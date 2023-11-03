UScellular reports third quarter 2023 results

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) reported total operating revenues of $963 million for the third quarter of 2023, versus $1,083 million for the same period one year ago. Service revenues totaled $762 million, versus $781 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $23 million and $0.26, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $(12) million and $(0.15), respectively, in the same period one year ago.

3Q 2023 Highlights*

  • Postpaid ARPU grew 2%
  • Executing on growth initiatives
    • Fixed Wireless customers grew 57% to 106,000
    • Tower rental revenues grew 8%
  • Increased profitability
    • Net income, Adjusted OIBDA, Adjusted EBITDA up significantly
  • Growth in cash flows from operating activities and positive free cash flow

* Comparisons are 3Q'22 to 3Q'23 unless otherwise noted

"While we remain committed to improving subscriber results amidst a challenging market, the organization has done an outstanding job of also focusing on financial discipline in order to deliver improved net income and adjusted EBITDA versus prior year," said Laurent Therivel, President and CEO of UScellular. "And we have continued momentum in several key growth areas within our business, including our tower portfolio and fixed wireless services, which have both contributed to the notable profitability gains in the quarter."

Recent Development: On August 4, 2023, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) and UScellular announced that the Boards of Directors of both companies decided to initiate a process to explore a range of strategic alternatives for UScellular. The process is still ongoing.

2023 Estimated Results

UScellular's current estimates of full-year 2023 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 3, 2023 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. UScellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

The 2023 Estimated Results shown below do not reflect any anticipated costs, expenses or results of the strategic alternatives review referenced above.

2023 Estimated Results

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Service revenues

$3,025-$3,075

Unchanged

Adjusted OIBDA1

$750-$850

$770-$830

Adjusted EBITDA1

$925-$1,025

$945-$1,005

Capital expenditures

$600-$700

Unchanged

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2023 estimated results, UScellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, UScellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, UScellular is unable to provide such guidance.

Actual Results

2023 Estimated
Results

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

Year Ended
December 31, 2022

(Dollars in millions)




Net income (GAAP)

N/A

$43

$35

Add back:




Income tax expense

N/A

56

37

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$75-$135

$99

$72

Add back:




Interest expense

195

147

163

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

655

490

700

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$925-$985

$736

$935

Add back or deduct:




Expenses related to strategic alternatives review


3

Loss on impairment of licenses



3

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

20

14

19

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net



(1)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$945-$1,005

$753

$956

Deduct:




Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

160

121

158

Interest and dividend income

15

8

8

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$770-$830

$624

$790


1

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. UScellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of UScellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of UScellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of UScellular while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for September 30, 2023, can be found on UScellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.

About UScellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.6 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 4,500 full- and part-time associates as of September 30, 2023. At the end of the third quarter of 2023, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned approximately 83 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

Retail Connections








Postpaid








Total at end of period

4,159,000

4,194,000

4,223,000

4,247,000

4,264,000

Gross additions

128,000

125,000

137,000

154,000

151,000

Handsets

84,000

83,000

93,000

105,000

107,000

Connected devices

44,000

42,000

44,000

49,000

44,000

Net additions (losses)

(35,000)

(28,000)

(24,000)

(17,000)

(31,000)

Handsets

(38,000)

(29,000)

(25,000)

(20,000)

(22,000)

Connected devices

3,000

1,000

1,000

3,000

(9,000)

ARPU1

$        51.11

$        50.64

$        50.66

$         50.60

$         50.21

ARPA2

$      130.91

$      130.19

$      130.77

$       130.97

$       130.27

Handset upgrade rate3

4.5 %

4.8 %

4.9 %

7.0 %

8.1 %

Churn rate4

1.30 %

1.21 %

1.27 %

1.35 %

1.42 %

Handsets

1.11 %

1.01 %

1.06 %

1.12 %

1.15 %

Connected devices

2.64 %

2.65 %

2.78 %

2.99 %

3.40 %

Prepaid








Total at end of period

462,000

462,000

470,000

493,000

493,000

Gross additions

52,000

50,000

43,000

61,000

62,000

Net additions (losses)


(8,000)

(23,000)


2,000

ARPU1

$        33.44

$        33.86

$        33.19

$         33.34

$         35.04

Churn rate4

3.68 %

4.18 %

4.63 %

4.11 %

4.07 %

Market penetration at end of period








Consolidated operating population

32,350,000

32,350,000

32,350,000

32,370,000

32,370,000

Consolidated operating penetration5

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

Capital expenditures (millions)

$            111

$           143

$           208

$            176

$            136

Total cell sites in service

6,973

6,952

6,950

6,945

6,933

Owned towers

4,356

4,341

4,338

4,336

4,329


1

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

•       Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

•       Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.

2

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.

3

Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections.

4

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.

5

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets. 

