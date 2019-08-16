USCF Announces Fee Reduction On Their Exchange Traded Funds (Tickers: SDCI, BUY, BUYN)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USCF announced today that it implemented fee waivers for all three of its exchange-traded funds (ETFs) effective August 15, 2019: the USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund (SDCI), the USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund (BUY) and the USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund (BUYN). The fee waivers for the three ETFs will remain in effect until October 31, 2020 and may be renewed in the future with approval of the Board of Trustees of USCF ETF Trust.

SDCI is a broad commodity fund that uses the same index for its benchmark as the United States Commodity Index Fund (USCI).

BUY and BUYN are index funds that seek to bring private equity like returns to retail investors.

The following table lists the prior fees and expenses and the new reduced fees and expenses for each of the ETFs:

Product Prior Fees New Fees USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund



Management Fee1

Expense Waiver2

Total Expense Ratio 0.80%

0.00%

0.80% 0.80%

0.20%

0.60% USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund



Management Fee1

Expense Waiver3

Total Expense Ratio 0.95%

0.00%

0.95% 0.95%

0.15%

0.80% USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund



Management Fee1

Expense Waiver3

Total Expense Ratio 0.95%

0.00%

0.95% 0.95%

0.15%

0.80%





(1) The Fund pays USCF Advisers LLC (the "Adviser") an annual unitary management fee based upon the Fund's average daily net assets at the rate set forth above. The Adviser is responsible for all expenses of the Fund except expenses for taxes and governmental fees; brokerage fees; commissions and other transaction expenses; costs of borrowing money, including interest expenses; securities lending expenses; extraordinary expenses (such as litigation and indemnification expenses); and fees and expenses of any independent legal counsel. (2) The Adviser has contractually agreed to waive 0.20% of its management fees through October 31, 2020. The agreement may be amended or terminated prior to October 31, 2020 only by agreement of the Board of Trustees of USCF ETF Trust and the Adviser, and will terminate automatically if the investment advisory agreement between the Adviser and the Fund is terminated. After October 31, 2020, the Adviser, in its sole discretion, may choose to renew or amend the agreement. Amounts waived are not subject to recoupment by the Adviser. (3) The Adviser has contractually agreed to waive 0.15% of its management fees through October 31, 2020. The agreement may be amended or terminated prior to October 31, 2020 only by agreement of the Board of Trustees of USCF ETF Trust and the Adviser, and will terminate automatically if the investment advisory agreement between the Adviser and the Fund is terminated. After October 31, 2020, the Adviser, in its sole discretion, may choose to renew or amend the agreement. Amounts waived are not subject to recoupment by the Adviser.

About USCF

USCF operates on the leading edge of product innovation as an asset management firm offering exchange- traded products (ETPs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The firm broke new ground with the launch of the first oil ETP, the United States Oil Fund, LP (USO), in 2006. Over the next decade, USCF designed and issued twelve more specialty products across commodity and private equity asset classes.

