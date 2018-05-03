USCF Announces Launch of the USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund With SummerHaven Index Management

"SDCI has been a major component of our plan to offer investors truly diversified access to the commodity space," said John Love, President and CEO of USCF. "The SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity IndexSM ushered in a new generation in commodity indexing. Rather than making incremental changes to established benchmarks, the index was built from the ground up in 2009 placing the needs and goals of investors first. Investors have frequently asked for an investment vehicle that is guided by the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity IndexSM but that does not issue a K-1 tax form, and the ETF structure of SDCI enables us to do that."

SummerHaven and USCF have collaborated on three other exchange traded products: the United States Copper Index Fund (NYSE Arca: CPER), the United States Agriculture Index Fund (NYSE Arca: USAG), and the United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSE Arca: USCI), which also uses the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity IndexSM as a benchmark, as well as a mutual fund, the USCF Commodity Strategy Fund. The SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity IndexSM is a total return commodity sector index designed to broadly represent major commodities. It reflects the performance of a fully collateralized portfolio of 14 commodity futures, selected each month from a universe of 27 eligible contracts. Unlike many commodity indices, the index rebalances to equal weights on a monthly basis and features a diversification rule that allows it to maintain broad exposure to all commodity sectors.

"We are excited to build on our long-term collaboration with USCF and to leverage the great success of our other funds," said Ashraf Rizvi, Partner of SummerHaven. "This new Fund utilizes the established SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity IndexSM as its benchmark, providing an attractive commodity ETF with no K-1 for investors."

"Our team is thrilled with the opportunity to expand our relationship with SummerHaven," said Love. "We feel that they possess unparalleled expertise and depth of knowledge, and their work is a benefit to the world of commodity investing."

USCF operates on the leading edge of exchange-traded product (ETP) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) innovation. The firm broke new ground with the launch of the first oil ETP, the United States Oil Fund, LP (USO), in 2006. Over the next decade, USCF designed and issued fifteen more ETPs and ETFS, as well as a mutual fund, across commodity and equity asset classes. USCF Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of USCF, serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. USCF and its affiliates currently manage over $3 billion in assets from its headquarters in Oakland, California.

SummerHaven Index Management, LLC creates innovative commodity indexes focused on seeking to provide investors with better risk-adjusted returns than traditional commodity indexes. The firm is the owner, creator, and licensor of the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity IndexSM, the SummerHaven Dynamic Agriculture IndexSM (SDAI), the SummerHaven Dynamic Metal IndexSM (SDMI), and the SummerHaven Copper IndexSM (SCI). The firm is led by a seasoned management team with over 100 years of collective experience in commodity futures, academics, investment management, and exchange traded products. For more information, please visit www.summerhavenindex.com.