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

vs. 2022

2023

2022

2023

vs. 2022

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)










Operating revenues










Service

$      762

$      781

(2) %

$  2,289

$  2,351

(3) %

Equipment sales

201

302

(33) %

617

769

(20) %

Total operating revenues

963

1,083

(11) %

2,906

3,120

(7) %












Operating expenses










System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and
accretion reported below)

185

197

(6) %

557

574

(3) %

Cost of equipment sold

228

354

(36) %

708

887

(20) %

Selling, general and administrative

333

369

(10) %

1,020

1,032

(1) %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

159

177

(10) %

490

520

(6) %

Loss on impairment of licenses





3

N/M

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

1

1

(33) %

14

9

62 %

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net



85 %


(1)

N/M

Total operating expenses

906

1,098

(17) %

2,789

3,024

(8) %












Operating income (loss)

57

(15)

N/M

117

96

22 %












Investment and other income (expense)










Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

40

40

(1) %

121

122

Interest and dividend income

3

2

72 %

8

5

52 %

Interest expense

(50)

(42)

(16) %

(147)

(115)

(28) %

Total investment and other income (expense)

(7)


N/M

(18)

12

N/M












Income (loss) before income taxes

50

(15)

N/M

99

108

(8) %

Income tax expense (benefit)

27

(3)

N/M

56

46

22 %

Net income (loss)

23

(12)

N/M

43

62

(30) %

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax



45 %

3

4

(20) %

Net income (loss) attributable to UScellular shareholders

$        23

$      (12)

N/M

$        40

$        58

(31) %












Basic weighted average shares outstanding

85

85


85

86

(1) %

Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to UScellular
shareholders

$    0.26

$   (0.15)

N/M

$    0.47

$    0.68

(31) %












Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

86

85

2 %

86

87

Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to UScellular
shareholders

$    0.26

$   (0.15)

N/M

$    0.47

$    0.67

(31) %

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful 

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

(Dollars in millions)


Cash flows from operating activities


Net income

$                     43

$                     62

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

490

520

Bad debts expense

72

93

Stock-based compensation expense

14

18

Deferred income taxes, net

41

31

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(121)

(122)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

97

100

Loss on impairment of licenses


3

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

14

9

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net


(1)

Other operating activities

4

6

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations


Accounts receivable

30

(54)

Equipment installment plans receivable

20

(131)

Inventory

86

(71)

Accounts payable

(39)

(7)

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

(16)

27

Accrued taxes

12

134

Accrued interest

7

10

Other assets and liabilities

(35)

25

Net cash provided by operating activities

719

652




Cash flows from investing activities


Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(454)

(409)

Cash paid for licenses

(24)

(575)

Other investing activities

14

8

Net cash used in investing activities

(464)

(976)




Cash flows from financing activities


Issuance of long-term debt

115

725

Repayment of long-term debt

(395)

(327)

Issuance of short-term debt


110

Repayment of short-term debt

(60)

(50)

Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(6)

(5)

Repurchase of Common Shares


(28)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(2)

(3)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(28)

(5)

Other financing activities

(2)

(3)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(378)

414




Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(123)

90




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


Beginning of period

308

199

End of period

$                   185

$                   289

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

ASSETS





September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Dollars in millions)


Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$                                153

$                                273

Accounts receivable, net

959

1,072

Inventory, net

175

261

Prepaid expenses

64

68

Income taxes receivable

2

4

Other current assets

40

45

Total current assets

1,393

1,723




Assets held for sale

16

26




Licenses

4,690

4,690




Investments in unconsolidated entities

477

452




Property, plant and equipment, net

2,593

2,624




Operating lease right-of-use assets

914

918




Other assets and deferred charges

666

686




Total assets

$                          10,749

$                          11,119

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Current liabilities


Current portion of long-term debt

$                                  18

$                                  13

Accounts payable

412

356

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

222

239

Accrued taxes

35

35

Accrued compensation

61

84

Short-term operating lease liabilities

135

133

Other current liabilities

148

335

Total current liabilities

1,031

1,195




Deferred liabilities and credits


Deferred income tax liability, net

749

708

Long-term operating lease liabilities

834

843

Other deferred liabilities and credits

601

604




Long-term debt, net

2,903

3,187




Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

12

12




Equity


UScellular shareholders' equity


Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share

88

88

Additional paid-in capital

1,717

1,703

Treasury shares

(80)

(98)

Retained earnings

2,878

2,861

Total UScellular shareholders' equity

4,603

4,554




Noncontrolling interests

16

16




Total equity

4,619

4,570




Total liabilities and equity

$                          10,749

$                          11,119

United States Cellular Corporation

Financial Measures and Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow


Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Dollars in millions)






Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$                329

$                  73

$                719

$                652

Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(103)

(121)

(454)

(409)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(9)

(2)

(28)

(5)

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$                217

$                (50)

$                237

$                238


1

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.


EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income (loss) and Income (loss) before income taxes.


Three Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

(Dollars in millions)


Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$                  23

$               (12)

Add back:


Income tax expense (benefit)

27

(3)

Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)

50

(15)

Add back:


Interest expense

50

42

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

159

177

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

259

204

Add back or deduct:


Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

3

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

1

1

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

263

205

Deduct:


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

40

40

Interest and dividend income

3

2

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$                220

$               163

