USCF Announces Launch of the USCF Oil Plus Bitcoin Strategy Fund (Ticker: WTIB)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USCF announced the launch of the USCF Oil Plus Bitcoin Strategy Fund (WTIB) today. WTIB seeks total return and intends to provide broad exposure to the performance of the crude oil markets (the Oil Strategy) and the performance of bitcoin (the Bitcoin Strategy) through investments in futures contracts, as well as pooled investment vehicles, such as exchange-traded products (ETPs).

"Most leveraged ETFs magnify the risk of a single asset or futures contract. WTIB provides 100% exposure to two uncorrelated markets," said John Love, President and CEO of USCF. "Rather than choosing between oil and bitcoin, you can have both for the same dollar. It's an efficient way to slice-up your portfolio, or to take tactical short-term positions."

Bitcoin is a digital asset that can be transferred among participants on the bitcoin network on a peer-to-peer basis via the Internet. Unlike other means of electronic payments, bitcoin can be transferred without the use of a central administrator or clearing agency. The supply of bitcoin is not determined by a central government. The responsibility for maintaining the official ledger of who owns what bitcoin and for validating new bitcoin transactions is distributed among the network's participants. Bitcoin must either be acquired through the process of "mining," obtained in a peer-to-peer transaction, or purchased through an online bitcoin trading platform or other intermediary, such as a broker in the institutional over-the-counter market.

"WTIB offers a unique way for traders bullish on both markets to express their views," Love explained. "USCF's ETFs make it simple for investors to participate in non-traditional markets. We are excited to include Bitcoin as part of those offerings, and to introduce WTIB to our ETF lineup."

About USCF

USCF operates on the leading edge of exchange-traded product (ETP) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) innovation. The firm broke new ground with the launch of the first oil ETP, the United States Oil Fund, LP (USO), in 2006. Over the next decade, USCF designed and issued thirteen more ETPs and ETFS across commodity and equity asset classes. USCF Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of USCF, serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. USCF and its affiliates currently manage approximately $3+ billion in assets from their headquarters in Walnut Creek, California.

Commodity Fund Disclosures:

Commodity trading is highly speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Commodities and futures generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors. Investing in commodity interests subject each Fund to the risks of its related industry. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment. These risks could result in large fluctuations in the price of a particular Fund's respective shares. Funds that focus on a single sector generally experience greater volatility. For further discussion of these and additional risks associated with an investment in the Funds please read the respective Fund Prospectus before investing.

Risks Associated with Bitcoin: The Fund's indirect investment in bitcoin, through futures contracts and Bitcoin ETPs, exposes it to the unique and substantial risks of this emerging innovation. Bitcoin Futures and Bitcoin ETPs are relatively new and commenced trading in 2017 and in January 2024, respectively. As a result, the markets for Bitcoin Futures and Bitcoin ETPs may be less developed, and at times, potentially less liquid and more volatile, than more established commodity futures and ETP markets.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, please call 1-800-920-0259 or download the file from www.uscfinvestments.com.

WTIB is new and has no operating history.

Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment losses. An investment in the fund involves risk, including loss of principle.

ALPS Distributors, Inc. is unaffiliated with USCF Advisers. Funds distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc.

