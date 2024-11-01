UScellular reports third quarter 2024 results

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $922 million for the third quarter of 2024, versus $963 million for the same period one year ago. Service revenues totaled $747 million, versus $762 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(79) million and $(0.92), respectively, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $23 million and $0.26, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders excluding a 2024 license impairment (non-GAAP) of $136 million ($102 million, net of tax) and related Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to UScellular shareholders excluding a 2024 license impairment (non-GAAP) were $23 million and $0.26, respectively, for both the third quarter of 2024 and 2023. The impairment loss was substantially all related to the retained high-band spectrum unit of accounting which includes the 28 GHz, 37 GHz and 39 GHz frequency bands.

Recent Highlights*

Announced sale of select spectrum assets for $1 billion to Verizon in October 2024 , and the sale of additional spectrum to two other mobile operators

Improved wireless operating results Postpaid handset net losses improved Postpaid ARPU grew 2%; service revenues decreased 2% Prepaid net additions up Both postpaid and prepaid churn improved

Fixed wireless customers grew 32% to 140,000

* Comparisons are 3Q'23 to 3Q'24 unless otherwise noted

"Postpaid handset results improved year-over-year due to our promotional and retention actions," said Laurent C. Therivel, UScellular President and CEO. "While overall postpaid handset net adds remained negative, I am pleased with our improving subscriber trajectory. Solid postpaid ARPU growth coupled with strong expense discipline gives us confidence to raise our 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance.

"Given that our network investments over the past few years have resulted in strong 5G coverage in our footprint, future network investments are expected to predominately focus on the deployment of our mid-band spectrum to enhance speed and capacity.

"Additionally, I am very pleased that we recently announced agreements with multiple mobile network operators for the sale of portions of our retained spectrum licenses in exchange for proceeds of $1 billion. These transactions are part of our objective to opportunistically monetize the spectrum not included in the proposed T-Mobile transaction."

Announced Transactions and Exploration of Strategic Alternatives for UScellular

On May 28, 2024, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) and UScellular announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to sell UScellular's wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025, subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The T-Mobile transaction excluded UScellular's approximately 4,400 owned towers, its equity method investments, and approximately 70% of its spectrum assets.

In October, UScellular announced a sale of select spectrum assets to Verizon for a portion of the remaining spectrum for $1 billion, and the sale of additional spectrum to two other mobile network operators for an undisclosed price. Each transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and contingent upon the close of the proposed T-Mobile transaction. The process to opportunistically monetize the remaining spectrum assets continues.

2024 Estimated Results

UScellular's current estimates of full-year 2024 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 1, 2024 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. UScellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.



2024 Estimated Results

Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Service revenues $2,950-$3,050 $2,950-$3,000 Adjusted OIBDA1, 2 (Non-GAAP) $750-$850 $800-$875 Adjusted EBITDA1, 2 (Non-GAAP) $920-$1,020 $970-$1,045 Capital expenditures $550-$650 $550-$600

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income (loss) or Income (loss) before income taxes. In providing 2024 estimated results, UScellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income (loss) because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, UScellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, UScellular is unable to provide such guidance.







Actual Results

2024 Estimated

Results2

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Year Ended

December 31, 2023 (Dollars in millions)









Net income (loss) (GAAP) N/A

($37)

$58 Add back:









Income tax expense N/A

29

53 Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP) $(35)-$40

($8)

$111 Add back:









Interest expense 180

137

196 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 665

499

656 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $810-$885

$628

$963 Add back or deduct:









Expenses related to strategic alternatives review —

28

8 Loss on impairment of licenses 135

136

— (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 20

14

17 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 5

4

(2) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $970-$1,045

$810

$986 Deduct:









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 160

123

158 Interest and dividend income 10

9

10 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $800-$875

$678

$818

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. UScellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of UScellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of UScellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of UScellular while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for September 30, 2024, can be found on UScellular's website at investors.uscellular.com. 2 2024 Estimated Results do not reflect any anticipated costs, expenses or results of the strategic alternatives review referenced above.

Stock Repurchase

During the third quarter of 2024, UScellular repurchased 474,074 of its Common Shares for $26 million.

About UScellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.5 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 4,200 full- and part-time associates as of September 30, 2024. At the end of the third quarter of 2024, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned approximately 83 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the announced transactions whereby UScellular has agreed to sell its wireless operations and selected spectrum assets will be successfully completed or whether UScellular will be able to find buyers at mutually agreeable prices for its remaining spectrum assets; whether any such strategic alternative will result in additional value for UScellular and its shareholders and whether the process will have an adverse impact on UScellular's business; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; intense competition; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; UScellular's smaller scale relative to larger competitors; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms and changes in roaming practices; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of UScellular's businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which UScellular does business; uncertainties in UScellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment, including changes in regulatory support received and the ability to pass through regulatory fees to customers; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; potential conflicts of interests between TDS and UScellular; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of UScellular's Form 10-K, as updated by any UScellular Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period1 3,999,000

4,027,000

4,051,000

4,106,000

4,159,000 Gross additions 123,000

117,000

106,000

129,000

128,000 Handsets 84,000

73,000

63,000

80,000

84,000 Connected devices 39,000

44,000

43,000

49,000

44,000 Net additions (losses)1 (28,000)

(24,000)

(44,000)

(50,000)

(35,000) Handsets (28,000)

(29,000)

(47,000)

(53,000)

(38,000) Connected devices —

5,000

3,000

3,000

3,000 ARPU2 $ 52.04

$ 51.45

$ 51.96

$ 51.61

$ 51.11 ARPA3 $ 131.81

$ 130.41

$ 132.00

$ 131.63

$ 130.91 Handset upgrade rate4 3.5 %

4.1 %

4.5 %

5.8 %

4.5 % Churn rate5 1.25 %

1.16 %

1.22 %

1.44 %

1.30 % Handsets 1.07 %

0.97 %

1.03 %

1.22 %

1.11 % Connected devices 2.47 %

2.47 %

2.52 %

3.03 %

2.64 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period1 452,000

439,000

436,000

451,000

462,000 Gross additions 57,000

50,000

41,000

43,000

52,000 Net additions (losses)1 13,000

3,000

(13,000)

(11,000)

— ARPU2, 6 $ 32.01

$ 32.37

$ 32.25

$ 32.32

$ 33.44 Churn rate5 3.30 %

3.60 %

4.06 %

3.87 %

3.68 % Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 32,550,000

32,550,000

32,550,000

32,350,000

32,350,000 Consolidated operating penetration7 15 %

15 %

14 %

15 %

15 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 120

$ 165

$ 131

$ 148

$ 111 Total cell sites in service 7,007

6,990

6,995

7,000

6,973 Owned towers 4,407

4,388

4,382

4,373

4,356 Number of colocations8 2,418

2,392

2,397

2,390

2,406 Tower tenancy rate9 1.55

1.55

1.55

1.55

1.55



1 First quarter 2024 connections were adjusted to remove subscribers that could no longer access the UScellular network due to the CDMA shutdown. This resulted in 11,000 and 2,000 subscribers removed from the postpaid and prepaid base, respectively, that are not included in Net additions (losses) for the quarter. 2 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below: 3 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 4 Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections. 5 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 6 Fourth quarter 2023 Prepaid ARPU excludes a $6 million reduction of prepaid revenue related to an adjustment to correct a prior period error recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. 7 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets. 8 Represents instances where a third-party wireless carrier rents or leases space on a company-owned tower. 9 Average number of tenants that lease space on company-owned towers, measured on a per-tower basis.



United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















Service $ 747

$ 762

(2) %

$ 2,245

$ 2,289

(2) % Equipment sales 175

201

(13) %

554

617

(10) % Total operating revenues 922

963

(4) %

2,799

2,906

(4) %























Operating expenses





















System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and

accretion reported below) 180

185

(2) %

542

557

(3) % Cost of equipment sold 203

228

(11) %

630

708

(11) % Selling, general and administrative 324

333

(3) %

977

1,020

(4) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 167

159

5 %

499

490

2 % Loss on impairment of licenses 136

—

N/M

136

—

N/M (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 4

1

N/M

14

14

4 % (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (2)

