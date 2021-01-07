USCIB Statement on Riots and Electoral College Certification

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Council for International Business (USCIB) and its members were deeply troubled by lawless efforts by some to disrupt and derail American democracy yesterday, January 6. The mettle of our nation's governance and dedication to upholding American values were tested like never before. Orderly transition, rule of law and the right to peacefully express views are fundamental for the U.S. private sector, and abuses of those bedrock principles cannot be tolerated. They undermine and endanger our economy, our society and the international community. USCIB calls on all Americans to respect our democratic institutions, and support a peaceful transfer of power.

On the day after, we are encouraged by the determination of Congress to certify the electoral college outcomes in spite of the shameful invasion of the Capitol and the chaos that ensued. Our system of government withstood an unprecedented test, laboring overnight to discharge its sacred duty to voters and to the American people. We thank the members of government at all levels, as well as police and security forces that persevered to enable this resolution.

We are proud to welcome incoming President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and newly-elected Senators and Representatives. We resolutely stand with you in optimism and readiness to defend our democratic system and to work with you to recover, and to further the core principles of the United States for which we are known and respected the world over. Together with our global partners, we look forward to exerting business leadership to foster international collaboration and partnership through inclusive multilateralism.

About USCIB: USCIB promotes open markets, competitiveness and innovation, sustainable development and corporate responsibility, supported by international engagement and regulatory coherence. Its members include U.S.-based global companies and professional services firms from every sector of our economy, with operations in every region of the world, generating $5 trillion in annual revenues and employing over 11 million people worldwide. As the U.S. affiliate of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the International Organization of Employers, and Business at OECD (BIAC), USCIB helps to provide business views to policy makers and regulatory authorities worldwide, and works to facilitate international trade and investment. More information is available at www.uscib.org.

