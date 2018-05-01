USCF Promotes Daphne G. Frydman to General Counsel

"Daphne has been a trusted advisor and exceptional counsel over the past two years," said John Love, President and CEO of USCF. "She has also been a part of the extended USCF family going all the way back to the firm's roots. Her expertise will continue to be integral to our ongoing success. I look forward to working with her in this new and well-deserved role."

Daphne joined USCF in 2016 as Deputy General Counsel and serves on the company's Product Development Committee. Daphne has over 17 years of experience counseling companies in the financial services industry. Prior to joining USCF, she was a partner at Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP, where she advised asset managers, insurance companies, private and public funds, including business development companies, exchange traded funds and other investment vehicles, in their operations, structure, governance, public offerings, private placements and compliance with applicable requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), exchanges, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the National Futures Association (NFA). Daphne also helped companies raise capital through a broad range of financing and other transactions including structured finance, life insurance reserve securitizations, senior debt financing, convertible notes and retail notes as well as more traditional credit facilities. Daphne obtained her Juris Doctor from the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law in 2001 and her Bachelor of Arts from Wesleyan University in 1996.

About USCF

USCF operates on the leading edge of exchange-traded product (ETP) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) innovation. The firm broke new ground with the launch of the first oil ETP, the United States Oil Fund, LP (USO), in 2006. Over the next decade, USCF designed and issued fifteen more ETPs and ETFS, as well as a mutual fund, across commodity and equity asset classes. USCF currently manages over $3 billion in assets from its headquarters in Oakland, California.

USCF is a registered trademark. All rights reserved.



John P. Love and Katie Rooney are registered representatives of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

Download a copy of a Fund's Prospectus by clicking one of the following: USCI, USAG, USO, USL, USOU, DNO, USOD, BNO, UNG, UNL, UGA, UHN, or CPER. For further discussion of these and additional risks associated with an investment in the Funds please read the respective Fund Prospectus before investing.

These Funds are not mutual funds or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and are not subject to regulation thereunder.

Commodity trading is highly speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Commodities and futures generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors. Investing in commodity interests subject each Fund to the risks of its related industry. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment. These risks could result in large fluctuations in the price of a particular Fund's respective shares. Funds that focus on a single sector generally experience greater volatility.

ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the distributor for all USCF product and is not affiliated with USCF.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uscf-promotes-daphne-g-frydman-to-general-counsel-300639750.html

SOURCE USCF