—

N/M

4

—

N/M Total operating expenses 1,012

906

12 %

2,802

2,789

—























Operating income (loss) (90)

57

N/M

(3)

117

N/M























Investment and other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 43

40

9 %

123

121

2 % Interest and dividend income 4

3

28 %

9

8

17 % Interest expense (49)

(50)

2 %

(137)

(147)

6 % Total investment and other expense (2)

(7)

80 %

(5)

(18)

68 %























Income (loss) before income taxes (92)

50

N/M

(8)

99

N/M Income tax expense (benefit) (14)

27

N/M

29

56

(50) % Net income (loss) (78)

23

N/M

(37)

43

N/M Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 1

—

(19) %

7

3

N/M Net income (loss) attributable to UScellular shareholders $ (79)

$ 23

N/M

$ (44)

$ 40

N/M























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 86

85

1 %

86

85

1 % Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to UScellular

shareholders $ (0.92)

$ 0.26

N/M

$ (0.51)

$ 0.47

N/M























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 86

86

(1) %

86

86

(1) % Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to UScellular

shareholders $ (0.92)

$ 0.26

N/M

$ (0.51)

$ 0.47

N/M

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful



United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ (37)

$ 43 Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating

activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 499

490 Bad debts expense 65

72 Stock-based compensation expense 37

14 Deferred income taxes, net (35)

41 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (123)

(121) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 106

97 Loss on impairment of licenses 136

— (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 14

14 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 4

— Other operating activities 3

4 Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable 30

30 Equipment installment plans receivable 12

20 Inventory 38

86 Accounts payable 12

(39) Customer deposits and deferred revenues (4)

(16) Accrued taxes 46

12 Accrued interest 8

7 Other assets and liabilities (50)

(35) Net cash provided by operating activities 761

719







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (399)

(454) Cash paid for licenses (17)

(24) Other investing activities 1

14 Net cash used in investing activities (415)

(464)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 40

115 Repayment of long-term debt (203)

(395) Repayment of short-term debt —

(60) Tax payments for stock-based compensation awards (11)

(6) Repurchase of Common Shares (26)

— Distributions to noncontrolling interests (4)

(2) Cash paid for software license agreements (31)

(28) Other financing activities (2)

(2) Net cash used in financing activities (237)

(378)







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 109

(123)







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 179

308 End of period $ 288

$ 185

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS









September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 272

$ 150 Accounts receivable, net 918

957 Inventory, net 161

199 Prepaid expenses 55

57 Income taxes receivable —

1 Other current assets 21

36 Total current assets 1,427

1,400







Assets held for sale —

15







Licenses 4,576

4,693







Investments in unconsolidated entities 478

461







Property, plant and equipment, net 2,504

2,576







Operating lease right-of-use assets 912

915







Other assets and deferred charges 619

690







Total assets $ 10,516

$ 10,750

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 20

$ 20 Accounts payable 272

248 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 225

229 Accrued taxes 63

32 Accrued compensation 66

83 Short-term operating lease liabilities 139

135 Other current liabilities 124

154 Total current liabilities 909

901







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 719

755 Long-term operating lease liabilities 813

831 Other deferred liabilities and credits 579

565







Long-term debt, net 2,882

3,044







Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 16

12







Equity





UScellular shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share 88

88 Additional paid-in capital 1,764

1,726 Treasury shares (83)

(80) Retained earnings 2,813

2,892 Total UScellular shareholders' equity 4,582

4,626







Noncontrolling interests 16

16







Total equity 4,598

4,642







Total liabilities and equity $ 10,516

$ 10,750

United States Cellular Corporation Segment Results (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, UScellular 2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023 (Dollars in millions)





















Operating Revenues





















Wireless $ 896

$ 938

(4) %

$ 2,722

$ 2,831

(4) % Towers 59

57

2 %

175

170

3 % Intra-company eliminations (33)

(32)

(3) %

(98)

(95)

(3) % Total operating revenues 922

963

(4) %

2,799

2,906

(4) %























Operating expenses





















Wireless 1,005

900

12 %

2,784

2,770

1 % Towers 40

38

4 %

116

114

1 % Intra-company eliminations (33)

(32)

(3) %

(98)

(95)

