USCF Announces A New Ticker for the USCF Gold Strategy Plus Income Fund (Ticker: USG)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USCF Investments today announced that the USCF Gold Strategy Plus Income Fund will begin trading on NYSE Arca under the ticker symbol 'USG' prior to market open on March 4, 2024. This will replace the Fund's current ticker symbol 'GLDX' which has been used since its launch on November 3, 2021.

No action by the fund's shareholders is required with respect to the ticker symbol change. The fund will continue to be listed on NYSE Arca and its CUSIP number will remain unchanged.

"USG has a shiny new ticker that aligns with our brand," said Katie Rooney, Chief Marketing Officer of USCF. "The USCF Gold Strategy Plus Income Fund will continue to seek investment results that generally correspond over the long term to the performance of the price of gold, while generating dividend income through selling gold call options and through collateral interest income."



USG provides exposure to the price of gold while generating quarterly dividend income, without a K-1.

About USCF

USCF operates on the leading edge of exchange-traded product (ETP) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) innovation. The firm broke new ground with the launch of the first oil ETP, the United States Oil Fund, LP (USO), in 2006. Over the next decade, USCF designed and issued fifteen more ETPs and ETFs across commodity and equity asset classes. USCF Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of USCF, serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. USCF and its affiliates currently manage approximately $3 billion in assets from their headquarters in Walnut Creek, California.

