|
Operating income (GAAP)
|
$ 19
|
$ 18
SOURCE United States Cellular Corporation