(3) % Total operating expenses 1,012

906

12 %

2,802

2,789

—























Operating income (loss) $ (90)

$ 57

N/M

$ (3)

$ 117

N/M























Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 222

$ 220

1 %

$ 678

$ 624

9 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 269

$ 263

3 %

$ 810

$ 753

8 % Capital expenditures $ 120

$ 111

8 %

$ 415

$ 462

(10) %

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation Segment Results (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, UScellular Wireless 2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023 (Dollars in millions)





















Retail service $ 669

$ 687

(3) %

$ 2,014

$ 2,065

(2) % Other 52

50

5 %

154

149

4 % Service revenues 721

737

(2) %

2,168

2,214

(2) % Equipment sales 175

201

(13) %

554

617

(10) % Total operating revenues 896

938

(4) %

2,722

2,831

(4) %























System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion

reported below) 193

199

(3) %

582

597

(2) % Cost of equipment sold 203

228

(11) %

630

708

(11) % Selling, general and administrative 316

324

(3) %

953

995

(4) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 155

148

5 %

466

456

2 % Loss on impairment of licenses 136

—

N/M

136

—

N/M (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 4

1

N/M

13

14

(1) % (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (2)

—

N/M

4

—

N/M Total operating expenses 1,005

900

12 %

2,784

2,770

1 %























Operating income (loss) $ (109)

$ 38

N/M

$ (62)

$ 61

N/M























Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 191

$ 190

1 %

$ 583

$ 534

9 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 191

$ 190

1 %

$ 583

$ 534

9 % Capital expenditures $ 114

$ 106

7 %

$ 400

$ 452

(12) %



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, UScellular Towers 2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023 (Dollars in millions)





















Third-party revenues $ 26

$ 25

1 %

$ 77

$ 75

2 % Intra-company revenues 33

32

3 %

98

95

3 % Total tower revenues 59

57

2 %

175

170

3 %























System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion

reported below) 20

18

10 %

58

55

4 % Selling, general and administrative 8

9

(14) %

24

25

(7) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 12

11

7 %

33

34

(1) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net —

—

N/M

1

—

N/M Total operating expenses 40

38

4 %

116

114

1 %























Operating income $ 19

$ 19

(1) %

$ 59

$ 56

7 %























Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 31

$ 30

3 %

$ 95

$ 90

6 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 31

$ 30

3 %

$ 95

$ 90

6 % Capital expenditures $ 6

$ 5

33 %

$ 15

$ 10

61 %

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful



United States Cellular Corporation Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, UScellular 2024

2023

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 245

$ 329

$ 761

$ 719 Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (129)

(103)

(399)

(454) Cash paid for software license agreements (11)

(9)

(31)

(28) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ 105

$ 217

$ 331

$ 237

1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

Licenses impairment, net of tax

The following non-GAAP financial measure isolates the total effects on net income of the current period Loss on impairment of licenses at UScellular, including tax impacts. UScellular believes this measure may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information to assist in comparing the current period financial results with periods that were not impacted by such a charge.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)













Net income (loss) attributable to UScellular shareholders

(GAAP) $ (79)

$ 23

$ (44)

$ 40 Adjustments:













Loss on impairment of licenses 136

—

136

— Deferred tax benefit on the tax-amortizable portion of the

impaired licenses (34)

—

(34)

— Subtotal of Non-GAAP adjustments 102

—

102

— Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders excluding

licenses impairment charge (Non-GAAP) $ 23

$ 23

$ 58

$ 40















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for diluted

earnings (loss) per share attributable to UScellular shareholders 86

86

86

86 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for diluted

earnings (loss) per share attributable to UScellular shareholders

excluding licenses impairment charge 88

86

88

86















Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to UScellular

shareholders (GAAP) $ (0.92)

$ 0.26

$ (0.51)

$ 0.47 Adjustments:













Loss on impairment of licenses 1.56

—

1.55

— Deferred tax benefit on the tax-amortizable portion of the

impaired licenses (0.38)

—

(0.38)

— Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to UScellular

shareholders excluding licenses impairment charge (Non-GAAP) $ 0.26

$ 0.26

$ 0.66

$ 0.47

SOURCE United States Cellular Corporation