USCF Announces Launch of the USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund with Miller/Howard Investments (Ticker: UMI)

UMI is the first collaboration between USCF and Miller/Howard and illustrates how it is possible to invest in the energy sector while considering ESG attributes. Miller/Howard's research and analysis focuses on the quality of a company, its ability to grow income, and the sustainability of its business model and practices. In the unique case of MLPs, where traditional avenues for shareholder engagement and proxy voting are unavailable, Miller/Howard has written two Open Letters to MLP/Midstream Management Teams calling for them to address key issues to become better aligned with investors. Miller/Howard is also dedicated to dialogues with MLP and midstream companies, with recent initiatives focused on environmental management, board gender diversity, and disclosures around executive compensation.

"We are excited to enter the ETF arena with our new collaborators, USCF," said Luan Jenifer, President of Miller/Howard Investments. "This new Fund utilizes the established methods that Miller/Howard has effected to bring the midstream energy sector, including MLPs, to investors more broadly and without a K-1."

"Our team is thrilled with the opportunity work alongside Miller/Howard," said Love. "We feel that their perspective and approach to midstream energy is refreshing and beneficial to the space."

About USCF

USCF operates on the leading edge of exchange-traded product (ETP) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) innovation. The firm broke new ground with the launch of the first oil ETP, the United States Oil Fund, LP (USO), in 2006. Over the next decade, USCF designed and issued nine more ETPs and ETFS across commodity and equity asset classes. USCF Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of USCF, serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. USCF and its affiliates currently manage approximately $5 billion in assets from its headquarters in Walnut Creek, California.

About Miller/Howard Investments

Miller/Howard Investments was founded as an institutional research firm in 1984 and has managed equity portfolios with an income focus since 1991. The firm invests in quality stocks with strong balance sheets, governance, and fundamentals. The firm seeks companies with the ability to pay and willingness to increase dividends over the years, creating compounding returns, and, ultimately, offering investors the opportunity for capital appreciation over time.

