USCIB Marks 80th Anniversary in 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Council for International Business (USCIB) celebrates its 80th anniversary this year. In 1945, the same year as the founding of the United Nations, American executives established USCIB as an independent organization to represent the views of the US business community on the international stage. Since then, USCIB has become a powerful voice for US business in the global arena, shaping policy outcomes that promote inclusive economic growth, support sustainable development, and facilitate commerce.

"For eighty years, USCIB has been a powerful voice for US business, working to amplify and advance US leadership on the world stage," said Whitney Baird, President and CEO of USCIB. "While much has changed since USCIB's founding, our society continues to face complex challenges. We remain committed to elevating the role of US business as a valuable partner with multilateral and international decisionmakers."

Milestones in USCIB's 80-year history include:

1945: USCIB is founded as the independent American affiliate of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

USCIB is founded as the independent American affiliate of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). 1962: " USA -BIAC" - now Business at OECD (BIAC) - is formed by USCIB, the US Chamber of Commerce, and the National Association of Manufacturers.

" -BIAC" - now (BIAC) - is formed by USCIB, the US Chamber of Commerce, and the National Association of Manufacturers. 1969: USCIB is appointed by the Treasury Department to operate the ATA Carnet system, a unified international customs document that allows duty-free and tax-free temporary import and export of goods for up to one year, in the United States .

USCIB is appointed by the Treasury Department to operate the ATA Carnet system, a unified international customs document that allows duty-free and tax-free temporary import and export of goods for up to one year, in . 1979: USCIB becomes the US affiliate to the International Organisation of Employers (IOE).

USCIB becomes the US affiliate to the International Organisation of Employers (IOE). 1983: The USCIB Foundation is created to demonstrate the role of the private sector in economic growth and social development.

The USCIB Foundation is created to demonstrate the role of the private sector in economic growth and social development. 1984: USCIB takes on sole responsibility as US BIAC affiliate.

USCIB takes on sole responsibility as US BIAC affiliate. 2019: USCIB first American business organization to receive NGO Special Consultative status at United Nations ECOSOC.

USCIB first American business organization to receive NGO Special Consultative status at United Nations ECOSOC. 2023: USCIB welcomes its first female President and CEO, Whitney Baird .

USCIB will host special events throughout 2025 to commemorate the anniversary, including a reception in May in Washington DC and a gala dinner in December in New York.

About USCIB:

The United States Council for International Business (USCIB) powers the success of US business across the globe. Our members include US-based companies and professional services firms from every sector of the economy, with operations in every region of the world. As the US affiliate of leading international business organizations including Business at OECD (BIAC), The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), and The International Organization of Employers (IOE), USCIB advances the US business perspective to policymakers and regulatory authorities worldwide and works to facilitate commerce, support sustainable development, and build trust in multilateral systems. USCIB is also the national guaranteeing and issuing association for ATA Carnets, a unified international customs document that allows for the temporary import and export of various types of goods into a foreign country without paying duties or taxes. Learn more at www.uscib.org.

