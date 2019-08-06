USCF Joins Raymond James IAD ETF No-Transaction-Fee Platform

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USCF today announced that it has joined the Raymond James IAD ETF No-Transaction-Fee (NTF) platform providing access to all thirteen of their exchange-traded funds and products.

"We are excited to expand our suite of fund offerings to Raymond James RIAs through their IAD ETF NTF platform," said John Love, CEO of USCF. "Providing RIAs and investors with access to commodities and alternatives asset classes without commissions is a beneficial expansion of our longstanding relationship with Raymond James."

The USCF funds now available on the Raymond James IAD ETF NTF platform include:



Fund Ticker Private Equity Replication





USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund BUY

USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund BUYN Broad Diversified Commodities





United States Commodity Index Fund USCI

USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund SDCI Single Commodities





United States Oil Fund USO

United States 12 Month Oil Fund USL

United States 3x Oil Fund USOU

United States 3x Short Oil Fund USOD

United States Brent Oil Fund BNO

United States Gasoline Fund UGA

United States Natural Gas Fund UNG

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund UNL

United States Copper Index Fund CPER

About USCF

USCF operates on the leading edge of product innovation as an asset management firm offering exchange- traded products (ETPs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The firm broke new ground with the launch of the first oil ETP, the United States Oil Fund, LP (USO), in 2006. Over the next decade, USCF designed and issued twelve more specialty products across commodity and private equity asset classes.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

USCF is a registered trademark. All rights reserved.

John P. Love and Katie Rooney are registered representatives of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

EXCHANGE TRADED PRODUCT DISCLOSURES

We advise you to consider a Fund's objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Download a copy of a Fund's Prospectus by clicking one of the following: USCI, USO, USL, USOU, USOD, BNO, UNG, UNL, UGA, or CPER which contains this and other information, or contact the Fund's distributor at: ALPS Distributors, Inc., 1290 Broadway, Suite 1100, Denver, Colorado 80203 or call 800-920-0259. Please read the Fund's Prospectus carefully before investing.

USCI, USO, USL, USOU, USOD, BNO, UNG, UNL, UGA, and CPER are commodity pools regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. These Funds, which are ETPs, are not mutual funds or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and are not subject to regulation thereunder.

Commodity trading is highly speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Commodities and futures generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment. Investing in commodity interests subject each Fund to the risks of its related industry. These risks could result in large fluctuations in the price of a particular Fund's respective shares. Funds that focus on a single sector generally experience greater volatility. For further discussion of these and additional risks associated with an investment in the Funds please read the respective Fund Prospectus before investing.

Leveraged and inverse exchange-traded products pursue daily leveraged investment objectives which means they are riskier than alternatives which do not use leverage. They seek daily goals and should not be expected to track the underlying benchmark over periods longer than one day. Due to the compounding of daily returns, returns over periods other than one day will likely differ in amount and possibly direction from the target return for the same period. They are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments. For more on correlation, leverage and other risk factors, please read the prospectus.

EXCHANGE TRADED FUND DISCLOSURES

We advise you to consider a fund's objectives, strategies, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The Prospectus contains this and other information. Download a copy of a fund's Prospectus by clicking one of the following: BUY, BUYN, or SDCI. Please read any Prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund (BUY), USCF SummerHaven SHPEN Index Fund (BUYN) or the USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund (SDCI) may not be suitable for all investors.

Investing involves risks, including loss of principal. The market value of shares of common stock can be volatile and change quickly. There is no guarantee that the fund's objective will be met. Fund concentration generally leads to greater price volatility. Foreign investing involves special risks such as currency fluctuations and political uncertainty. Investment in small companies generally experience greater price volatility.

Commodity trading is highly speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Commodities and futures generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment. Investing in commodity interests subject each Fund to the risks of its related industry. These risks could result in large fluctuations in the price of a particular Fund's respective shares. Funds that focus on a single sector generally experience greater volatility. For further discussion of these and additional risks associated with an investment in the Funds please read the respective Fund Prospectus before investing.

BUY, BUYN and SDCI shares are not individually redeemable. Individual investors must buy and sell BUY, BUYN and SDCI shares in the secondary market through their brokerage firm. Brokerage commissions may apply and will reduce returns.

Funds distributed by and not affiliated with ALPS Distributors, Inc.

