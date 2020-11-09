USCIB Congratulates President-elect Biden, Stands Ready to Support U.S. Global Leadership

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Council for International Business (USCIB) issued a statement by USCIB President and CEO Peter Robinson:

"We congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on having been declared the winners of this important election. We note with pride the record number of voters in these very challenging times.

"Looking ahead and facing the wide-ranging impacts of the pandemic, it is more important than ever for the United States to provide global leadership on a range of issues affecting our national prosperity, including international trade, climate change, sustainability, rule of law and support for a rules-based global economy.

"Working together, we can and must overcome the public health and economic obstacles that weigh so heavily on the American people and economy by bringing American business ingenuity and commitment to the fore, both at home and abroad.

"The Administration's top priority should be to develop and implement, with the Congress, a strategy for U.S. recovery from the pandemic's economic and health impacts, in engagement with the wider world. U.S. government and business leadership working together is indispensable to this effort.

"Such a comprehensive multi-stakeholder strategy will need to build upon America's strengths in its innovation, entrepreneurship, know-how, educational system and world-class work force. It should seek to further leverage American business to reinforce U.S. global leadership and effectively engage with multilateral institutions for international rules that support American competitiveness. It should also insist that those institutions become more accountable to and inclusive of key global stakeholders, including the private sector, in pursuit of shared goals and values.

"USCIB members are already responding on many fronts to support response and recovery to the global health crisis, and for that reason have a major stake in expanded U.S. positive influence and impact internationally, renewed investment and growth at home, and restoration of the global economy to a shared and inclusive prosperity. As the U.S. affiliate of Business at OECD, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the International Organization of Employers (IOE), USCIB is uniquely placed to scale and amplify these opportunities.

"We are ready to work with the Administration to realize the promise of the American economy, to reap the gains from participation in global markets and trade, to advance sustainable development, and to deliver benefits in the form of jobs and opportunities for U.S. workers. These objectives should be pursued together as the U.S. moves to build forward better and stronger, in partnership with its allies worldwide."

About USCIB: USCIB promotes open markets, competitiveness and innovation, sustainable development and corporate responsibility, supported by international engagement and prudent regulation. Its members include U.S.-based global companies and professional services firms with operations in every region of the world. As U.S. affiliate of the leading international business organizations, and as the sole U.S. business group with standing in the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), USCIB provides business views to policy makers and regulatory authorities worldwide, and works to facilitate international trade and investment. More at www.uscib.org.

SOURCE United States Council for International Business

Related Links

www.uscib.org

