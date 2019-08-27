USCF Adds Funds to TD Ameritrade ETF Market Center

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USCF today announced that it has added seven exchange-traded products (ETPs) to the TD Ameritrade ETF Market Center Program which allows advisors to trade over 550 non-proprietary third party ETFs commission free.

"Our goal is to bring previously difficult to access products to every investor. Offering that connection in a commission free environment is a great combination," said John Love, President and CEO of USCF.

The USCF funds now available on the TD Ameritrade ETF Market Center include:



Fund Ticker Private Equity Replication





USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund BUY Broad Diversified Commodities





USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund SDCI Single Commodities





United States 12-Month Oil Fund USL

United States Brent Oil Fund BNO

United States Gasoline Fund UGA

United States 12-Month Natural Gas Fund UNL

United States Copper Index Fund CPER

About USCF

USCF operates on the leading edge of product innovation as an asset management firm offering exchange- traded products (ETPs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The firm broke new ground with the launch of the first oil ETP, the United States Oil Fund, LP (USO), in 2006. Over the next decade, USCF designed and issued twelve more specialty products across commodity and private equity asset classes.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

USCF is a registered trademark. All rights reserved.

John P. Love and Katie Rooney are registered representatives of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

EXCHANGE TRADED PRODUCT DISCLOSURES

We advise you to consider a Fund's objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Download a copy of a Fund's Prospectus by clicking one of the following: USL, BNO, UNL, UGA, or CPER which contains this and other information, or contact the Fund's distributor at: ALPS Distributors, Inc., 1290 Broadway, Suite 1100, Denver, Colorado 80203 or call 800-920-0259. Please read the Fund's Prospectus carefully before investing.

USL, BNO, UNL, UGA, and CPER are commodity pools regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. These Funds, which are ETPs, are not mutual funds or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and are not subject to regulation thereunder.

Commodity trading is highly speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Commodities and futures generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment. Investing in commodity interests subject each Fund to the risks of its related industry. These risks could result in large fluctuations in the price of a particular Fund's respective shares. Funds that focus on a single sector generally experience greater volatility. For further discussion of these and additional risks associated with an investment in the Funds please read the respective Fund Prospectus before investing.

EXCHANGE TRADED FUND DISCLOSURES

We advise you to consider a fund's objectives, strategies, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The Prospectus contains this and other information. Download a copy of a fund's Prospectus by clicking one of the following: BUY or SDCI. Please read any Prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund (BUY) or the USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund (SDCI) may not be suitable for all investors.

Investing involves risks, including loss of principal. The market value of shares of common stock can be volatile and change quickly. There is no guarantee that the fund's objective will be met. Fund concentration generally leads to greater price volatility. Foreign investing involves special risks such as currency fluctuations and political uncertainty. Investment in small companies generally experience greater price volatility.

Commodity trading is highly speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Commodities and futures generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment. Investing in commodity interests subject each Fund to the risks of its related industry. These risks could result in large fluctuations in the price of a particular Fund's respective shares. Funds that focus on a single sector generally experience greater volatility. For further discussion of these and additional risks associated with an investment in the Funds please read the respective Fund Prospectus before investing.

BUY and SDCI shares are not individually redeemable. Individual investors must buy and sell BUY and SDCI shares in the secondary market through their brokerage firm. Brokerage commissions may apply and will reduce returns.

TD Ameritrade is separate and unaffiliated from USCF and are not responsible for each other's policies, opinions or services. Certain commission-free trading program requirements, conditions, and fees may apply. Please contact TD Ameritrade for details.

