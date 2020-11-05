UScellular reports third quarter 2020 results

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $1,027 million for the third quarter of 2020, versus $1,031 million for the same period one year ago. Service revenues totaled $775 million, versus $774 million for the same period a year ago. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $85 million and $0.97, respectively, for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $23 million and $0.27, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"Our strong financial performance this quarter is a testament to the value consumers ascribe to wireless services and UScellular's unwavering commitment to customer experience," said Laurent Therivel, UScellular President and CEO. "We generated impressive financial and subscriber results, as churn remained low and we saw growth in retail net additions through an increase in connected devices. We had higher ARPU which, combined with maintaining our operational and cost discipline throughout the quarter, helped to drive increases in profitability compared to the same period one year ago. This puts us in a strong position as we approach a very non-traditional holiday selling season and resulted in an increase in our expectations for full-year financial results.

"We are continuing our network modernization programs. On the 5G front, working with Qualcomm Technologies and Ericsson, we successfully completed an extended range 5G millimeter wave data session over a distance of more than 5 kilometers with speeds ranging from 100 Mbps near the edge to 1.8 Gbps closer to the cell site, significantly expanding the reach and speed from prior tests. This accomplishment will enhance our ability to connect communities with fiber-like speeds and better serve our rural customers, connecting them to education, healthcare and entertainment solutions.

"We also continued our ongoing efforts to enhance our brand relevance by refreshing our logo and brand identity with a modern new look. This is a powerful visual signal of how we're working to expand our brand and business appeal. I am looking forward to continued progress as we close out 2020 and want to thank all of our associates for their support and enthusiasm."

2020 Estimated Results

UScellular's current estimates of full-year 2020 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 5, 2020 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. UScellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.



2020 Estimated Results

Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Service revenues $3,000-$3,100 $3,025-$3,075 Adjusted OIBDA1 $725-$850 $800-$875 Adjusted EBITDA1 $900-$1,025 $975-$1,050 Capital expenditures $850-$950 Unchanged

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 estimated results, actual results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, and actual results for the year ended December 31, 2019. In providing 2020 estimated results, UScellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, UScellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, UScellular is unable to provide such guidance.







Actual Results

2020 Estimated

Results

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Dollars in millions)









Net income (GAAP) N/A



$ 227



$ 133

Add back:









Income tax expense N/A



11



52

Income before income taxes (GAAP) $165-$240



$ 238



$ 185

Add back:









Interest expense 110



76



110

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 680



516



702

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $955-$1,030



$ 830



$ 997

Add back or deduct:









(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 20



14



19

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —



—



(1)

(Gain) loss on investments —



(3)



—

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $975-$1,050



$ 841



$ 1,015

Deduct:









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 170



137



166

Interest and dividend income 5



6



17

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $800-$875



$ 698



$ 832



1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. UScellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of UScellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of UScellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for September 30, 2020, can be found on UScellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.

About UScellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 5.0 million connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 5,300 full- and part-time associates as of September 30, 2020. At the end of the third quarter of 2020, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 82 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact, duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; intense competition; the ability to execute UScellular's business strategy; uncertainties in UScellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the state and federal regulatory environment; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; UScellular's smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; the value of assets and investments; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or licenses and/or expansion of UScellular's businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; changes in facts and circumstances that could require UScellular to record adjustments to amounts reflected in the financial statements; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; pending and future litigation; potential conflicts of interests between TDS and UScellular. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of UScellular's Form 10-K, as updated by any UScellular Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on UScellular's business is uncertain, but depending on its duration and severity it could have a material adverse effect on UScellular's business, financial condition or results of operations.

The impact of the global spread of COVID-19 on UScellular's future operations is uncertain. Public health emergencies, such as COVID-19, pose the risk that UScellular or its associates, agents, partners and suppliers may be unable to conduct business activities for an extended period of time and/or provide the level of service expected. UScellular's ability to attract customers, maintain an adequate supply chain and execute on its business strategies and initiatives could be negatively impacted by this outbreak. Additionally, COVID-19 has caused and could continue to cause increased unemployment, economic downturn and credit market deterioration, all of which could negatively impact UScellular. The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on UScellular's business, financial condition and results of operations will depend on future circumstances, including the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, actions taken by governmental authorities and other possible direct and indirect consequences, all of which are uncertain and cannot be predicted.

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,401,000



4,372,000



4,359,000



4,383,000



4,395,000

Gross additions 168,000



129,000



132,000



170,000



163,000

Feature phones 4,000



3,000



2,000



2,000



3,000

Smartphones 98,000



82,000



88,000



128,000



121,000

Connected devices 66,000



44,000



42,000



40,000



39,000

Net additions (losses) 28,000



12,000



(26,000)



(12,000)



(19,000)

Feature phones (8,000)



(8,000)



(10,000)



(11,000)



(11,000)

Smartphones 8,000



11,000



(10,000)



13,000



9,000

Connected devices 28,000



9,000



(6,000)



(14,000)



(17,000)

ARPU1 $ 47.10



$ 46.24



$ 47.23



$ 46.57



$ 46.16

ARPA2 $ 123.27



$ 120.70



$ 122.92



$ 120.99



$ 119.87

Churn rate3 1.06 %

0.89 %

1.21 %

1.38 %

1.38 % Handsets 0.88 %

0.71 %

0.95 %

1.11 %

1.09 % Connected devices 2.35 %

2.24 %

3.11 %

3.44 %

3.44 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 506,000



496,000



494,000



506,000



510,000

Gross additions 65,000



62,000



57,000



63,000



70,000

Net additions (losses) 11,000



2,000



(12,000)



