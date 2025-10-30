U.S.-China Suspension of Section 301 Tariffs Provides Direct Policy Boost to Operations and Shareholder Value for High-Trend International Group

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- High-Trend International Group (NASDAQ: HTCO) welcomes the joint decision by the United States and China to suspend Section 301 trade measures related to maritime logistics and shipping sectors for one year — a move widely regarded as a direct and material policy benefit to the Company's operations.

The suspension removes a long-standing cost and policy overhang that had affected HTCO's maritime logistics and carbon-neutral initiatives. This development is expected to significantly reduce cross-border shipping costs, improve cash-flow stability, and strengthen investor confidence in HTCO's growth strategy.

Industry analysts view the move as a major tailwind for companies operating along the U.S.–China trade corridor, especially those positioned in shipping efficiency and energy transition — sectors where HTCO has established a strong strategic foothold.

"This decision is a direct policy boon for HTCO's business," said Mr. Shixuan He, Chief Executive Officer of HTCO."We expect it to meaningfully lower our operating costs, expand margins, and accelerate value creation for our shareholders in the near term."

About High-Trend International Group

High-Trend International Group ("High-Trend" or the "Company") is a global ocean technology company with businesses in international shipping and marine carbon neutrality. The Company connects the decarbonization needs of the maritime industry with the supply of the carbon finance market through technology ecosystem, creating a new paradigm for maritime sustainability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "might," "could," "will," "aims," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, but they are accompanied by substantial risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It should be noted that these statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a series of risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as there is no assurance that the plans, initiatives or expectations underlying these statements will be realized.

A detailed discussion of factors that could lead to such differences and other risks affecting the Company's business is included in the filings that the Company submits to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") from time to time, including the Company's most recent report on Form 20-F, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors."

