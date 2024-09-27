USCF ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO PRODUCT LINE

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USCF, a leading-edge provider of exchange traded product innovation, announced today that it plans to close and liquidate one of its products as a result of a decision and vote by the Board of Trustees of USCF ETF Trust that approved the liquidation and dissolution of the following exchange-traded fund (the "Fund"):

USCF Aluminum Strategy Fund (ALUM)

After the close of business on October 11, 2024, the Fund will no longer accept creation orders. Trading in the Fund will be halted prior to market open on October 14, 2024. Beginning on October 14, the Fund will not be traded on NYSE Arca, and there will be no secondary market for the shares of the Fund. On or about October 14, 2024, the Fund will begin the process of liquidating its portfolio, and may not be managed in accordance with its investment objective. The Fund will cease operations, liquidate its assets, and distribute proceeds to shareholders on or about October 18, 2024 (the "Liquidation Date"). Any shareholders remaining in the Fund will have their shares redeemed at net asset value on or about the Liquidation Date.

For more information, please call 1-800-920-0259 or visit www.uscfinvestments.com.

About USCF

USCF operates on the leading edge of exchange-traded product (ETP) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) innovation. The firm broke new ground with the launch of the first oil ETP, the United States Oil Fund, LP (USO), in 2006. Over the next decade, USCF designed and issued fifteen more ETPs and ETFs across commodity and equity asset classes. USCF and its affiliates currently manage over $3 billion in assets from their headquarters in Walnut Creek, California.