(3,000)



9,000

ARPU1 $ 35.45



$ 34.89



$ 34.07



$ 34.11



$ 34.35

Churn rate3 3.59 %

4.05 %

4.67 %

4.40 %

4.03 % Total connections at end of period4 4,962,000



4,919,000



4,903,000



4,941,000



4,957,000

Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 31,314,000



31,292,000



31,292,000



30,740,000



31,310,000

Consolidated operating penetration5 16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 216



$ 168



$ 236



$ 243



$ 170

Total cell sites in service 6,758



6,673



6,629



6,578



6,554

Owned towers 4,246



4,208



4,184



4,166



4,123



1 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

· Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

· Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections. 2 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 3 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 4 Includes reseller and other connections. 5 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total population of consolidated operating markets as estimated by Nielsen.

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020 vs. 2019

2020

2019

2020 vs. 2019 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















Service $ 775



$ 774



–



$ 2,290



$ 2,272



1 % Equipment sales 252



257



(2) %

674



698



(3) % Total operating revenues 1,027



1,031



–



2,964



2,970



–

























Operating expenses





















System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below) 203



199



2 %

580



568



2 % Cost of equipment sold 257



266



(4) %

692



724



(4) % Selling, general and administrative 335



358



(6) %

994



1,027



(3) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 161



181



(11) %

516



524



(2) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 6



5



15 %

14



13



10 % (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —



—



N/M

—



(1)



N/M (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —



2



N/M

—



—



N/M Total operating expenses 962



1,011



(5) %

2,796



2,855



(2) %























Operating income 65



20



N/M

168



115



46 %























Investment and other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 48



44



10 %

137



128



7 % Interest and dividend income 2



4



(59) %

6



14



(55) % Gain (loss) on investments 3



—



N/M

3



—



N/M Interest expense (29)



(29)



–



(76)



(87)



11 % Total investment and other income 24



19



27 %

70



55



27 %























Income before income taxes 89



39



N/M

238



170



40 % Income tax expense 4



15



(78) %

11



55



(80) % Net income 85



24



N/M

227



115



98 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax —



1



(28) %

3



6



(47) % Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 85



$ 23



N/M

$ 224



$ 109



N/M























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 86



86



(1) %

86



87



(1) % Basic earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 0.98



$ 0.27



N/M

$ 2.60



$ 1.26



N/M























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 88



88



(1) %

87



88



(1) % Diluted earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 0.97



$ 0.27



N/M

$ 2.56



$ 1.24



N/M

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 227



$ 115

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 516



524

Bad debts expense 52



77

Stock-based compensation expense 25



32

Deferred income taxes, net 158



(34)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (137)



(128)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities 118



99

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 14



13

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —



(1)

(Gain) loss on investments (3)



—

Other operating activities 1



3

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable 31



(35)

Equipment installment plans receivable 13



(42)

Inventory 5



3

Accounts payable 77



(4)

Customer deposits and deferred revenues (23)



(1)

Accrued taxes (102)



81

Accrued interest 14



9

Other assets and liabilities (36)



(24)

Net cash provided by operating activities 950



687









Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (690)



(439)

Cash paid for licenses (169)



(257)

Cash received from investments 1



29

Cash paid for investments (1)



(11)

Cash received from divestitures and exchanges 1



32

Other investing activities 3



(1)

Net cash used in investing activities (855)



(647)









Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 625



—

Repayment of long-term debt (6)



(14)

Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (12)



(8)

Repurchase of Common Shares (23)



(21)

Payment of debt issuance costs (20)



(1)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (2)



(3)

Other financing activities —



(1)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 562



(48)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 657



(8)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 291



583

End of period $ 948



$ 575



United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS









September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 931



$ 285

Accounts receivable, net 945



1,010

Inventory, net 157



162

Prepaid expenses 54



50

Income taxes receivable 174



46

Other current assets 28



20

Total current assets 2,289



1,573









Assets held for sale 19



—









Licenses 2,628



2,471









Investments in unconsolidated entities 467



447









Property, plant and equipment, net 2,322



2,207









Operating lease right-of-use assets 919



900









Other assets and deferred charges 536



566









Total assets $ 9,180



$ 8,164



United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 2



$ 8

Accounts payable 313



304

Customer deposits and deferred revenues 126



148

Accrued taxes 44



30

Accrued compensation 63



76

Short-term operating lease liabilities 113



105

Other current liabilities 69



79

Total current liabilities 730



750









Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 665



507

Long-term operating lease liabilities 877



865

Other deferred liabilities and credits 364



319









Long-term debt, net 2,108



1,502









Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 10



11









Equity





UScellular shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share 88



88

Additional paid-in capital 1,654



1,629

Treasury shares (67)



(70)

Retained earnings 2,736



2,550

Total UScellular shareholders' equity 4,411



4,197









Noncontrolling interests 15



13









Total equity 4,426



4,210









Total liabilities and equity $ 9,180



$ 8,164



United States Cellular Corporation

Financial Measures and Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 257



$ 211



$ 950



$ 687

Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment 219



157



690



439

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ 38



$ 54



$ 260



$ 248



1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

